Spotted: Formula's Air Shock for Enduro Bikes

Eagle-eyed Pinkbike user, Weirdo12345
, spotted this Formula air shock prototype on board a very Italian-spec'd Transition Spire while in Finale Ligure. Other components worth noting is the enduro dual-crown prototype fork
that we previously covered, and the unique pink anodized Cura 4 brakes.
The shock looks similar to a Fox Float X in shape but features a gold lockout lever, as well as blue and red dials. Further details are scarce but we wouldn't be surprised if Formula incorporated their 2Air and CTS technologies found on their Selva R forks and MOD coil shocks. Those components allow for a tuneable negative air spring and interchangeable compression damping circuits.
When asked for more info about the shock, Formula wasn't ready to share any information about when we might see this product available.