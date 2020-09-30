Spotted: Ghost's New Full Suss XC Bike - Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2020

Sep 30, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

With the Olympics cancelled, this summer saw a deluge of new XC bikes being released with Specialized, Cannondale and even Transition getting in on the action. It seems like that trend might not be finished yet as today we've spotted a new Ghost full-suspension hidden in the pits at Nove Mesto.

A Pinkbike forum member sent us this shot of the new bike from between the zips of the pit door, and we also saw it in action under Anne Terpstra in the Short Track race last night, which means it will also be raced in the XCO race on Thursday.

Anne Terpstra cranks onto the finish straight.
Anne Terpstra (left of shot) cranking the new bike on the tarmac of the short track race.

The Ghost Factory Racing Team spend most of their time in 2019 riding on the Lector hardtail that was released to the public last November. Even when most of the field was using full suspension, Terpstra, Frei and Benko stuck with the hardtail, including here in Nove Mesto and for Terpstra's win in Vallnord. When they did race on full suspension bikes, as Sina Frei did at Worlds last year, they did so on a modified version of the SL AMR, normally a trail bike with 130mm of travel and not ideal for XC World Cup racing.

Sina Frei took a commanding win.

Now they have a new arrow in their quiver, though, which should help them compete on the more technical XC tracks the World Cup circuit has to offer. From what we can see, Ghost are moving away from their tried and true Horst link system to deliver the rear squish on this bike; instead, it looks to us like a short link system with an obvious upper link and then a second link that connects the swingarm to the front triangle that runs above the chainring.


The rest of the bike looks to be kitted out in super-light componentry and we have no doubt the frame will be a featherweight too. There's no word yet on whether the bike will be made in Belgium's Rein4ced factory, as its Lector hardtail currently is but hopefully we'll get some more details on that and the rest of the frame soon.

