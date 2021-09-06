Spotted: Fox Live Valve on Myriam Nicole's DH Bike

The cable from the plastic box connects to the rebound valve on the Fox Float X2 shock.

The remote looks borrowed from a Shimano ebike motor and is connected to what could be a wireless transmitter.

This shot of Greg Minnaar's bike in the pits before the race appears to show a similar cable port on his coil shock, but with no control box.

rebound

Look closely (right click and open the image in a new tab) and you can see the device was used on Nicole's bike in her race run.