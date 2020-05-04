 "Spotted: Is This a New Specialized Status?"

Specialized are no strangers to out of the ordinary marketing tactics, and we recently featured three of their campaigns in our round up of unconventional edits recently. Today, we're doing our best impression of Charlie from It's Always Sunny trying to uncover Pepe Silvia
as we try to uncover what we believe is another unusual tease from them and the rebirth of the Status.
The old Status was an entry-level downhill bike that sat underneath the Demo in Specialized's line up, for more info on that check out our review of the Status from 2012 here
. The new bike looks to have a totally different brief and instead of a gravity-fed sled, it's a single crown, aluminum trail bike.
So, where does our theory come from? Firstly, we noticed pro BMXers Chase Hawk and Sean Ricany both posted about mountain bikes for the first time with pictures of this bike and the hashtag #statusmtb, suspicious. Digging deeper we found a few more posts about the #statusmtb
with Specialized ambassadors also showing the same bike off too.
The biggest clue to its identity was a video of Allan Cooke riding a bike that looked suspiciously similar to the bike posted all over social media. You may know Allan Cooke best as an X-Games Gold medal winner and Whip Off World Champ, but his day job is working in PR for Specialized. Allan also seems to be connected to all the people who have taken pictures of the Status and his BMX background will surely put him in a good position to convince Chase Hawk and Sean Ricany of the merits of mountain bikes. Piece it all together with the name and things start to fall into place pretty quickly.
Allan Cooke taking the bike for a spin
The spec seems to suggest this bike will be aimed at the cheaper end of the market, much like the original Status was. We can see an aluminum frame with Fox Rhythm suspension and SRAM NX components, not bad kit, sure, but not what you generally see hanging of a brand's high-end bikes or their test bikes. Add on top of that Specialized's own finishing kit and tires and it's easy to see how this could be a very competitively priced bike. Other things to note are a Horst Link suspension design that looks very similar to the Stumpjumper's and that all the bikes we've seen are running a mullet wheel set up.
We reached out to Specialized and all they would tell us was: "Specialized relies on feedback from professional athletes in developing and testing advanced pre-production products in real-world applications. Thanks to this top-level feedback some of these products, or elements of their designs, eventually show up in future retail product offerings." In other words, watch this space.
We'll update you with more info as we get it, although one of the posts confirms the bike is coming June 2020, so we may not have to wait too long.
