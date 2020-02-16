Spotted: Greg Callaghan's Devinci with Prototype Fox Suspension and Shimano Drivetrain

Feb 16, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  

It's that time of year again. The first races of the season are upon us and new bikes, teams, and partnerships are starting to trickle out into the open. While it hasn't yet been announced, it appears that the Devinci EWS team is going to be on Fox suspension and Shimano drivetrains this season as Greg Callaghan's bike was seen fully kitted out in Santiago, Chile, at the Andes Pacifico race by one of our eagle-eyed readers.


The Fox fork looks to be very similar to the fork we spotted at the end of last season during EWS Zermatt and speculated to have 38mm stanchions. It carries obvious "prototype" and RAD markings on it. At that time, Craig Richey, Director of Brand & Product Marketing at Fox had stated, "A 38 would fit nicely into the FOX naming convention so let the rumors swirl. We’re always working on new suspension products to help riders go faster and push their limits."


Also notable is the prototype rear shock. It bears some resemblance to an X2 but with the adjustments moved around and a pedaling platform switch mounted on the top of the reservoir, separate from the compression and rebound adjustments opposed to how it's currently combined with the compression adjustment.


Lastly, it is obvious that the Devinci team is going to be using Shimano for their braking and shifting duties this season as the bike was kitted out with Shimano's XTR brakes and drivetrain.


Of course, details are sparse at this point but prototypes aside, this comes as a big change after the Devinci teams have been using RockShox and SRAM for the last ten years.

We reached out to Devinci and were told the following:

bigquotesWe will have a full team release after our team camp at the end of Feb so we will discuss some details there. For now, we are just looking forward to seeing Greg racing and the season getting started.

We'll have updated information when it becomes available.

30 Comments

  • 14 1
 Photos taken with a sandwich
  • 2 2
 If you look at the last photo they actually made it more potatoey. It's not just a cropped version of the 3rd image.
  • 2 0
 Full of potatoes
  • 1 0
 Hmmm, doesn't look like a dial to me. I think it's a solid part of the trunion to give it strength, although there is some type of threaded cap there in the middle.
  • 2 0
 Naaah it's not symmetrical. It's some type of dial. If you zoom in you can see it a little better.
  • 2 1
 I retract this comment. Upon turning brightness up on phone it's clearly a brace.... My bad!
  • 1 2
 Is there a black dial right on the top of that shock as well? I see the blue grip style sweep dial but it kinda looks like a black dial right at the top of the shock as well.
  • 1 0
 Yes, it looks like a 1 - 0 switch. Climb switch?
  • 1 0
 my guess is a Bottom out/ ramp up adjuster
  • 1 0
 @SickEdit: oh good call. That would make sense.
  • 5 0
 Doesn't look to be a dial at all. Just a bolt to secure the shock shaft into the trunnion mount.
  • 1 0
 The small bolt on the top of the trunnions is the bleed port. Current x2 trunnion shocks have the same thing
  • 1 0
 It's the bleed port
  • 1 0
 This same shock is on Gwin's Intense.
  • 1 0
 Same? Like a coil non trunion shock?
  • 1 0
 @fracasnoxteam: yes. It probably doesn't have the lock out but this is the shock that Fox riders have been testing since last year.
  • 4 4
 Is it just me or should they really make the steerer diameter at the race at least 2”? Anyhoo, exciting news!
  • 1 0
 Like on the fork? Hell maybe they should start with fixing the CSU issues first...
  • 1 2
 @TheBearDen: that would solve it to a point. The problem may be poor fit but I wouldn’t be surprised if it has to do with shallow insert into the crown is. They should do 1,1/8 - 2” taper steerer that slides 5mm deeper into the crown.
  • 1 0
 Richie Rude has also been using that shock
  • 1 0
 Is fox going away from kashima?
  • 1 0
 I'm not sure I have ever seen a RAD shock or fork from fox have The Kashima treatment.
  • 3 0
 It's just marketing. Not necessary when testing
  • 6 0
 @saturnine: shhhhhhh you are going to kill a lot of dreams saying shit like that haha.
  • 1 0
 Pfft... my X2 goes to 300.
  • 1 0
 I also spy... new Fox dropper post? New Shimano pedals?
  • 1 2
 This is 36 stancions, you can see that clearly...
  • 1 0
 I seen a rad fork on yeti national team bike and the stanchions are clearly larger than a 36. The bikes were next to each other
Post a Comment



