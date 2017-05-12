PINKBIKE TECH

SPOTTED: Gee Atherton Aboard a Trek Session 29er

May 12, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Fort Bill BDS 29er watch.

There was never much doubt that a 29” version of Trek's venerable Session was in the works, with numerous prototypes appearing over the years, but it looks like the bike is getting even closer to making its World Cup debut.

Gee Atherton was spotted practicing aboard an all-black, carbon fiber big wheeler at the Fort William stop of the British Downhill Series, where scores of the world's fastest riders have gathered to get in extra practice time before the next World Cup race. Details are still scarce, but it's clear to see that the Session's floating rear shock design is gone, with the shock now fixed to the frame, similar to what's seen on the Slash 29. There's still no word about the exact amount of travel or geometry figures, but we'll report back as soon as those come to light.

Fort Bill BDS 29er watch.


Must Read This Week
Large Bear Chasing Rider Caught on GoPro – Video
265872 views
Dean Lucas' Intense M16C is Pure Carbon Fiber Excess – Bike Check
69331 views
Bike Cop Hits 60ft Nitro Circus Mega Ramp – Video
69292 views
Brandon Semenuk + BMX = A Video You Should Probably Watch
66398 views
Giant Bicycles Crankworx Dream Contest
58526 views
The Syncronicles II, The Ramp – Video
52289 views
Scott Spark 900 - Review
43580 views
Online Deals May 2017
40965 views

50 Comments

  • + 34
 I like big wheels and I cannot lie.
  • + 28
 You other riders can't deny,
  • + 13
 That when a bike rolls in with an itty bitty weight and a 29er in your face
  • - 7
flag bigtim (27 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 When a bike rolls in with 29ers in place and is out to win a race we go OooooOOOOOooohhhh.
  • + 15
 Coil sprung for when it gets rough /

Big wheels make the track less tough /

Carbon and lots of ball bearings /

Wanna know more about those tires it's wearing
  • - 6
flag Crankmiester (24 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Looks like a Session.
  • + 1
 'Cause you notice that 27.5 was not enough
  • + 24
 it's happening the 29ers are taking over in all seriousness, the riders are going to be riding whatever makes them faster, even if the forums don't approve
  • + 3
 which ever floats your goat i guess
  • + 11
 So internet forums and discussion boards actually have no relevance on the choices made by people who just ride their bikes?
  • - 1
 Wheres the proof? Can we just wait to see if they are actually faster before making this the standard?
  • + 2
 @triptex: The pinkbike comments section may finally become a supportive and caring environment to discuss new bike technologies in a positive manner? Nahhhhh can't be
  • + 0
 @slayerdegnar: Santa Cruz/ Greg Minnaar have said in interviews that they found 29ers were faster, no matter where they tested them and it sounds like they had to go to quite a lot of trouble to get the 29er V10 together too, so I'm inclined to believe them. They definitely aren't slowing down a fair few EWS racers at least.

Looking forward to seeing how this all shakes out at Fort William.
  • + 2
 Agreed. Racing & riding for fun are two very different things.

Not meaning to cause an arguement, but with the slow shift to 29ers, this indicates to me that corners and technical features on WC tracks are quite different from the what they were years ago.
  • + 1
 @OzMike: Yep, Fort Bill is flat, straight and smooth like it has been for the last 10 years. ;-)
  • + 8
 The commencal team and Danny Hart have also been seen on 29ers i believe
  • + 6
 Whoa. Hold your horses. Smile
  • + 2
 KOM for Danny today,on the bottom section,faster by 7 secs than Minnar's 2012 time of 2.20 mins.
  • + 1
 @AJBarlas: Should keep all the other team 29" shots out of the same gallery if not breaking all news at once!
  • + 1
 And apparently the Santa Cruz syndicate are. APPARENTLY anyway, not seen any posts about them
  • + 7
 #26miiightbedead
  • + 6
 spotted: aaron gwin riding a wheel of cheese
  • + 12
 rumor has it that he said "they feel really gouda".... i'll show myself out...
  • + 5
 That's not very mature
  • + 3
 Gwin can ride whatever he wants. It's nacho business.
  • + 2
 @cuban-b: climbs like a goat cheese, descends like a muesnter truck
  • + 6
 winning world cups > forum opinions
  • + 2
 I'm 6'6" and I have been waiting for this year for a long time. Haters and shortys can hate, but big wheels work for big dudes
  • + 1
 Agreed... An xl frame with smaller than 29" wheels look like bmx bikes.. Proportionally correct tire for big guys..
  • + 3
 I barely can wait for the next wheel size and extra width.

31.5" with megaboost+ spacing. THAT stiffness
  • + 3
 As long as they keep the 650b option, I don't give a shit! If not, it's back to motto!!
  • + 8
 That's my motto!
  • + 0
 ...just like keeping the 26" option. They'll do what will make them more money.
  • + 4
 Let's face it; 26" died because not enough people were willing to put their money where their mouth is. The fact is that businesses respond to consumer demand and if everyone in the MTB world truly did only want 26", it would still be around. But you have to bear in mind that the #26forlyf crew on Pinkbike represent such a small percentage of the wider MTB world and they are outweighed by those who do want new things and who do want to see change. People wanted new, so the industry gave it to them. Bigger wheels became more popular and that's where the focus shifted. If 26" truly was what people wanted and were buying, the industry wouldn't have moved away from the flow. Lots of people on Pinkbike seem to claim they want a new 26" straight steerer Totem, coil sprung, 180mm travel and whatever. But the wider community doesn't want this and therefore it isn't profitable. Businesses aren't going to keep making products at a loss to please the handful of people out there who refuse to accept change. But then again, maybe we should all go back to riding full rigids with 150mm stems and cantilever brakes. No change for anyone! No innovation ever! Death to improvements!
  • - 2
 @codfather1234: Statements such as "businesses respond to consumer demand" are said quite a lot. It's important to realise that it's a half truth. In addition to businesses competing for custom there is also the idea of monopolies and cartels. Both ideas, competition in capitalism and monopolies/cartels in capitalism, must be included in any argument. OPEC is an oil cartel for example. OPEC aims to control the price of oil by owning such a large amount of oil production that it monopolises the market. It has varying success but that's for another essay. Monopolies and cartels aim to avoid competition allowing the companies involved little or no hinderance from competition.
  • + 1
 @codfather1234: i dunno. v-brakes were pretty awesome.
  • + 2
 Yeah, I'm sure the illuminati is out to force people onto large wheeled bicycles...

Comparing big oil companies to the mountain bike industries is comparing apples to chocolate oranges; it's meaningless.

I fully expect to be downvoted into oblivion by the very subjects of my rant. Such is life.
But if these people spent less time getting worked up on forums and more time buying 26" components, maybe their beloved wheelsize would still be around. Food for thought. Peace out one and all.
  • + 2
 The shock mounting was on Rachael's 27.5 bike at the first World Cup as well but didn't look like people picked up on it.
  • + 0
 Are the pics in any way related to the Headlines?? Cause Gee is riding clearly a Fox40 not a 49. so where is the proof for these allegations. Seems like some overreacted tabloid fabrication.
  • + 1
 I hope it becomes the new standard so I can buy someone's brand new "obsolete" 27.5 DH bike for super cheap.
  • + 1
 This is NOT spotted.. This looks more like publicity photoshoot than top secret spotted paparazzi shot...
  • + 3
 Looks like a sleshion
  • + 1
 Everyone is talking about the wheel size but have gone silent about the new linkage design...

*Sips tea*
  • + 1
 Is fox going to keep the 40 branding on the 29 forks now? Thought they were going to brand them as 49.
  • + 1
 Great to see the race for 2nd place shaping up and everyone is taking 2nd place seriously! #Gwinning #Troy
  • + 2
 Heard they are also working on the tandem DH 29er, can't wait!
  • + 2
 The People want long bikes right? Tandem is the obvious next step.
  • + 1
 yinz know that porcelain oval wheels are next...
  • + 0
 29er. beginning of end of the world.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.053508
Mobile Version of Website