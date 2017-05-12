SPOTTED: Gee Atherton Aboard a Trek Session 29er

There was never much doubt that a 29” version of Trek's venerable Session was in the works, with numerous prototypes appearing over the years, but it looks like the bike is getting even closer to making its World Cup debut.
Gee Atherton was spotted practicing aboard an all-black, carbon fiber big wheeler at the Fort William stop of the British Downhill Series, where scores of the world's fastest riders have gathered to get in extra practice time before the next World Cup race. Details are still scarce, but it's clear to see that the Session's floating rear shock design is gone, with the shock now fixed to the frame, similar to what's seen on the Slash 29
. There's still no word about the exact amount of travel or geometry figures, but we'll report back as soon as those come to light.
50 Comments
Looking forward to seeing how this all shakes out at Fort William.
Not meaning to cause an arguement, but with the slow shift to 29ers, this indicates to me that corners and technical features on WC tracks are quite different from the what they were years ago.
