Spotted: A New MRP Air Shock?

Sep 6, 2023
by Matt Beer  
photo

A keen-eyed reader sent over this shot of what looks like an MRP air shock, differing from the inline design of their Jackson dual-air prototype we uncovered back in 2019. The rider was putting in some laps this past weekend at Powderhorn Mountain Resort, CO, just around the corner from testing MRP's head office in Grand Junction, when they noticed the unmarked air shock.

Up until now, MRP has only produced coil sprung rear dampers but the uncanny resemblance to their Hazzard coil damper is undeniable. The Hazzard coil shock currently offers three adjustments; rebound, high and low-speed compression damping and this air proto shares the same adjusters on the reservoir. Considering the shock was mounted to a Cannondale Jekyll and features an identical orange lockout lever, all bets point toward an air version of the enduro shock.

It's tough to tell from this angle, but we wouldn't be surprised if this proto offers a dual-air adjustment to tune the positive and negative chambers separately, like the Jackson.

We've reached out to MRP asking if they can provide more information on this shock, if indeed it is their prototype, and will update this space.

7 Comments
  • 9 0
 MRP Vivid Kitsuma X2
  • 2 0
 Kitid? Vivuma?
  • 5 0
 They sure picked a discreet frame to try and hide it but it didn't quite work.
  • 1 1
 You'd be surprised for how long he's been riding & racing on that shock without anyone noticing
  • 3 0
 They clearly erred by not asking Scott or Bold
  • 1 0
 @ShreddinThePig: who tydeman Newman?
  • 1 0
 Would be Great! Their ShredKote is pretty Sick.





