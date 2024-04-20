Spotted: Frameworks Racing DH Bike with Electronic Fox Shock & Unreleased Enve Rims

Classy embossed logo. And a bold headbadge.

Lots of material has been removed from this link since the early versions of the bike. Alternate angle + shock battery.

Some sort of sensor mounted to the brake. As well as the rear of the bike.

New Grip X2 damper in the dripping gold 40.

Clean little junction.

Shock remote? The top of said remote.

Rebound adjuster looks typical. Shock tune code and some prototype stickers.

The battery situation.

Something fresh from Enve.

"Dark 6" Sticker also says they're handmade in the US.

The bead edge appears to be quite beefy.

Sitting idly underneath the Continental tent was this Frameworks Racing frame, freshly bonded by Faction Bike Studio for the show. Hanging off the sleek aluminum frame are an assortment of some of the nicest parts you can buy, as well as a few that you can't.Namely, this downhill bike features a Fox Factory damper that is controlled by a wireless remote, with some sort of bump/position sensors attached to the front and rear of the bike. The shock has a battery, and an atypical adjuster layout. Additionally, the Enve carbon rims are different than anything in their mountain lineup right now, both in name and appearance.Beyond the mystery parts, the rest of the build fits the Frameworks sponsor list. Ochain, SRAM/Kogel drivetrain, 5Dev, Continental etc.Mike and I hopped on the bike, and found out that the left-hand lever acts as a sort of remote lockout for the shock. I can see this being useful in short mid-race sprint situations.The shock appears to have low speed compression and rebound, as well as something called "firm mode adjust." LSC and LSR are the only adjustments present on Fox's DHX, so perhaps that's the base architecture.