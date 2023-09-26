Spotted: Formula's Air Shock for Enduro Bikes

Sep 26, 2023
by Matt Beer  
photo

Eagle-eyed Pinkbike user, Weirdo12345, spotted this Formula air shock prototype on board a very Italian-spec'd Transition Spire while in Finale Ligure. Other components worth noting is the enduro dual-crown prototype fork that we previously covered, and the unique pink anodized Cura 4 brakes.

The shock looks similar to a Fox Float X in shape but features a gold lockout lever, as well as blue and red dials. Further details are scarce but we wouldn't be surprised if Formula incorporated their 2Air and CTS technologies found on their Selva R forks and MOD coil shocks. Those components allow for a tuneable negative air spring and interchangeable compression damping circuits.

When asked for more info about the shock, Formula wasn't ready to share any information about when we might see this product available.

6 Comments
  • 8 1
 I can't believe two years later there isn't a peep about their enduro fork. I have asked them directly and still nothing. Extending the upper length of an existing fork and giving it some industry standard fitting crowns doesn't seem too hard. My guess is the lawyers are telling them wait until other big names come out with some or until the majority of enduro frame makers approve of duals. An easy to install, shorter travel than DH enduro dual crown fork that doesn't need a special hub will find it's way onto a zillion frames not made truly made for a dual crown fork. A big front wheel with large rotor doing big moves will test how good the head tube areas really are on enduro frames.
  • 2 0
 well...it looks like every other shock...so there's that.
  • 2 0
 formula dual crown enduro when?
  • 2 0
 Just happy to see super enduros with dual crowns!
  • 2 1
 Bicycle paparazzi, taking spy photos in Italy... Ironic.
  • 1 0
 i have Cura 4's. super powerful at least on par if not more than my MT5's





