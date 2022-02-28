close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Spotted: Mondraker is Testing a Summum DH Bike with a Bolt-On Idler

Feb 28, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

It looks like Mondraker could be another team running an idler setup when racing kicks off in Lourdes in a few weeks.

The MS Mondraker Team has been testing what looks to be an ilder setup on the current Summum DH bike as they prepare for the first World Cup in Lourdes. While we have seen some brands go for the full high pivot setup with new prototype frames, a recent example is Danny Hart's Cube, Mondraker has gone for a different approach with an idler that looks to bolt onto the current carbon frame.

From a photo on the team's Instagram profile, the idler device appears to be easily removable and it seems like it replaces the upper chain guide with an arm bolted to the lower pivot of the carbon rocker link. We aren't sure if this will be on the team's bike for race day, but the device can be seen on multiple bikes over the past few weeks. This isn't the first time we have seen a brand add an idler to a bike for testing as a few years ago Scott did the same thing with its Gambler DH bike.

Yet another bike with an idler system. SCOTT s prototype is the latest to join the club.
When Scott was testing an idler it had a similar but less refined setup that was bolted onto the swingarm pivot.

The current version of the Mondraker Summum DH bike.

What looks to be an idler device before being mounted to the bike.

We've reached out to Mondraker for more information and will update this piece if they comment.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Spotted DH Bikes Mondraker Mondraker Summum


Must Read This Week
Review: 2022 Kona Process 153 DL 29
50924 views
Why Are So Many Bike Companies Being Bought at the Moment?
46465 views
Opinion: The Proxy War Between Discovery & Red Bull Is Official
44487 views
Throwback Thursday: 7 Bikes Turning 30 in 2022
41192 views
Discovery to Broadcast World Cup Coverage from 2023
38558 views
How to Accurately Calculate What Spring Rate You Need
36953 views
Industry Digest: $2 Billion of Bike Imports in 2021, Decathlon Shuts US Stores & More
34210 views
Our 25 Favourite Comments of 2021 - Comment Gold
31039 views

6 Comments

  • 5 0
 I'd pay good money for a bolt on idler to stick on my low pivot bike
  • 1 0
 Ha the bike industry is bi polar. A few years ago it hated idler HP for all the soul sucking drag that didn’t even allow you to turn the pedals over. Now we stick them on low pivot bikes just to see what it does cause moar idler better!
  • 3 0
 Idler.... I barely even know her
  • 1 0
 Waiting for the floating brake arm to return for some contrived and yet to be concocted reasons.
  • 1 0
 Would you pay a high price for low tech kit.....
  • 1 0
 Idler hands are the devils workshop!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007829
Mobile Version of Website