Details Revealed for Hope's New Tech 4 Levers

- Latest version of the glorious Hope Tech mountain bike brake range

- Superb craftmanship and outstanding performance make the Hope brakes a contender for the best MTB brakes you can buy

- Designed and made in the UK

- X2 is the 2-piston XC/Trail option - Still incredibly strong though lighter and less aggressive than the 4-piston models, ideal for rapid XC bikes, nimble trail bikes or used on the rear and paired with a Tech 4 E4 up front for a great balanced trail set-up.

- Fantastic colour options to match your bike - use with Hope floating rotors for an awesome look!

- LH and RH both come with 1700mm hose (trim to fit front or rear, olives and inserts included)

- 30% power increase from Tech 3

- Genuine bite point and reach adjustment without tools

- Direct shifter mounts available for Sram and Shimano EV

- 5 Axis precision machined from aluminium forged billet

- Hinged clamp for easy installation

- Reduced friction internal sealing

- Ball bearing pivot

- Light lever action for reduced fatigue and increased feel

- PRE-ORDER ITEM - expected spring 2022 (contact support@biketart.com for details) — biketart.com