Spotted: Giro's New Full Face Helmet

It looks like Giro has a new full face helmet on the way, at least if what athletes like Richie Rude, Reed Boggs, Carson Storch, and others have been wearing is any indication. Giro's current DH-oriented full face helmet, the Disciple, has been in the lineup for five year, and it's likely due for a refresh.The shape of the new helmet is more uniform, with less pronounced ridges on the top, and the chinbar vent location has been moved back. It also looks like there are larger horizontal vents in the forehead area compared to the Disciple. The chinbar's length also appears a little shorter, possible to help reduce twisting forces that can occur in a crash. According to an Instagram post by Kurt Sorge, it uses Giro's Spherical Technology, which helps provide protection from rotational impacts, and is 200 grams lighter than the previous model. The exact launch date and availability of the helmet has yet to be announced.