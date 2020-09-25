Spotted: Greg Callaghan is Riding a New Devinci Enduro Bike in Finale Ligure

Greg Callaghan is riding an unreleased Devinci enduro bike for the final EWS race of the year in Finale Ligure. In today's Shakedown, Callaghan was spotted riding the bike publicly for the first time and TJ Smith, our videographer, was able to capture him in action.
The current Spartan (left) vs Greg's Finale bike (right)
The current version of Devinci's flagship enduro bike, the Spartan, was released in September 2018 as a 29"/29" bike with 165mm of rear travel. The bike Greg is riding is definitely different from that current Spartan model, with the kinked top tube now meeting the seat tube directly rather than splitting in two and forming a triangle. The area around the bottom bracket has also been remodelled with the shape of the bottom mount changed and more space underneath it. We'd say it would be a good place to store a tube, but it looks like Greg has gone for the top tube mount for his tools and bits.
It's very possible that he's not aboard a Spartan but the new Troy - Devinici's website says that's due to be released on September 30th. Given the tight, awkward nature of some of the tracks this weekend, something with a little less travel and quicker handling would make sense.
While the Split Pivot suspension design has probably been carried over from the current Spartan or Troy, it looks like there's now an interesting kink in the seatstay, although we're not sure why at this point. Greg comes in at 2:19
Beyond the surface, we'd be interested to see what other changes Devinci has made. In 2018, we described the 65° head tube angle of the Spartan in the low setting as "ballpark", however things have moved on in the past couple of years so we wouldn't be surprised to see a longer, lower, slacker treatment on this bike. The previous bike also had adjustable geometry and used Super Boost spacing, it will be interesting to see if Devinci has stuck with those features going forwards as well.
You can see the bike in action from our raw video
and we're working on getting some better shots of the bike at the moment so check back for a more detailed look later in the weekend.
Editor's note for the "review tomorrow" crowd:
Information the assigned editor gets about a new bike is siloed off from the rest of the team so that when unannounced bikes show up like this, we can report on it while still respecting embargoes. The rest of us have no privileged information on the bike. If you'd like to learn more about how we test bikes and work with embargoes, we recorded a podcast about it
.
