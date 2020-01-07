Spotted: Gamux Racing's New Italian Made Downhill Bike

Gamux Racing, who spent the past season racing on Commencal Supreme frames, have confirmed they will be racing on a totally new bike in 2020.
The bike is currently only for the team's use but plans are to develop a number of prototypes on the race circuit this year and then release a production version of the bike in the future. The aluminium bikes will be hand-welded in Europe and have been designed in conjunction with Federico Biora, of Italy's MDE Bikes. Federico currently constructs all of MDE's bikes, such as the Damper we reviewed in 2016
, using his own CNC machines to create the frame junctions, dropouts and hardware, and also to cut and fit the aluminum tubes, so we imagine a similar process will be in place for this new Gamux frame.
We can’t tell too many details from the video as Gamux have done a pretty good job of disguising the workings of the bike in plain sight but the best screenshot we got seems to show a double short link design not too dissimilar from the I-Link 2.0 design on Federico’s other bikes. The big change is that the top link has been put behind the seat tube and drives the shock, meaning the tube now splits in two and the shock goes through it.
Gamux is hoping to end up with a frame that can be ordered with custom sizing for each customer. Team manager, Dominic Tinner, said, "There will be no frame-sizes just frames specifically made to riders wishes and styles." Gamux is also hoping to build on its additive manufacturing technologies to develop this bike but remain vague on what exactly this will entail at this point. Gamux currently manufacture 3d printed components including Garmin top caps and chainguides
but want to expand their offering on this bike. Tinner said they will be, "replacing certain parts/components with printed and optimized counterparts (all with the target of adapting the bike towards the rider more and more)."
Gamux were tight-lipped about any further details but have posted the video above showing the bike in action and it was also shot at the Bellwald round of the iXS downhill last year. The team will be racing on it in Lousa and we'll bring you more details then.
