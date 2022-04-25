Spotted: A New Mixed-Wheel Enduro Bike From Liteville

There's no mistaking the prominent lines and linkage on this prototype Liteville bike in the photos that a clever reader sent to us while out riding in Finale Ligure. The polarizing looks from the German brand are something out of an Edward Scissorhands movie, but in all actuality, the suspension design is a simple Horst-Link with a longer rocker arm that compresses the shock from the underside of its rotation. Liteville are also one of the rare brands to adopt the Eightpins integrated dropper seat post that can offer up to 220mm of travel.
Currently, Liteville offers the 601 and 301
, which are full 27.5 and 29" wheeled bikes. Richard Cunningham, tested the 301 MK15 Enduro
at the end of August, 2020. Not only can the 301 convert to a mixed wheeled setup, but the travel can also be increased from 130mm in the Trail build package to 160 for the Enduro configuration. They've also been early to jump equal front and rear center across their frame sizes.
This one in particular has a mixed-wheel setup and seems to get the enduro build with a trunnion-mounted coil shock. It's hard to decipher from the photo if there are multiple dropout pivot locations, which would account for the changes in BB height to allow either rear wheel choice. Our best guess is that this is a purpose-built mixed wheel frame, judging by the lower standover height and shock mount getting relocated further down the seat tube. That means that the area inside the front triangle is confined from previous versions and necessitates the use of a stubby water bottle, like the one that the YT Decoy holds.
A few takeaways that lead us to believe it's still a prototype and not yet in production were the numbers "607" and "3200g" written on the bare aluminum tubing with a Sharpie pointing towards a new model and the frame weight. We've reached out to Liteville for any insight they might wish to share with us.
12 Comments
I don't wanna hear your excuses! The bottle has to be at least… three times bigger than this!
Post a Comment