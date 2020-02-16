Spotted: Greg Callaghan's Devinci with Prototype Fox Suspension and Shimano Drivetrain

It's that time of year again. The first races of the season are upon us and new bikes, teams, and partnerships are starting to trickle out into the open. While it hasn't yet been announced, it appears that the Devinci EWS team is going to be on Fox suspension and Shimano drivetrains this season as Greg Callaghan's bike was seen fully kitted out in Santiago, Chile, at the Andes Pacifico race by one of our eagle-eyed readers.
The Fox fork looks to be very similar to the fork we spotted at the end of last season
during EWS Zermatt and speculated to have 38mm stanchions. It carries obvious "prototype" and RAD markings on it. At that time, Craig Richey, Director of Brand & Product Marketing at Fox had stated, "A 38 would fit nicely into the FOX naming convention so let the rumors swirl. We’re always working on new suspension products to help riders go faster and push their limits."
Also notable is the prototype rear shock. It bears some resemblance to an X2 but with the adjustments moved around and a pedaling platform switch mounted on the top of the reservoir, separate from the compression and rebound adjustments opposed to how it's currently combined with the compression adjustment.
Lastly, it is obvious that the Devinci team is going to be using Shimano for their braking and shifting duties this season as the bike was kitted out with Shimano's XTR brakes and drivetrain.
Of course, details are sparse at this point but prototypes aside, this comes as a big change after the Devinci teams have been using RockShox and SRAM for the last ten years.
We reached out to Devinci and were told the following:
|We will have a full team release after our team camp at the end of Feb so we will discuss some details there. For now, we are just looking forward to seeing Greg racing and the season getting started.
We'll have updated information when it becomes available.
30 Comments
This shock looks like it will fit even less bikes
Post a Comment