Spotted: Forbidden's Downhill Bike In Action - Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022

Connor Fearon joined Forbidden Bikes this season and charged into the first three downhill World Cups aboard Forbidden’s Dreadnought enduro bike with only 154mm of rear wheel travel, but is now aboard an unreleased bike, presumably with a lot more suspension. With that said, hats off to the lad for dipping into the top 20 at the Fort William World Cup aboard his Dreadnought wielding a RockShox Boxxer up front.
The high pivot trend continues in the Forbidden tent with a "murdered out" build on the raw carbon beast, although this bike looks to use a linkage that decouples the rear axle from the brake caliper, similarly to the Norco Range and Antidote Darkmatter. How it differs slightly from those two bikes is the rocker that drives the shock articulates on a pivot above the chainring, not around the bottom bracket.
This layout carries a few different names, like "flipped four-bar", and "virtual high pivot", but either way, it differs from the solid rear triangle design of the Dreadnought and Druid trail bikes. Compared to the silhouettes of those bikes, almost all of the tubes look more robust for the rigours of downhill racing, especially the seat mast and shock tunnel.
Near the rear axle, you can notice a chunk of aluminum that houses the rear axle. Currently, there's a 27.5" rear wheel in there, but I'd wager that it's replaceable to accept a larger one too. At the front, there's some fresh love from SRAM in the form of a larger diameter stanchion dual crown fork that has been raced by other top RockShox athletes throughout the 2022 season.
We've reached out to Forbidden Bikes for more information regarding the geometry, kinematics, and travel stats and will update this space with any news. Pinkbike member @wheelsmith
suggested the DH bike should be called the "Fearnought". You know, that's not bad.
10 Comments
the rear axles is near, the rear axle