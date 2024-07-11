Powered by Outside

Spotted: Matt Hunter's Aluminum Specialized Stumpjumper Has a Cable Actuated Derailleur

Jul 11, 2024
by Mike Kazimer  
photo

When the new Specialized Stumpjumper launched last week, the internet lit up with comments about that bike's lack of derailleur cable routing. The carbon frame was designed specifically with wireless drivetrains in mind, and that's how all of the complete bikes are spec'd, so Specialized didn't make any concessions for riders that may want to run a cable-actuated drivetrain.

This isn't the first time that we've seen a frame released that was wireless drivetrain only – the 2023 Bold Unplugged went down that route, even if the model name suggests otherwise, but when a brand as large as Specialized makes a move like this, especially on a popular model, the waves on the internet are bigger. In other words, there were a lot of angry comments flying around. While the level of outrage was probably higher than it needed to be in some instances, I do understand the frustration - after all, Shimano still doesn't have a wireless drivetrain, which means that for now SRAM's AXS drivetrain is really the only option with the carbon Stumpjumper.

photo

Based on a recent Instagram post (that's since been removed) from Specialized athlete Matt Hunter, it looks like those pitchforks and torches can be lowered soon. Matt's riding an aluminum version of the new Stumpjumper with a *gasp* cable actuated Shimano drivetrain. The venerable Stumpy has always been available with an aluminum frame, so it's not surprising that there would be one on the way. The rest of the details look nearly identical to the carbon version – there's in-frame storage, the also-polarizing Genie shock, and the geometry adjusting flip chips on the chainstay.

photo

If all of the commenters who said "I'd totally buy this bike if it had derailleur cable routing" actually reach for their wallets the alloy Stumpjumper should be the most popular bike ever. We'll see...



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Spotted Trail Bikes Specialized Specialized Stumpjumper Matt Hunter


Author Info:
mikekazimer avatar

Member since Feb 1, 2009
1,760 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Final Results & Overall Standings from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024
94413 views
Video: Local Mountain Biker Jumps Over the Tour de France Peloton For A Second Time
71708 views
Semi-Final Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024
47777 views
Orange Launch Five New Bikes at Eurobike 2024
43831 views
Eurobike 2024: Exciting Products from European Manufacturers - Part 2
35301 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024
34957 views
Brian's Randoms from Eurobike 2024
34768 views
Review: Last Glen - An Out-of-the-Ordinary All-Mountain Bike
32828 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

41 Comments
  • 56 7
 wish SRAM and others would stop pushing batteries so damn hard. Certainly not needed given how well mechanical stuff works.
  • 8 0
 But not shiny and new! $$$$$
  • 7 5
 I love that I haven't had to deal with a finicky shift cable in two years. I put the derailleur on and its required none adjustments since. Change the chain when it wears out. Keep on riding. Even the batteries which I thought would be an issue haven't been. I've been shocked by the life of the remote batteries (just changed them at nearly 2 years on), and even the derailleur/dropper batteries last longer than I thought they would. But I suppose its still take your pick wired or wireless and be a tool about it.
  • 5 4
 For those who are curious and are tempted to buy SRAM Transmission to try it, don't. I have it, I hate it, I love every moment with my mechanical Eagle on my other bikes.

It's not bad, per se. Just not as good as the mechanical stuff overall (it does a couple of things marginally better and multiple things worse).
  • 2 1
 @chwk: Glad you like it, many do. Many, like myself prefer not having to worry about batteries/electronics on our bikes, and disappointed that the 'industry' seemly is on a path of phasing out mechanical options. I just don't ever want to have to 'plug-in' my bike or components, I got too many different chargers already.
  • 2 0
 @DaneL, at the risk of opening a can of worms, what do you hate about it? I'm not the biggest battery fan, but I have had good luck with Transmission. I've bent one cage past the point of being reparable, but otherwise it's been very solid and low maintenance.
  • 1 0
 @artistformlyknowasdan: Yea I don't disagree on the part of having it shoved down our throats. Options are always nice! I still have a mechanical on my DH bike and see no reason for anything else there. I just put enough KM on my trail bike that I found the benefits of the way AXS works to be better for me and my hate of adjusting derailleurs.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: do you regularly bend cages beyond repair on non Transmission derailleurs? If not, then what value is Transmission providing over mechanical?
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: I just moved to Germany and took my aethos to get a tune up and the guy told me the derailleur had been hung too low on the rival axs drivetrain. 2 years of ownership and service at the most reputable bikeshops in DC and no one ever caught that. It's like a whole different drivetrain and it's amazing. Bet that's what's going on here.
  • 31 2
 Thank god. Wireless is such an unnecessary hassle for tons of riders. Go wireless if you want, but I just want one less thing to worry about on my bikes.
  • 2 0
 It's not the hassle for me, it's the cost. Drivetrain is dead last in prioritized list of upgrades for my 3 bikes. If I upgraded to GX Transmission on all 3 that's about $3K or about the price of a frame (or alloy frame + fork). The cost benefit just isn't there. I'm also not a fan of a derailleur that costs this much, because they can and do break, but it's no big deal to replace a $30 Deore 11sp that shifts amazingly.
  • 12 0
 I am that guy. I will buy one if a derailleur cable port becomes available on the frame.
  • 4 1
 Carbon or Alum frame?
  • 9 0
 @SCCC120: Yes.
  • 2 0
 @ratedgg13: lol, well played
  • 7 2
 All the E-this and Battery-that seems decidedly bad from an emissions point of view, not to mention long term pollution. Which is funny cause a lot of cyclists out there claim to care about 'climate' and the natural environment, while driving their tesla to the trail to ride a carbon framed battery-everything bike.
  • 8 0
 Trouble is, I want a carbon frame with mechanic shifting.
  • 5 0
 ya gotta think Shimano has a new di2 coming at some point, but we've been thinking that for years now..
  • 9 1
 but what if I told you it wasn't about branding, and was simply about preference for mechanical shifting
  • 6 1
 But does it REALLY need it? I think Shimano is taking its sweet time because their current stuff just works so well. It's 12 speed, shifts as quick or quicker than anything SRAM including Transmission, light and lighter than SRAM's offerings, durable and comparably cheap. One could get a whole Shimano M8100 groupset from one of the German online discount stores for not even 400 Euro.

Shimano does not have the "latest and greatest" because they already have the latest and greatest, and have had it for years now. I bet they're developing tons of stuff behind the scenes, but why update something for the sake of updating it? It just works perfect as is, has been proven for years, all kinks ironed out and all. Maybe it's SRAM that's trying to catch up to Shimano with all the updates and revisions in their offerings, as they STILL can't match the shifting performance of XTR and even XT.

Their lower tier CUES lineup is a total winner, their LinkGlide XT level components are heavier, shift slower but are so so much more durable than literally anything out and is amazingly priced...etc.

I don't know, i think Shimano is winning, it's just not nearly as bling as SRAM, and our monkey brains are bored of Shimano's stuff because it's not "new". But why change it when it just works?
  • 1 0
 @zdus13: shifting is the most boring part of a bike it just needs to work
  • 4 0
 IG post is already removed lmao whoops
  • 3 0
 How does this rise to the level of news?

Cable minded people demand an answer!
  • 2 0
 Main triangle tubing looks exactly like my evo alloy, assuming they used the same tubing with some minor tweaks on angles.
  • 1 0
 No crossmember around the shock from seat tube to top tube.
  • 1 0
 It actually looks super similar to the tubing used on the upcoming new Status.
  • 1 0
 Seems like something's going on with that dropper too, that seat clamp looks pretty strange
  • 3 0
 I think that's an Aenomaly Switchgrade (www.pinkbike.com/news/review-aenomaly-switchgrade-saddle-angle-adjuster.html) on an older Fox Transfer post.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: Yes, I run em, they're fantastic in the correct terrain!
  • 3 2
 Wow, they lost the good looks on that one. The old stumpy alloy looked so nice, this one just looks cheap.
  • 1 0
 Aw they had me at carbon/wireless only. But no integrated headset? What are they thinking…
  • 2 0
 [Everybody Liked That]
  • 1 4
 Cable actuated Transmission ?
  • 3 0
 He is on Shimano
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.043888
Mobile Version of Website