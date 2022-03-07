close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Spotted: EXT's New Air Shock

Mar 7, 2022
by Mike Kazimer  

Earlier this year, keen-eyed Pinkbike users spotted an image of an air shock in the background of EXT's corporate video. Now, that shock has made it from the computer screen out into the real world, as the above photo illustrates.

Does that mean there's a review coming tomorrow? Not this time - according to EXT the official release dated is still over six months away. They had hoped to have the shock available by July/August, but the same supply chain and manufacturing delays that are affecting nearly every company in the bike industry caused that to be pushed back to October.

As for the details of the shock itself, it's based on the e-Storia/Arma MX hydraulic damper design, and has two positive air chambers, similar to what's found on the Era fork. The pressure in one chamber affects the beginning portion of the shock's stroke, and the pressure in the second chamber will handle the mid-stroke support and bottom out resistance, which should eliminate the need for volume spacers.

EXT's coil shocks are well-known for their level of adjustability, and the new air shock looks like it will be continuing the trend. The air valves for the positive chambers are visible above, as is the rebound dial at the rear of the shock, and the high- and low-speed compression adjustments, plus a lockout lever at the front.

The dials on the prototype are closer to what's found on EXT's current coil shock offerings rather than being the tool-free dials seen in this rendering.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Spotted Ext


Must Read This Week
Opinion: Which MTB Innovations Do We Actually Need?
69722 views
Opinion: Hello, Can I Get An Extra-Medium Frame Please?
56727 views
First Look: Revel's New Rail 29
48472 views
First Look: 2022 Pivot Shadowcat - A New 27.5" Trail Bike
47118 views
Interview: Isla Short on Her Progression, XC Commentating, Disordered Eating, Endometriosis, & More
43342 views
Hope Announces New Tech 4 Brakes
40503 views
First Ride: Fezzari Gives the La Sal Peak More Travel & More Enduro Capability
29204 views
Results: Myriam Nicole & Amaury Pierron Win Round 1 of the Portugal Cup DH
28937 views

16 Comments

  • 7 1
 Gonna be honest. Keeping rear air pressure in check between two air chambers when dealing with temperature and elevation changes sounds like kind of a pain. Certainly looking forward to reading the review though
  • 2 3
 You mark a point there!
Could Nitrogen instead of air solve the pressure issue?
  • 2 0
 @carlos: Nitrogen is still susceptible to temperature and pressure changes
  • 1 2
 Doesn't seem to be an issue with their forks. I would use a digital shock pump for sure though.
  • 1 0
 I have a few Storia Lok V3s and love them. Torn between PUSH 11.6 ever since they added hydraulic BO and Storia, and am going to test the Formula Mod and the CTS valves this year. Don't see a need for anything else but if they make this in a 184x44 I'm in trouble, or my wallet will be. The one grip about EXT shocks is the need for hex keys and the 12mm wrench or tool. If they made tool-less adjusters, it would be nice. 1st World Problem, I know...
  • 5 1
 Hooooooooo! Should be a nice 2000$ shock to buy for next Christmas!
  • 3 0
 Can't wait to see their DH fork... It's the next one on my list!
  • 1 0
 Never did, still can’t, figure why those crazy Yeti extension pieces don’t overload shocks with side loads.
  • 2 0
 The horizontal alignment of the rear shock eyelet helps reduce side-loading.
  • 2 0
 I heard it’s helium infused!!!
  • 3 1
 Does this come with added knocking noise like the coil?
  • 2 0
 They're running it on a yeti so you know it holds up to side loading
  • 1 0
 Who’s piggybacking who here?
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008178
Mobile Version of Website