Spotted: Forbidden Bike Company's New Longer Travel Bike

Forbidden Bike Company came onto the scene a couple of years ago with the Druid
, their 130mm travel trail bike. The Druid stood apart from other bikes in this category by having a high pivot design, something more often seen in DH bikes than trail bikes.
The bike that was seen in the lift lines of Whistler Bike Park, in a photo making its rounds on the web, seems to retain the same high pivot design that the Druid is known for but with a good bit more travel in the back paired to a RockShox Zeb. Judging from what we can see, we'd suspect that the new, unnamed bike has around 160mm of travel and is geared more towards bike park and enduro duty.
Longer travel but a similar high pivot design.
With the World Enduro coming up in Zermatt, Switzerland, it would only make sense for recently signed
Lewis Buchanan to be racing it there. In the POV video Forbidden just posted to their Instagram, he's seen charging hard on an unmarked bike. He also posted a photo on his own Instagram of the front end of a bike with a Fox 38 on it. We can only imagine that would be a bigger bike than the Druid...
We reached out to Forbidden to see if they had anything to add. All they would tell us is that it is a brand new bike in the final stages of testing and that it's not a new or revised Druid; it's something else and that they will have more information to share this fall.
We'll keep everyone updated whenever that information is available.
47 Comments
youtu.be/gsHz1IlLVyg?t=93
The impact will push your clamp-on grips out of the way like nothing, btw.
- Temple
- Order
- Brewmaster
- Beast
- Leader
Post a Comment