Spotted: Fox Live Valve on Myriam Nicole's DH Bike

Sep 6, 2021
by Seb Stott  

If you haven't seen the race from last weekend, be warned this article contains spoilers.

Photographer Ross Bell spotted an unusual device on Myriam Nicole's winning bike after the Lenzerheide DH World Cup last weekend.

The remote looks borrowed from a Shimano ebike motor and is connected to what could be a wireless transmitter.
The cable from the plastic box connects to the rebound valve on the Fox Float X2 shock.

There's a box zip-tied to the downtube, connected with a cable to the head valve on the shock. The box has the words Fox Live Valve written on it. Also, there's a remote by the grip which looks like a Shimano EP8 ebike remote, connected with a short wire to something else on the handlebar - presumably a wireless transmitter to communicate with the box. To the foil hat wearers, we're obviously not suggesting this is an ebike-style cheat device, but the fact that Fox has repurposed an existing Shimano remote suggests this is nowhere near production. Sorry, no review tomorrow.

The commercially available version of Fox Live Valve is essentially an automatic lockout which toggles the fork and shock between open and fully locked-out depending on whether bumps are detected by accelerometers. But while we've seen remote lockouts used at World Cups before, any kind of lockout doesn't sound particularly useful at Lenzerheide; also, this system isn't automatic (at least not fully automatic) given the remote on the handlebar.

What s this from Fox
This shot of Greg Minnaar's bike in the pits before the race appears to show a similar cable port on his coil shock, but with no control box.

But look closer and you might spot the cable connecting the box to the shock attaches to the part of the shock that controls the low-speed rebound valving, opposite the red adjuster knob. So perhaps this device is to slow down the shock's rebound for the kicky jumps near the bottom of the track so Nicole doesn't need to compromise the suspension sensitivity on the fast and rough sections. Or perhaps it's to compensate for the inevitable build-up of rebound ferocity in an air shock as the air and oil heat up during a run.

It could be both, or possibly neither - I only have these photos to go on for now as Ross wasn't able to get any more information on the ground. Let us know what you think it could be in the comments.

The World Champ living up to her name. Pompon seems unstoppable now.
Look closely (right click and open the image in a new tab) and you can see the device was used on Nicole's bike in her race run.


11 Comments

  • 14 1
 It's pretty obvious that the remote button uncorks the champagne on the podium.
  • 1 0
 Greg made mention of some new telemetry they were using in a syndicate video. I think Myriam also said something about it in a video. Plus in Fox video you can see Greg looking at his phone when talking to Jordy about the shock. Unless all that was elaborate smoke screen then it probably just that not line valve.
  • 4 1
 It’s business time. You know what that means…
  • 2 0
 time to put on business socks?
  • 1 0
 TPS reports due?
  • 1 0
 They should’ve put the big one on.
  • 2 2
 First comment. Perhaps something that allows fast lsr for wheel movement but slow lsr for chassis movement.
  • 2 0
 love those bolts
  • 2 0
 High end looking eh?
  • 1 0
 Spotted: PB found Vital tech forum.
  • 1 1
 Imagine being fast enough to win a WC and having to do it with XT brakes.

