Spotted: GT Prototype DH Bike

The new prototype

The current GT Fury

With a stacked lineup of World Cup teams and racers at this weekend's British National DH race at Fort William, it is no surprise that there are some fresh bits of tech being tested out on the rough and rowdy course. One thing we have spotted so far is a new DH bike being ridden by the GT Factory Team.The bike looks to have a very different frame to the previous GT Fury with a potentially lower pivot and redesigned idler. One of the most obvious changes from the GT Fury we saw the team on at the last World Cup is that the rocker link now goes through the frame with the lower shock mount being slightly further back. The frame still appears to be using the Horst-Link driven four-bar linkage but the overall appearance of the frame is quite different to past bikes.One other small point we have noticed is a completely different cable routing setup with cables now going into a port that is placed on the top of the top tube, this should make things easier when you are running a number board.We've reached out to GT for more information about the bike and will update this piece if they comment.