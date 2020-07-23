Spotted: Does Norco's New DH Bike Use Flex Stays?

Jul 23, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

We may not be getting much downhill racing this year, but you can bet that brands haven't been sitting on their hands. Instead, they'll have been using this downtime to find any mechanical advantage they can for when the World Cups get kick-started again.

One brand that we think has been doing just that is Norco, and this looks to be a brand new downhill bike underneath one of its riders spotted in British Columbia. Pinkbike user Tonkatruck went above (or should that be below) and beyond to get this spy shot from underneath a truck and then uploaded the pictures to our forums for us to pore over.

Norco's previous downhill bike used the distinctive HSP system. HSP stood for High Single Pivot, and it marked the first non-Horst Link bike that the brand had designed since 1995 (that would be the FTS-1 for any completionists). It used the same theory as classic Sunn bikes and more recent Commencal Supremes, where a high pivot provides a rearward axle path that lengthens the wheelbase as the suspension compresses. This should make it more stable through the rough stuff. Unlike the Commencal though, where the shock is compressed from below, the current HSP system uses an A.R.T pull-link to tug on a rocker that compresses the shock from above. Norco said that this allowed them to create a more progressive and tunable linkage than other similar designs.
Norco Aurum HSP Review - driveside swingarm
The current Norco Aurum uses a high single pivot that is compressed from above.

It looks like Norco will be sticking with the high pivot design on this new frame, but there are definitely some changes going on with the linkage. Unfortunately the meat of it is obscured thanks to a handily placed leg, but we do think we've spotted something interesting about the way this bike might work. Pinkbike's tech editor and engineer, Dan Roberts, has run some numbers and believes that this bike could be using flex pivots to make the new design work.


bigquotesIt's still a high pivot but now the shock is driven by the large link that is concentric to the BB. From what I can see, they need some flex in that rear triangle to make it work. That would also explain why the carbon tube is constant and smooth, and the dropouts bolt on over a small patch to not impede the flex.Dan Roberts, Pinkbike tech editor

Flex stays are fairly common in XC racing, where the low travel amounts mean that the chain stay and seat stay don't move apart very far, but we can't think of a downhill bike that has ever used them. We also think the aluminum drop outs could be used for some extra adjustability and could allow riders to tune the length of their chainstays, similar to the ones we've seen Greg Minnaar using on his V10 29 this year.

We're still just speculating at this point and reached out to Norco for more information, but at the moment all they said was, "This bike is part of Norco's Research and Development program and is purely an information-gathering exercise at this time. No details to share with you as any information about any bikes in R&D are under embargo." Hopefully we get to see more of this wild looking bike when racing restarts.

56 Comments

  • 35 1
 and a bottle cage mount!!
  • 9 0
 New Range?
  • 5 0
 @Arierep: I’ve been asking for a bottle cage for my dh bike for a while lol. At least then I don’t have to run back to the truck between practice runs for a quick drink.
  • 2 0
 @Arierep: check vital for that
  • 1 1
 not the Range...
  • 2 0
 @Mattysville: this is tabu commentary to ask here botle cage on a DH bike... which I suffered many times.
  • 6 0
 @Mattysville: I totally agree. Full laps at whistler are long and I hate wearing a pack at the park.
  • 1 0
 @jaydawg69: Truax bro
  • 1 0
 @nskerb: thanks for the heads up
  • 3 0
 Its get hot doing park laps, the people need DH bikes with water bottles! Maybe this can be Mike Levy's next point of contention he never lets go of...
  • 27 4
 Tall white socks? Unforgivable.
  • 10 1
 agreed 100%..
  • 51 0
 You can make the rules when you start riding the prototypes
  • 3 1
 Any white socks when not playing tennis, squash or cricket is unforgivable. Also black socks make a good place to wipe grease and dirt off fingers for grubby mountain bikers.
  • 1 0
 Look out! It’s the fashion police!
  • 1 0
 The higher the socks, the downer the foo
  • 12 0
 I’m a rigid believer in flexy stays.
  • 2 0
 TMI
  • 4 2
 Looks to be the same as the Antidote Darkmatter

antidotebikes.com/product/darkmatter/?v=7516fd43adaa

If you look closely at the seatstays of the Darkmatter, imagine if the cap for the pivot hardware was black. From a blurry, blown up phone camera it would be easy to miss:

ep1.pinkbike.org/p5pb13894900/p5pb13894900.jpg

TL;DR: it could have a pivot that you can't see because potato quality
  • 3 0
 I too think there is a pivot there.... similar to Rocky's Slayer.
  • 1 0
 there were about 4-5 of those that day. i honestly didnt notice or forgot to check any differences between the protos. but i saw the whole bike and it basically looked like the current nomad front triangle but more straight(er) and a wilson back end with and idler on the top main pivot
  • 5 0
 Cool, always good to see what Norco is doing
  • 3 0
 Didn’t blenki say they had a completely new bike he’d be riding after fort bill?
  • 9 5
 #GRIZTOUR
  • 6 4
 Why did people down vote this?? Griz is the man!!!!!
  • 2 0
 noone just makes prototypes out of carbon....it looked mullet ready and definitely running 29ers since i ride one myself
  • 6 5
 Can’t exactly do flex stays out of aluminum
  • 2 0
 @jj12jj: my marin mount vision has got flexy stays and thay are alloy, had it two years of jump and light dh abuse and supprisingley still not cracked or snapped, it's the isotrac frame.
  • 1 0
 @theberminator: neat! I would love to know how they manage fatigue
  • 1 0
 See also: GT RTS, Sunn Radical, Antidote Darkmatter. Although the latter two used seatstay pivots and none of them had concentric BB pivots.
  • 2 0
 wilson?...
  • 1 0
 @jomacba: Duh. Of course. Forgot about that. Concentric at both the BB and rear axle. Bikes are fun.
  • 2 0
 What are the chances that this is a pre-production frame, and those are to adjust/fine-tune the wheel path and linkage?
  • 1 0
 Lower link driven, shock placement similar to nomad, but no counter-rotating upper link. Maybe a VPP-like design with less moving parts and a circumvents parents?
  • 2 0
 Could the dropouts be using sliders?
  • 7 0
 Switch infinity axle
  • 1 0
 Man that spy shot is so frustrating, I’m sure they’re minions but I can’t be sure.
  • 2 0
 The handy under-trailer-hitch cam.
  • 1 0
 Is that water bottle mounts above the shock? Missing the key point here.
  • 2 0
 New shore?
  • 2 0
 Looks like it!
  • 1 0
 How about that sweet NF kit !
  • 2 0
 Probably an E bike
  • 1 0
 Yep, that's the NEW Range!
  • 1 0
 What’s the difference between flex stays vs. just a solid rear triangle?
  • 1 0
 Full review and press release tomorrow
  • 2 3
 I like the design with shock being even more at the bottom of the frame for the better stability. Let's see!
  • 1 0
 Absolutely! keep the center of gravity low while allowing a bottle cage! Santa Cruz!
  • 1 0
 Braaappppp stays
  • 1 1
 Seriously? I just bought the old one!!
  • 1 1
 flex stays = hard pass.
