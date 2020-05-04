Spotted: Is This a New Specialized Status?

May 4, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Specialized are no strangers to out of the ordinary marketing tactics, and we recently featured three of their campaigns in our round up of unconventional edits recently. Today, we're doing our best impression of Charlie from It's Always Sunny trying to uncover Pepe Silvia as we try to uncover what we believe is another unusual tease from them and the rebirth of the Status.

The old Status was an entry-level downhill bike that sat underneath the Demo in Specialized's line up, for more info on that check out our review of the Status from 2012 here. The new bike looks to have a totally different brief and instead of a gravity-fed sled, it's a single crown, aluminum trail bike.

The 2012 Specialized Status

So, where does our theory come from? Firstly, we noticed pro BMXers Chase Hawk and Sean Ricany both posted about mountain bikes for the first time with pictures of this bike and the hashtag #statusmtb, suspicious. Digging deeper we found a few more posts about the #statusmtb with Specialized ambassadors also showing the same bike off too.



The biggest clue to its identity was a video of Allan Cooke riding a bike that looked suspiciously similar to the bike posted all over social media. You may know Allan Cooke best as an X-Games Gold medal winner and Whip Off World Champ, but his day job is working in PR for Specialized. Allan also seems to be connected to all the people who have taken pictures of the Status and his BMX background will surely put him in a good position to convince Chase Hawk and Sean Ricany of the merits of mountain bikes. Piece it all together with the name and things start to fall into place pretty quickly.

Allan Cooke taking the bike for a spin

The spec seems to suggest this bike will be aimed at the cheaper end of the market, much like the original Status was. We can see an aluminum frame with Fox Rhythm suspension and SRAM NX components, not bad kit, sure, but not what you generally see hanging of a brand's high-end bikes or their test bikes. Add on top of that Specialized's own finishing kit and tires and it's easy to see how this could be a very competitively priced bike. Other things to note are a Horst Link suspension design that looks very similar to the Stumpjumper's and that all the bikes we've seen are running a mullet wheel set up.

We reached out to Specialized and all they would tell us was: "Specialized relies on feedback from professional athletes in developing and testing advanced pre-production products in real-world applications. Thanks to this top-level feedback some of these products, or elements of their designs, eventually show up in future retail product offerings." In other words, watch this space.

We'll update you with more info as we get it, although one of the posts confirms the bike is coming June 2020, so we may not have to wait too long.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Trail Bikes Specialized Specialized Status


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Eurobike to Run Slimmed Down Event in November]
114290 views
Review: Transition's New Sentinel V2 - Now With More Travel
72931 views
Good News from the Industry as it Rallies Against the Spread of Covid-19 [Update: 7 Million Clif Bars Donated]
68078 views
11 Riding Glasses Ridden & Rated
65533 views
Privateer Launch $3,075 161 Enduro Race Bike
59299 views
Bike Check: Isak Leivsson's Homemade Steel Downhill Bike
51572 views
PYGA's New Carbon Trail Bike - Handmade in South Africa
46151 views
Video: XC Meets BMX? Dangerholm’s Completely Custom Scott Spark
44143 views

70 Comments

  • 68 2
 Looks like a... cannondale?

Never thought i'd be saying that...
  • 22 4
 Well to be fair Specialized has been using this configuration way longer than Cannondale.
  • 4 0
 @alexsin: Yeah you are totally right. I guess the habit just came to mind that because the angles on this thing. Previous years' stumpys all have that one sided thing going on, so I forgot what older ones looked like.
  • 4 0
 Your right. It looks like a long travel habit, which all Cannondale hate aside, is a rad bike.
  • 2 0
 Kinda looks like a revel too. Either way, cool bikes.
  • 3 0
 It looks like my 2014 Stumpy Evo
  • 1 0
 @dglass: I agree with you
  • 4 0
 @kiddlivid: just received my 2020 Habit and I'm seriously impressed.
  • 2 0
 That’s it
  • 2 0
 Wouldn't mind one of these...
  • 2 0
 @scottsemple: Ya, I demoed the habit on a few trails last fall, and while the numbers look meh, the bike was really impressive. Despite bobbing a lot on climbs, it was fast and I wasn't any slower on the ups. Downhill, it feels a lot slacker than the geo would suggest on the rough and straight, but was also peppy on the twisty stuff and for airtime. Its no surprise that Bryceland loves jibbing on it so much.
  • 31 0
 It says "Status" on the frame. Not sure if this is a clue. It's quite hard to spot though; you'll need to squint.




/s
  • 11 0
 "Spotted: Is This a New Specialized Status?"

Man, y'all know it is. Quit playing games.
  • 2 0
 Make no mistake, if it's on social media pre-launch it's been orchestrated.
  • 1 0
 @TheR: bike review in 3 days
  • 20 0
 Loving the affordable aluminum trend. Let's hope specialized continues it. Gonna be hard to keep up with Privateer.
  • 1 6
flag hamncheez (54 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 You can get a stumpy evo aluminum frame for $1700 new. Thats a pretty effing good value. If you pop the spacer out of the rear shock (I think thats how you do it, or just buy a longer stroke shock) then you can bump the travel up to around 155mm and raise the BB a touch, creating a pretty freaking good bike.
  • 15 1
 Chase hawk now has This MTB, everyone should be very very afraid
  • 2 0
 Afraid? He is not the type of guy to throw himself down slopestyle courses. I am actually psyched to see that guy on some big wheels. This is going to be great.
  • 9 0
 Does marketing show that people respond well to names they know? Otherwise what's up with rehashing of old names on totally different bikes? Heckler is an e-bike, Status is a trail bike... Why not just make up a new name?
  • 3 0
 To be fair, this looks like the upper travel end of trail bikes and some people did run their old status as long travel trail/freeride bikes.
  • 1 0
 Also considering how descent capable the new enduro design is, why not just make an alloy enduro? Unless this bike is coming in with 180mm+ a completely different model/frame seems a little unnecessary to me. Plus I think the low-slung shock/linkage design would be much better suited for a bike like this.
  • 2 0
 Specialized already brought back the Pitch, but as a cheap hardtail.
  • 1 0
 Agree. The same with movies. Cheaper marketing to make a 2 or 3 or 7 than to start over again.
  • 1 0
 @brycepiwek: This is the poor mans Enduro; look at the stroke of the rear shock. No way its a "trail" bike.
  • 1 0
 "Does marketing show that people respond well to names they know?"

Ummm yes... just look at the auto industry. Brand recognition is huge... best example is when Ford released the "Ford 500" and the "Mercury Montego" in 2005, then three years later they renamed them to be the new Ford Taurus and Mercury Sable because people still recognized those old names from the '90s. The new cars were nothing like the old ones, but they gave them the same name just for brand recognition.
  • 10 0
 I like it!
Just me...or it has a 275 rear / 29 front (79er, right?)?
  • 1 0
 Xylena Hoppen called it "the ultimate mullet party machine!!!" on her insta.
  • 7 2
 The original Status still looks good now. Stick a single crown long travel fork on it and huge amounts of 26" wheel fun will be had.
  • 3 0
 "The new bike looks to have a totally different brief and instead of a gravity-fed sled, it's a single crown, aluminum trail bike."

IDK what you guys are smoking (unless there is a review coming tomorrow and you're playing dumb) but that rear shock looks like a pretty long effing stroke shock. Wouldn't be surprised if its 160mm+ travel.
  • 5 0
 Also in all the pics it looks to be a mullet
  • 6 0
 Yup, "watch this space" for a review tomorrow.
  • 2 0
 It's interesting because they are clearly targeting the "spy shots" release of this bike with influencers - ie, people who don't race. That's a good move too, because the people who are into that style of riding (modern freeride, MTBMX, etc) probably would like a bike that's more affordable and designed around reliability than all-out efficiency and lightness.
  • 4 0
 It reminds me of my old SX Trail. I loved that bike, was so much fun and looked awesome too.
  • 2 0
 I have a 2012 SX Trail. Its still my go to bike for park riding. I ride that instead of my DH bike most of the time. I feel like the SX trail was sort of the predecessor to the original status. Alot of people mistake my bike for the status when they see it.
  • 2 0
 I think there is a lot of this re naming going on and i also think we will see a 2021 Giant faith as their big enduro bike. The current reign doesnt cut it when up against a specialized enduro or pivot.
  • 3 0
 So funny reading the comments on the link to the old Status and the top ones are about people making fun of bars wider than 750mm
  • 1 0
 Not sure why, but I get the feeling this will be a park/freeride bike. If I'm correct in my assuptions the name Status makes sense, since it will still be a gravity bike like the original. Certainly long travel due to 1) the length of the shock's stroke and 2) the height of the unsagged bottom bracket.
  • 2 0
 Makes sense since there is no aluminum Enduro and the've gone full dentist with the prices for them. 3999€ for the frameset. I guess this will be targeted at people who would buy something like the Privateer.
  • 3 1
 - Is This a New Specialized Status?
- I don't know... I think you are jumping to conclusions too fast. Just because it says STATUS it doesn't means that is a STATUS.
  • 1 0
 In three - four years some kid who rides in jeans and smokes cigarettes mid ride is going to huck his 600$ third hand status off something bigger than you could ever imagine doing on your 14,500$ wonderbike
  • 3 0
 Chase Hawk (BMX) is on one as well.
  • 1 0
 A black one, without surprise
  • 2 0
 I just popped by to see the Status of the comments and information on when we will see Demo units available
  • 2 0
 I wish someone would release a model called the “Spotted”. Spotted is this the new spotted
  • 2 0
 Never trust the Deep Status #tinfoilhat
  • 2 0
 Will it have a QR rear axle like the original?
  • 2 0
 "I drive a Dodge Stratus. People are afraid of me!"
  • 2 0
 If say the big STATUS logo on the down tube is a clue..........¿
  • 1 0
 DPX2, gross. It can’t be too much more to put on an X2? Given the intention of this bike, why not?
  • 2 0
 Deepcee!
  • 2 0
 Mullet
  • 1 0
 Bay Area DH Series DJDeepcee with the Dirt Trail Riders!!
  • 3 1
 Looks like a YT
  • 1 0
 Yeah it looks like my Jeffsy.
  • 2 0
 Looks like a Revel.
  • 1 0
 Looks sweet! Now let's see an alu raw version!
  • 1 0
 Official Launch Tomorrow!
  • 1 0
 I hope they offer a frame only option.
  • 1 0
 Looking forward to the full review tomorrow.
  • 1 0
 Looks exactly like a Canyon Spectral. Which isn't a terrible thing.
  • 1 1
 Ooops. Didn't read the SEVERAL mentions of Hawk on one.....
  • 3 3
 Interesting.

I wonder what the status on the release date is.

Specs?
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.019058
Mobile Version of Website