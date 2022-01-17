Details Revealed for Hope's New Tech 4 Levers

It looks like Hope are set to launch its new Tech 4 brakes very soon with biketart.com
suggesting a Spring 2022 release.
Some Hope riders have been running new looking levers for a while but now we have a decent confirmation that Hope will be launching an overhauled braking range with the updated Tech 4. From the product pages on biketart.com, it sounds like the V4, E4 and X2 brakes will receive a claimed 30% increase in power over Hope's current Tech 3 offerings.
The new levers will also feature a light lever action for reduced fatigue and increased feel, reduced friction internal sealing, ball bearing pivot and bite point and reach adjustment without the need for tools. Interesting while the levers will be receiving an update the calipers look to remain the same as the ones used in the current Tech 3 lineup.
In terms of pricing there looks to be a £20 increase for the E4 and X2 brakes with a cost of £195 and £175 respectively for a single brake. The Downhill orientated V4 brakes only see a £10 increase and cost £210 each.
Tech 4 V4
|- Latest version of the glorious Hope Tech mountain bike brake range
- Superb craftmanship and outstanding performance make the Hope brakes a contender for the best MTB brakes you can buy
- Designed and made in the UK
- V4 is the 4-piston Enduro/Downhill/Race brake - the strongest made by Hope and perfect for the most aggressive riders and e-MTB's that want to go hit the hardest lines.
- Fantastic colour options to match your bike - use with Hope floating rotors for an awesome look!
- LH and RH both come with 1700mm hose (trim to fit front or rear, olives and inserts included)
- 30% power increase from Tech 3
- Genuine bite point and reach adjustment without tools
- Direct shifter mounts available for Sram and Shimano EV
- 5 Axis precision machined from aluminium forged billet
- Hinged clamp for easy installation
- Reduced friction internal sealing
- Ball bearing pivot
- Light lever action for reduced fatigue and increased feel
- PRE-ORDER ITEM - expected spring 2022 (contact support@biketart.com for details)—biketart.com
Tech 4 E4
|- Latest version of the glorious Hope Tech mountain bike brake range
- Superb craftmanship and outstanding performance make the Hope brakes a contender for the best MTB brakes you can buy
- Designed and made in the UK
- E4 is the 4-piston Enduro/Trail brake - strong controllable power that is not overly aggressive
- Fantastic colour options to match your bike - use with Hope floating rotors for an awesome look!
- LH and RH both come with 1700mm hose (trim to fit front or rear, olives and inserts included)
- 30% power increase from Tech 3
- Genuine bite point and reach adjustment without tools
- Direct shifter mounts available for Sram and Shimano EV
- 5 Axis precision machined from aluminium forged billet
- Hinged clamp for easy installation
- Reduced friction internal sealing
- Ball bearing pivot
- Light lever action for reduced fatigue and increased feel
- PRE-ORDER ITEM - expected spring 2022 (contact support@biketart.com for details)—biketart.com
Tech 4 X2
|- Latest version of the glorious Hope Tech mountain bike brake range
- Superb craftmanship and outstanding performance make the Hope brakes a contender for the best MTB brakes you can buy
- Designed and made in the UK
- X2 is the 2-piston XC/Trail option - Still incredibly strong though lighter and less aggressive than the 4-piston models, ideal for rapid XC bikes, nimble trail bikes or used on the rear and paired with a Tech 4 E4 up front for a great balanced trail set-up.
- Fantastic colour options to match your bike - use with Hope floating rotors for an awesome look!
- LH and RH both come with 1700mm hose (trim to fit front or rear, olives and inserts included)
- 30% power increase from Tech 3
- Genuine bite point and reach adjustment without tools
- Direct shifter mounts available for Sram and Shimano EV
- 5 Axis precision machined from aluminium forged billet
- Hinged clamp for easy installation
- Reduced friction internal sealing
- Ball bearing pivot
- Light lever action for reduced fatigue and increased feel
- PRE-ORDER ITEM - expected spring 2022 (contact support@biketart.com for details)—biketart.com
We have reached out to Hope for comment and will update this story when we know more.
68 Comments
E4 = Enduro
V4 = Vownhill
Got it.
If they genuinely have a 30% increase in power I am in.
Power before was seriously lacking. Bummer that 30% increase is only playing catch up. Hope they feel as good as advertised…
Maybe its time.
Nothing get the community going like a good ol fashioned brakefight !
Ive never found power to be lacking when running sintered pads and a 220 rotor
Nice
Post a Comment