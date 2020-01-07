Spotted: Gamux Racing's New Italian Made Downhill Bike

Jan 7, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Gamux Racing, who spent the past season racing on Commencal Supreme frames, have confirmed they will be racing on a totally new bike in 2020.

The bike is currently only for the team's use but plans are to develop a number of prototypes on the race circuit this year and then release a production version of the bike in the future. The aluminium bikes will be hand-welded in Europe and have been designed in conjunction with Federico Biora, of Italy's MDE Bikes. Federico currently constructs all of MDE's bikes, such as the Damper we reviewed in 2016, using his own CNC machines to create the frame junctions, dropouts and hardware, and also to cut and fit the aluminum tubes, so we imagine a similar process will be in place for this new Gamux frame.

KOLB Andreas Gamux Racing Gamux Bikepark Leogang Leatt Maxxis Gopro HT Seest berl Aich Unite Design

We can’t tell too many details from the video as Gamux have done a pretty good job of disguising the workings of the bike in plain sight but the best screenshot we got seems to show a double short link design not too dissimilar from the I-Link 2.0 design on Federico’s other bikes. The big change is that the top link has been put behind the seat tube and drives the shock, meaning the tube now splits in two and the shock goes through it.


Gamux is hoping to end up with a frame that can be ordered with custom sizing for each customer. Team manager, Dominic Tinner, said, "There will be no frame-sizes just frames specifically made to riders wishes and styles." Gamux is also hoping to build on its additive manufacturing technologies to develop this bike but remain vague on what exactly this will entail at this point. Gamux currently manufacture 3d printed components including Garmin top caps and chainguides but want to expand their offering on this bike. Tinner said they will be, "replacing certain parts/components with printed and optimized counterparts (all with the target of adapting the bike towards the rider more and more)."

KOLB Andreas Gamux Racing Gamux Bikepark Leogang Leatt Maxxis Gopro HT Seest berl Aich Unite Design

Gamux were tight-lipped about any further details but have posted the video above showing the bike in action and it was also shot at the Bellwald round of the iXS downhill last year. The team will be racing on it in Lousa and we'll bring you more details then.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Gamux Mde Bikes DH Racing


Must Read This Week
[Updated] Jolanda Neff to Take 3 Month Break to Recover From Crash
92536 views
Must Watch: Danny MacAskill's Mindblowing Gym Workout in 'Gymnasium'
69937 views
First Look: YT's 2020 Lineup
66599 views
[Updated] Race Rumours Recap: A Run Down of the Holiday Silly Season
62035 views
Pinkbike Poll: Would You Rather Be Over-Biked or Under-Biked?
57930 views
[Updated] Seagraves Post Videos on Canyon Bikes
53417 views
Bernard Kerr Refused Entry to Anaheim 1 SX Race
52373 views
Field Test: Affordable Trail Bikes - Canyon Spectral AL vs Ibis Ripmo AF
50247 views

38 Comments

  • 35 2
 Kinda looks like a simplified version of that last lappiere DH bike they made, then won a races on, then stopped making to focus heavily on E bikes... Fucking dinks.... Oh right sorry yeah sweet bike!
  • 11 0
 DINK = dual income no kids
  • 3 1
 Congrats they made an uglier tr450
  • 2 1
 @makripper: my first thought, too, but the link is mounted the other way round.
  • 1 0
 Looks like an Ancilotti to me!! ahaha
  • 1 0
 @thegromit: Apparently in Australia dink means to carry a passenger on a bike. Can any Aussies confirm? Important and on topic stuff i know....
  • 1 0
 @jake133: yes that is correct
  • 24 0
 not italian enough - Needs Formula Nero Fork, Formula Cura brakes, Formula wheels, EXT Arma shock and Vittoria tyres
  • 2 0
 yea it's clearly not capital "I" worthy when saying it
  • 17 3
 A real italian bike would have three reverse gears.
  • 9 0
 www.mdebikes.com/gamma-19/?lang=it
  • 5 3
 Holy jesus could they suspend that rear triangle and farther way from the pivots? Hard enough cutty and you will have rear steering going on.
  • 1 0
 @TheBearDen: it kind of reminds me of my own DH (a Kellys NOID 90), but a lot more extreme. Mine has a similar suspension design, where the rear triangle gets a good bit of distance from the pivots, but nowhere near this much. But looking at mine, I always get scared af that it might break, especially the shock mounts. So far though, its holding up great. In general, it's crazy how fragile some DH frames look, and what abuse they can take nonetheless.

(here's mine for reference: www.kellysbike.com/en/o-downhill-c711/noid-90-29-p57993 )
  • 9 0
 It's just an MDE 695 Lumberjack.. of course!
  • 4 0
 Honestly i see a dual link so Turner DHR in a way
  • 5 2
 Looks like a transition.....wait
  • 5 1
 Transition TR500
  • 3 0
 Last pic has me sold. Boner airs fer days!
  • 2 0
 Looks like a last gen Fury.
  • 2 0
 Looks like a diamondback ha
  • 4 2
 Norco A-line?
  • 1 0
 GIURO CHE DOMANI NON SI SPACCA IN DUE COME IL V10 DI GREG MINAAR... giuro
  • 1 0
 Could do with a shock mud flap, for when it rains!
  • 2 0
 it's not a session
  • 1 0
 Andreas kolb gives me a boner when he rides that bike
  • 2 1
 Guerilla Gravity GGDH?
  • 1 1
 Norco TDH 2012 with modern Linkage?
  • 1 0
 Duel pivot GTFury
  • 1 0
 Looks like a Session.
  • 7 8
 In actual news... there is a new Danny MacAskill edit out
  • 3 18
flag tobiusmaximum (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 does he flip off a boingy thing? yawn..
  • 9 1
 @tobiusmaximum: Would like to see you do it lol
  • 4 2
 @james-skipper: solid argument lol. ever hear about a person who is bored of football whilst crap at football? yep, millions of them. ability to emulate is not relevant.
  • 6 0
 @tobiusmaximum: Fair, would argue football is a fair bit more played out though! Danny Mac is still coming out with fresh stuff imo
  • 5 0
 @tobiusmaximum: who doesn’t love a Flip or a Boingy thing?!! Let alone a flip off a boingy thing!
  • 2 1
 @james-skipper: i guess i just prefer his higher consequence stuff.
  • 2 0
 @tobiusmaximum: Skip to 2:05! If I tried that I'd be more likely to break myself than if I tried a WC track!
  • 1 2
 Looks like a LaPierre

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.011088
Mobile Version of Website