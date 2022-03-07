Spotted: EXT's New Air Shock

Earlier this year, keen-eyed Pinkbike users spotted
an image of an air shock in the background of EXT's corporate video. Now, that shock has made it from the computer screen out into the real world, as the above photo illustrates.
Does that mean there's a review coming tomorrow? Not this time - according to EXT the official release dated is still over six months away. They had hoped to have the shock available by July/August, but the same supply chain and manufacturing delays that are affecting nearly every company in the bike industry caused that to be pushed back to October.
As for the details of the shock itself, it's based on the e-Storia/Arma MX hydraulic damper design, and has two positive air chambers, similar to what's found on the Era fork
. The pressure in one chamber affects the beginning portion of the shock's stroke, and the pressure in the second chamber will handle the mid-stroke support and bottom out resistance, which should eliminate the need for volume spacers.
EXT's coil shocks are well-known for their level of adjustability, and the new air shock looks like it will be continuing the trend. The air valves for the positive chambers are visible above, as is the rebound dial at the rear of the shock, and the high- and low-speed compression adjustments, plus a lockout lever at the front.
Could Nitrogen instead of air solve the pressure issue?
