Spotted: Garmin’s New 'Rally' SPD Power Meter Pedals

According to Pinkbike's sister site CyclingTips , Garmin’s new Rally XC power meter pedals broke cover prematurely last week when a retail store sold the unreleased pedals to a customer.The pedals will appeal to the gravel and XC riders and will be available as the Rally XC100 and the Rally XC200 versions.The aluminum body looks fairly robust, with steel wear plates and other hardware that will hopefully protect the internals against rock strikes and abuse.Garmin's other power meter pedals — previously the Vector line — will reportedly also follow the Rally nomenclature, with letters designating the cleat interface (XC for SPD, RS for SPD-SL, and RK for Look Keo), and either 100 or 200 indicating whether the pedals give single- or dual-sided power data.The dual-sided Rally XC200 is said to retail for $1,200 USD, though Garmin has not confirmed any details.The CyclingTips article is available here , and the pedals will reportedly become available online and through retailers later this week.