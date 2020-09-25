Spotted: Greg Callaghan is Riding a New Devinci Enduro Bike in Finale Ligure

Sep 25, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Devinci

Greg Callaghan is riding an unreleased Devinci enduro bike for the final EWS race of the year in Finale Ligure. In today's Shakedown, Callaghan was spotted riding the bike publicly for the first time and TJ Smith, our videographer, was able to capture him in action.

Photo credit Klemen Humar Unior Devinci
Devinci
The current Spartan (left) vs Greg's Finale bike (right)

The current version of Devinci's flagship enduro bike, the Spartan, was released in September 2018 as a 29"/29" bike with 165mm of rear travel. The bike Greg is riding is definitely different from that current Spartan model, with the kinked top tube now meeting the seat tube directly rather than splitting in two and forming a triangle. The area around the bottom bracket has also been remodelled with the shape of the bottom mount changed and more space underneath it. We'd say it would be a good place to store a tube, but it looks like Greg has gone for the top tube mount for his tools and bits.

It's very possible that he's not aboard a Spartan but the new Troy - Devinici's website says that's due to be released on September 30th. Given the tight, awkward nature of some of the tracks this weekend, something with a little less travel and quicker handling would make sense.

While the Split Pivot suspension design has probably been carried over from the current Spartan or Troy, it looks like there's now an interesting kink in the seatstay, although we're not sure why at this point.

Greg comes in at 2:19

Beyond the surface, we'd be interested to see what other changes Devinci has made. In 2018, we described the 65° head tube angle of the Spartan in the low setting as "ballpark", however things have moved on in the past couple of years so we wouldn't be surprised to see a longer, lower, slacker treatment on this bike. The previous bike also had adjustable geometry and used Super Boost spacing, it will be interesting to see if Devinci has stuck with those features going forwards as well.

You can see the bike in action from our raw video and we're working on getting some better shots of the bike at the moment so check back for a more detailed look later in the weekend.



Editor's note for the "review tomorrow" crowd:

Information the assigned editor gets about a new bike is siloed off from the rest of the team so that when unannounced bikes show up like this, we can report on it while still respecting embargoes. The rest of us have no privileged information on the bike. If you'd like to learn more about how we test bikes and work with embargoes, we recorded a podcast about it.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Spotted Enduro Bikes Devinci Devinci Spartan Greg Callaghan


26 Comments

  • 12 1
 Hopefully they fixed the STA. Only thing missing to make the Troy my perfect bike. At least looks like no more ugly third triangle at the top tube junction. Can't wait for the review tomorrow!
  • 1 1
 What year are you riding if you don't mind me asking? Beer
  • 1 2
 Spoiler: No, they didn't fix the STA.
  • 2 0
 @southoftheborder: you sure? I pulled the image below into CAD and measure effective STA at 77 degrees, if taken at a height level with top of head tube. Head angle measures at 65 degrees. We'll see if I'm right when the geo chart comes out.
  • 1 0
 @DMal: high chance your calcs are wrong since the shot of the new bike is being ridden which can alter things a degree or two
  • 1 0
 @Dropthedebt: 2018
  • 1 0
 @rrsport: bike seems to be pretty much unweighted in the second sho though so might be able to make a fairly close guess
  • 2 0
 @rrsport: hi res image lower down in the comments. Do you really think I would try to measure angles off a bike while it’s being ridden?!
  • 10 0
 It's the Troy 2021. Here's a better photo:
ibb.co/zr4cBbj
  • 1 0
 A quite significantly better photo. Also clicking on that link blind gave me AIM flashbacks.
  • 1 0
 looks so much better without the giant white lettering
  • 1 0
 Using an angle meter App on this high quality photo, the effective STA looks to be at least 77 degrees (I get a solid 78 deg. actually) at the middle of the seatpost at the photographed seat height. Not sure how steep PB engineers want bikes to be, but it does look to be “fixed”
  • 1 0
 Is that a 36 or a 38? I cannot tell by the decal.
  • 1 0
 @sngltrkmnd: Looks like a 38
  • 1 0
 I think it’s a 38 from the decal. Wonder if they bumped travel up on the new generation.
  • 5 0
 If you look on mtbr Devinci forums, there are clear pictures of the new Troy. And that appears to resemble the bike being ridden.
  • 1 2
 Shortcut http://https://forums.mtbr.com/attachments/devinci/1366065-2021-bikes-devinci-troy-carbon-alu-gx-12s-2021.jpg
  • 3 0
 @kbakes: link doesnt work for me....
  • 4 0
 New Troy coming 9.30 per their website.
  • 2 1
 Good job on the editor note, good explanation and gets that info out in front of the issue... Kinda ruins the fun though... I really enjoy following up, "full review tomorrow" with "long term review next Tuesday"... Hum...
  • 2 0
 If the rear tire clearance is fixed it's the best bike . From a Troy 2020 rider.
  • 1 1
 Wow, when I see white rock I think "great", lots of grip. By watching that short video I see that is not the case. World is a dangerous place.
  • 1 0
 Troy? Is curiously missing from the 2021 lineup on their website
  • 1 0
 craig evans just comes in at 4:02 like "just goin for a chill lap m8"
  • 1 0
 Looks like a scott comments incoming
  • 1 0
 looks... umm, looks like a session

