Spotted: Matt Hunter's Aluminum Specialized Stumpjumper Has a Cable Actuated Derailleur

When the new Specialized Stumpjumper
launched last week, the internet lit up with comments about that bike's lack of derailleur cable routing. The carbon frame was designed specifically with wireless drivetrains in mind, and that's how all of the complete bikes are spec'd, so Specialized didn't make any concessions for riders that may want to run a cable-actuated drivetrain.
This isn't the first time that we've seen a frame released that was wireless drivetrain only – the 2023 Bold Unplugged
went down that route, even if the model name suggests otherwise, but when a brand as large as Specialized makes a move like this, especially on a popular model, the waves on the internet are bigger. In other words, there were a lot of angry comments flying around. While the level of outrage was probably higher than it needed to be in some instances, I do understand the frustration - after all, Shimano still doesn't have a wireless drivetrain, which means that for now SRAM's AXS drivetrain is really the only option with the carbon Stumpjumper.
Based on a recent Instagram post (that's since been removed) from Specialized athlete Matt Hunter
, it looks like those pitchforks and torches can be lowered soon. Matt's riding an aluminum version of the new Stumpjumper with a *gasp* cable actuated Shimano drivetrain. The venerable Stumpy has always been available with an aluminum frame, so it's not surprising that there would be one on the way. The rest of the details look nearly identical to the carbon version – there's in-frame storage, the also-polarizing Genie shock, and the geometry adjusting flip chips on the chainstay.
If all of the commenters who said "I'd totally buy this bike if it had derailleur cable routing" actually reach for their wallets the alloy Stumpjumper should be the most popular bike ever. We'll see...
It's not bad, per se. Just not as good as the mechanical stuff overall (it does a couple of things marginally better and multiple things worse).
Shimano does not have the "latest and greatest" because they already have the latest and greatest, and have had it for years now. I bet they're developing tons of stuff behind the scenes, but why update something for the sake of updating it? It just works perfect as is, has been proven for years, all kinks ironed out and all. Maybe it's SRAM that's trying to catch up to Shimano with all the updates and revisions in their offerings, as they STILL can't match the shifting performance of XTR and even XT.
Their lower tier CUES lineup is a total winner, their LinkGlide XT level components are heavier, shift slower but are so so much more durable than literally anything out and is amazingly priced...etc.
I don't know, i think Shimano is winning, it's just not nearly as bling as SRAM, and our monkey brains are bored of Shimano's stuff because it's not "new". But why change it when it just works?
Cable minded people demand an answer!