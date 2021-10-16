Spotted: Giro's New Full Face Helmet

Oct 16, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  

It looks like Giro has a new full face helmet on the way, at least if what athletes like Richie Rude, Reed Boggs, Carson Storch, and others have been wearing is any indication. Giro's current DH-oriented full face helmet, the Disciple, has been in the lineup for five year, and it's likely due for a refresh.

The shape of the new helmet is more uniform, with less pronounced ridges on the top, and the chinbar vent location has been moved back. It also looks like there are larger horizontal vents in the forehead area compared to the Disciple. The chinbar's length also appears a little shorter, possible to help reduce twisting forces that can occur in a crash. According to an Instagram post by Kurt Sorge, it uses Giro's Spherical Technology, which helps provide protection from rotational impacts, and is 200 grams lighter than the previous model. The exact launch date and availability of the helmet has yet to be announced.


Richie Rude needs to be out front and one the gas if he wants to make up the 70 point deficit to Jack Moir in the overall


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Spotted Helmets Giro


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Red Bull Rampage 2021
95971 views
First Ride: 2022 Specialized Stumpjumper EVO Alloy - Adaptability Meets Affordability
86608 views
Rampage Updates: Storch Out, Zink Bruised Lung, Vestavik Injured [Updated with Videos]
69934 views
Trek Finds Carbon Frames Produce Nearly 3 Times the CO2 of Alloy in its First Sustainability Report
67218 views
Pivot Unveils Grim Donut 2 - Sea Otter 2021
65839 views
Video: Brandon Semenuk Tailwhips a Huge Drop at Rampage [Updated with Slow Mo Clip]
65575 views
Pon Holdings Buys GT, Cannondale, Schwinn & More in $810 Million Deal
64169 views
Tom Van Steenbergen Broke Hip Sockets Into Multiple Pieces, Femur, Lower Vertebrae & Shoulder in Red Bull Rampage Crash
61478 views

5 Comments

  • 5 0
 Kurt sorge posted about it on his Instagram, 200 g lighter than before and spherical.
  • 4 0
 Ah, I'd missed that. Good eye - the article's been updated.
  • 3 0
 Didn’t Carson thank his helmet for keeping his head safe during his big crash?
  • 1 0
 I hope it comes in larger sizes. 65cm please.
  • 2 1
 Nsmb is gonna be pissed

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008262
Mobile Version of Website