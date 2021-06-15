Spotted: Intense Tracer 279 Prototype Carbon Enduro Bike

Jun 15, 2021
by Matt Beer  
intense prototype

We recently spotted Chris Kovarik building a fresh new bike on Instagram that's covered with Intense's prototype graphics, labeled as "Tracer 279". It's been four years since Intense has updated the Tracer model, so this could be close to a production model. We've seen Isabeau Courdurier on an alloy prototype, but the one in Kovarik's stories has a carbon front and rear triangle.

Isabeau Courdurier - Prototype Intense
The previous aluminum prototype.
intenase tracer
The current 2021 Tracer.

There are quite a few changes from the previous Tracer; the Trunnion mount shock is now driven from the bottom link, lowering the center of gravity, and there is spacer for a water bottle to mount inside the front triangle. The aggressively sloping top tube looks to provide a super low stand-over height as well.

The suspension layout mimics the prototype their factory downhill team has been repping.

Chris has built the bike with a Fox 38 fork, indicating that this will be an hard charging enduro bike with a similar amount of rear wheel travel to the previous Tracer (165mm), or possibly more. The bike appears to be a dedicated mixed wheel bike based on the clearance of the 27.5" tire at the chain stay yoke and seems to lack any geometry adjustments on the shock mounts.


Intense prototype

Jeff Steber, the founder of Intense Cycles, shared this 3D printed frame back in March, which reveals more details, like a storage box for tools.

We've reached out to Intense for more info, and will update this if we hear back.

18 Comments

  • 15 0
 Looks like a Nomad. There, i've said it.
  • 2 0
 Did you meant Tallson10?
  • 1 0
 You mean a session??
  • 5 0
 Lol 951 series Tracer coming at you tomorrow! Seriously Intense WTF. Pawning off old frames/molds as a different brand for not much of a discount.

Also they obviously ripped off Santa Cruz's new lower link VPP.
  • 2 0
 TECHINCALLY, the Intense m3 did it first, and Santa Cruz designed the first gen v10 (their first bike with the lower mount shock) in collaboration with Steber.
  • 7 0
 What about the prototype 250mm dropper post pictured?
  • 1 0
 Much prefer the scoop on another fox dropper post that will need to be sent in for a rebuild with a return time of six weeks.
  • 3 0
 Heard the code name for that one is “catapult”
  • 5 0
 Certainly not for beginners
  • 4 0
 Is there a "Beginner Build", say, something in the $3700 range?
  • 3 0
 Looks like a bike
  • 1 0
 man, intense really just waits for santa cruz to do the r&d on the VPP suspension, huh
  • 1 0
 Can anyone make sense of the Intense product line/ model names? I swear they have like a dozen
  • 2 0
 Looks like a Enduro
  • 1 0
 When you want to buy a Nomad with geo from three years ago.
  • 1 0
 Dont make us say it...
  • 1 0
 Christ he's tall!
  • 2 3
 Looks like a session

