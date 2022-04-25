Spotted: A New Mixed-Wheel Enduro Bike From Liteville

Apr 25, 2022
by Matt Beer  

There's no mistaking the prominent lines and linkage on this prototype Liteville bike in the photos that a clever reader sent to us while out riding in Finale Ligure. The polarizing looks from the German brand are something out of an Edward Scissorhands movie, but in all actuality, the suspension design is a simple Horst-Link with a longer rocker arm that compresses the shock from the underside of its rotation. Liteville are also one of the rare brands to adopt the Eightpins integrated dropper seat post that can offer up to 220mm of travel.

Currently, Liteville offers the 601 and 301, which are full 27.5 and 29" wheeled bikes. Richard Cunningham, tested the 301 MK15 Enduro at the end of August, 2020. Not only can the 301 convert to a mixed wheeled setup, but the travel can also be increased from 130mm in the Trail build package to 160 for the Enduro configuration. They've also been early to jump equal front and rear center across their frame sizes.


This one in particular has a mixed-wheel setup and seems to get the enduro build with a trunnion-mounted coil shock. It's hard to decipher from the photo if there are multiple dropout pivot locations, which would account for the changes in BB height to allow either rear wheel choice. Our best guess is that this is a purpose-built mixed wheel frame, judging by the lower standover height and shock mount getting relocated further down the seat tube. That means that the area inside the front triangle is confined from previous versions and necessitates the use of a stubby water bottle, like the one that the YT Decoy holds.

A few takeaways that lead us to believe it's still a prototype and not yet in production were the numbers "607" and "3200g" written on the bare aluminum tubing with a Sharpie pointing towards a new model and the frame weight. We've reached out to Liteville for any insight they might wish to share with us.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Spotted Liteville


Must Read This Week
Video: Welcome to the 2022 Value Bike Field Test - Reasonably Priced Full-Suspension and Hardtails
113840 views
First Ride: 2022 Santa Cruz Megatower - Build It Bigger
83598 views
Review: The 2022 Canyon Strive is Longer, Slacker, & Still Has a Shapeshifter
62459 views
First Look: 2022 Antidote Woodsprite
39873 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Fox 36 Fork
39434 views
Another Spectator has Caused a Crash in a Major Road Race
38984 views
E-Bike Battery Fire Destroys Florida Bike Shop
33689 views
Field Test: Commencal Meta HT AM Ride - Big Tires & Big Fun
32325 views

12 Comments

  • 14 0
 Loving the 200mL or so water bottle
  • 7 0
 I'd say flask at that point.
  • 1 0
 High pivot - check Water bottle mount - check Only positive opinions on pinkbike - check
  • 4 0
 What is this? A water bottle for ants?
I don't wanna hear your excuses! The bottle has to be at least… three times bigger than this!
  • 3 0
 that rocker just seems so unnecessary. It uses more material and compromises the water bottle space.
  • 1 0
 So like, correct me if I'm wrong, but don't you want the trunnion end of the shock to be the one with the most movement, given we went to all the trouble of putting bearings in there and shit, vs. bushings on the lower end?
  • 3 0
 I see it has the patented Pant Snagger 9000 suspension.
  • 1 0
 They seem really committed to not.giving the downtube a belly... It's not the best look, it adds cost and weight, but it'd let you run a real water bottle...
  • 1 0
 This is like looking at one of those upside-down face portraits where they invert the eyes and mouth.
  • 1 0
 comes with special pads where the padding is on the inside of your knee.
  • 1 0
 Looks like a 301 had sex with a RAAW madonna.
  • 1 0
 So if I am sitting on the top tube will it snip off my dangly bits?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009673
Mobile Version of Website