Spotted: Garmin’s New 'Rally' SPD Power Meter Pedals

According to Pinkbike's sister site CyclingTips
, Garmin’s new Rally XC power meter pedals broke cover prematurely last week when a retail store sold the unreleased pedals to a customer.
The pedals will appeal to the gravel and XC riders and will be available as the Rally XC100 and the Rally XC200 versions.
The aluminum body looks fairly robust, with steel wear plates and other hardware that will hopefully protect the internals against rock strikes and abuse.
Garmin's other power meter pedals — previously the Vector line — will reportedly also follow the Rally nomenclature, with letters designating the cleat interface (XC for SPD, RS for SPD-SL, and RK for Look Keo), and either 100 or 200 indicating whether the pedals give single- or dual-sided power data.
The dual-sided Rally XC200 is said to retail for $1,200 USD, though Garmin has not confirmed any details.
The CyclingTips article is available here
, and the pedals will reportedly become available online and through retailers later this week.
54 Comments
Dirt roadies will be amped, but others are revolted. Watts up with all the resistance?
And "just ride more" and ride with power aren't mutually exclusive propositions, you can do both.
But you are correct. Most effective way to train hands down.
Hard work and dedication.
2) lmao levy wasnt joking about using pedals as the example in the podcast
3) stop bitching about the price yes its expensive its pedals with a power meter im not gonna buy them i think its cool u dont have to buy them so stop complaining
At least they used a proven design though.
Asking for a friend.
(My E29 has a spindle PM, XC bike has crank)
I love the idea of another option for data. Especially with how much easier these are to move between bikes. Can't wait for how grumpy the tech editors will be when I make them use power pedals.
