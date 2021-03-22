Spotted: Garmin’s New 'Rally' SPD Power Meter Pedals

Mar 22, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

According to Pinkbike's sister site CyclingTips, Garmin’s new Rally XC power meter pedals broke cover prematurely last week when a retail store sold the unreleased pedals to a customer.

The pedals will appeal to the gravel and XC riders and will be available as the Rally XC100 and the Rally XC200 versions.


The aluminum body looks fairly robust, with steel wear plates and other hardware that will hopefully protect the internals against rock strikes and abuse.

Garmin's other power meter pedals — previously the Vector line — will reportedly also follow the Rally nomenclature, with letters designating the cleat interface (XC for SPD, RS for SPD-SL, and RK for Look Keo), and either 100 or 200 indicating whether the pedals give single- or dual-sided power data.


The dual-sided Rally XC200 is said to retail for $1,200 USD, though Garmin has not confirmed any details.

The CyclingTips article is available here, and the pedals will reportedly become available online and through retailers later this week.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Spotted Pedals Garmin


54 Comments

  • 53 0
 I paid 1200 for my first full sus bike. Man do I feel stupid knowing I could have bought a pair of pedals instead Smile
  • 4 0
 Haven’t shopped for a power meter much, have you?
  • 36 3
 NSMB is gonna be so mad.
  • 9 0
 CALL THE POLICE
  • 30 0
 They won’t know watt to think about this.
  • 4 0
 @Randy-Verified:
Dirt roadies will be amped, but others are revolted. Watts up with all the resistance?
  • 1 0
 They're likely too busy melting down about BETA mag leaking GX AXS early.
  • 1 0
 @mtmc99: someone needs to put there foot down on this.
  • 15 0
 Finally! These are going to be great on my e-bike!
  • 9 1
 $1,200 holy shit!!!
  • 8 0
 A small price to pay for the knowledge of the precise and MASSIVE amounts of watts you're producing as you KOM all over the inferior competition on your local beginner singletrack climb.
  • 5 0
 @atourgates: oh god stop KOMing on your opponents.
  • 2 0
 About right for a dual sided power pedal set
  • 5 0
 Pro tip... just buy a set of Favero Assioma Duo's and swap the pedal body with Xpedo mountain pedals. Dual leg power for ~$850
  • 3 0
 Cheaper yes but more likely to break on a pedal strike Frown
  • 5 3
 Wouldn't the real "pro" tip be: just ride more and maybe you will get fast enough that they will give you a pair for $0, which is the only time that your power output actually matters to anyone?
  • 1 0
 @hardtailhowie: I'd argue they're less likely to break... all the electronics are stored in the pod which is protected by the crankarm as opposed to the Garmin's having it all in the pedal body itself.
  • 5 0
 @sspiff: No... that's the 'poor tip' that people who can't afford to train with power like to offer up. There is no way to train more effectively than to train with power, which is the reason why every pro outside of maybe DH uses power to train.

And "just ride more" and ride with power aren't mutually exclusive propositions, you can do both.
  • 1 0
 @badbadleroybrown: ride more and ride with power can be mutually exclusive depending on how much overtime someone has to out in to afford power.
But you are correct. Most effective way to train hands down.
  • 1 0
 @badbadleroybrown: I’m pretty sure the pod profile hangs down lower than the crank by a several millimeters. If I look at my bike the crank arms are more banged up than the pedals. But you have a fair point if the pod profile is in fact lower than the crank arms.
  • 2 0
 @badbadleroybrown: I can almost promise you that even DH pros have a PM on their training rigs.
  • 1 0
 @JSTootell: yeah, I agree... it's really become ubiquitous at this point for anyone who is serious about getting stronger on the bike.
  • 1 0
 @badbadleroybrown: I get that training with power is valuable. Most of the people I know who get paid to pedal hard didn't buy their power meter, and they certainly didn't jerry rig some multicomponent system to save a few hundred $, so isn't your tip the "poor" tip?
  • 1 0
 @badbadleroybrown: The most effective way to train is to have a plan, consistently execute it while putting in an actual effort. You can do that with perceived power for free. Spend $1200 racing, trainer, coach , bike upgrades. then buy a power meter in 2022 if you still want one.
  • 6 0
 A power meter and a good training plan are a better investment than most of the stuff we buy for our bikes.
  • 2 0
 Shhhhhh...don't let the whiners know the secret to getting stronger:

Hard work and dedication.
  • 11 9
 1) nsmb gonna get pissed again
2) lmao levy wasnt joking about using pedals as the example in the podcast
3) stop bitching about the price yes its expensive its pedals with a power meter im not gonna buy them i think its cool u dont have to buy them so stop complaining
  • 4 0
 For car park use only I guess, then pop the SPDs back on to save a $1200-rock strike on the trail
  • 5 0
 Someone needs to put there foot down.
  • 1 0
 I'm picturing the ideal $1200 pedal review now. Mount them to a set of eewings and smash them into every rock you can possibly find. I'm not going to buy them but whoever does buy them deserves to know that they will hold up.
At least they used a proven design though.
  • 1 1
 Those look exactly like my 20+ year old Shimano SPDs that cost like 50 bucks and will not die. They actually have a secret power meter function. The power I spent commuting home from work on them is measured as a direct correlation with the number of beers I drink cooking dinner when I get home.
  • 3 0
 You heard it hear first, if I ever spend 1200 usd on a pair of pedals you all may beat me over the head with old tires.
  • 6 0
 Are we talking 120 tpi or double down casing?
Asking for a friend.
  • 2 0
 Almost as spendy as a pair of eeWings with the Stages powermeter. And this way you don’t get the eeWings.
  • 2 0
 those pedals are nice and all but is NO ONE GOING TO TALK ABOUT THE OWNER'S DRY SKIN
  • 1 0
 Ashy Larry got into grav grav recently
  • 1 0
 Will spending 1200 bucks on pedals give me an extra 50 watts?
  • 3 0
 You have to buy the pedals to find out.
  • 1 0
 $1200? ....Okay my AXS purchase just got a tiny bit easier to swallow.
  • 1 0
 The first photo is upside-down.
  • 1 0
 Can I run zwift while riding in the woods now?
  • 1 0
 ICP and Juggalos want to know, how do they work?
  • 2 3
 Pure shite, ya get me ? I don’t think ya get me at all.
  • 1 2
 No platform or wings. Sorry. But they are traveling the XC market.
  • 8 0
 XC is really the only mountain market where people are clamoring for power... these are aimed squarely at XC and Gravel riders.
  • 1 0
 @badbadleroybrown: endurbros clearly need these so they can more effectively lay down the hammer in sport class.
  • 1 0
 @badbadleroybrown: Yep, these are aimed at XC. Gravity guys would probably stick more to crank/spindle/chainring PM options.

(My E29 has a spindle PM, XC bike has crank)
Below threshold threads are hidden

