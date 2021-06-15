Spotted: Intense Tracer 279 Prototype Carbon Enduro Bike

We recently spotted Chris Kovarik building a fresh new bike on Instagram
that's covered with Intense's prototype graphics, labeled as "Tracer 279". It's been four years since Intense has updated the Tracer model, so this could be close to a production model. We've seen Isabeau Courdurier on an alloy prototype, but the one in Kovarik's stories has a carbon front and rear triangle.
There are quite a few changes from the previous Tracer; the Trunnion mount shock is now driven from the bottom link, lowering the center of gravity, and there is spacer for a water bottle to mount inside the front triangle. The aggressively sloping top tube looks to provide a super low stand-over height as well.
Chris has built the bike with a Fox 38 fork, indicating that this will be an hard charging enduro bike with a similar amount of rear wheel travel to the previous Tracer (165mm), or possibly more. The bike appears to be a dedicated mixed wheel bike based on the clearance of the 27.5" tire at the chain stay yoke and seems to lack any geometry adjustments on the shock mounts.
Jeff Steber, the founder of Intense Cycles, shared this 3D printed frame
back in March, which reveals more details, like a storage box for tools.
We've reached out to Intense for more info, and will update this if we hear back.
18 Comments
Also they obviously ripped off Santa Cruz's new lower link VPP.
