Spotted: Forbidden Bike Company's New Longer Travel Bike

Aug 17, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  


Forbidden Bike Company came onto the scene a couple of years ago with the Druid, their 130mm travel trail bike. The Druid stood apart from other bikes in this category by having a high pivot design, something more often seen in DH bikes than trail bikes.

The bike that was seen in the lift lines of Whistler Bike Park, in a photo making its rounds on the web, seems to retain the same high pivot design that the Druid is known for but with a good bit more travel in the back paired to a RockShox Zeb. Judging from what we can see, we'd suspect that the new, unnamed bike has around 160mm of travel and is geared more towards bike park and enduro duty.

Longer travel but a similar high pivot design.

With the World Enduro coming up in Zermatt, Switzerland, it would only make sense for recently signed Lewis Buchanan to be racing it there. In the POV video Forbidden just posted to their Instagram, he's seen charging hard on an unmarked bike. He also posted a photo on his own Instagram of the front end of a bike with a Fox 38 on it. We can only imagine that would be a bigger bike than the Druid...

A Pinkbike user spotted this prototype underneath Lew Buchanan in Innerleithen.

We reached out to Forbidden to see if they had anything to add. All they would tell us is that it is a brand new bike in the final stages of testing and that it's not a new or revised Druid; it's something else and that they will have more information to share this fall.

We'll keep everyone updated whenever that information is available.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Spotted Prototype Bikes Forbidden


47 Comments

  • 38 3
 No bar end plugs...tut tut
  • 3 22
flag Explodo (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 People use those?
  • 17 4
 might be forbidden on this bike...?
  • 19 1
 @Explodo: People who don't want core samples taken from their bodies do. I remember a kid taking a bar in the chest and it cut a nice little circle right through the wall of his heart. It was all over the bike news sites some time last decade I think.
  • 11 1
 @Explodo: dude I know suffered a punctured lung from the lack of a bar end plug. I use them.
  • 4 0
 @pdxkid: I suffered a punctured lung WITH bar ends. Bonkers to not run them!
  • 4 0
 I once landed on the end of a rubber bar plug hard enough that the edge of the plug broke off and the uncovered bit of bar cut a little semi-circle into the skin on my leg. I fucking dread to think what could have happened if that plug hadn't been there.
  • 2 0
 I have a permanent “ab” protruding from my stomach as the result of not running one.
  • 1 0
 I once crashed and the ritchey bar end plug stamped its mark on my chest so hard that it took nearly a year to loose that "R" mark. I would NEVER ride without a bar end plug or a grip that close that end.
  • 1 0
 @big-red: yea, I have one of those on my stomach, not fun
  • 1 0
 @ipreferdirt: my brothers buddy did a bar spin then got the barend stuck in his belly
  • 1 0
 I saw a kid very literally cut his thumb off because of not having a bar end. Was doing fakies in a quarter pipe, flipped over, end of the bar slammed down on his left thumb. Took it off on the spot and was too messy to fix. Did something somewhat similar myself while doing 180s in the driveway, but with a bar end. Broken thumb is a lot nicer than a removed one.
  • 1 0
 I just hope the guy riding the bike lost his bar end while clipping a tree or something like that. I lost a few like this in the past.
  • 1 0
 Damaged floppy grip end (exposing carbon) direct to the crotch from off camber over-the-bars was enough for a Friday night emergency room visit and surgery to the pouch. Weirdest shit happens on the mildest mistakes.
  • 2 0
 Don't forget what a bar nearly did to Cedric back in 2013:

youtu.be/gsHz1IlLVyg?t=93
The impact will push your clamp-on grips out of the way like nothing, btw.
  • 23 0
 I was waiting for this. Forbidden has my business when I buy my next bike.
  • 3 0
 same... I have just been waiting for the inevitable
  • 3 1
 Ditto - hopefully will have link for mullet options
  • 1 0
 @artistformlyknowasdan: yes but expensive ones right!
  • 1 0
 @audric: lucky I'm working on my DDS Razz
  • 21 6
 That is actually the new Norco Range
  • 2 3
 i don't get it...?!!
  • 2 1
 @audric: he doesnt either
  • 1 0
 @audric: The head engineer at Forbidden worked on the high-pivot Norco Aurum before leaving to form Forbidden bike co.
  • 8 1
 Looks like the Enduro and Megatower had a drunk night in Whistler and 'made' this.
  • 8 0
 Neat
  • 5 0
 Is that a blue/purple druid DH bike behind the one featured in the photo?
  • 1 0
 Not sure, but I’m liking the colour. Smile
  • 2 0
 I'd have guessed the same frame but as it looks built up as a park bike. Looks like a DH drivetrain, no dropper and maybe even a dualcrown fork, but the frame looks identical.
  • 4 0
 Endruid!
  • 1 0
 It has at least 170 up front. The normal Zen. Non e-books model has a minimum travel of 160. In the photos you can see both of the sag indicators well above the seal.
  • 1 0
 Normal Zeb. Non e-bike*
  • 1 0
 I always thought being a sponsored rider would be cool due to being able to test new bikes. I guess getting paid to ride would be pretty cool too.
  • 1 0
 Hmmmm....new names on this model?! Sticking somewhat with the Druid theme, I’m picking:

- Temple
- Order
- Brewmaster
- Beast
- Leader
  • 2 0
 Damn, just in time. I was about ready to buy an enduro.
  • 4 1
 Needs more Chromag
  • 1 0
 Cant wait. Next question is how long for them to get production going, I still cant get a Medium frame in the Druid.
  • 2 0
 Blue color looks rad
  • 2 1
 Hopefully it’s at least 165mm in the rear and dual crown rated.
  • 1 0
 Excited to see the details on this frame.
  • 1 0
 No drive side spy shots? I AM DISAPPOINT
  • 1 0
 Please call it the Forbidden Temple
  • 1 0
 Well well well!
  • 1 3
 Think that’s the new cannondale e-bike
  • 5 8
 Where's the aluminum version?
Below threshold threads are hidden

