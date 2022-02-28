Spotted: Mondraker is Testing a Summum DH Bike with a Bolt-On Idler

It looks like Mondraker could be another team running an idler setup when racing kicks off in Lourdes in a few weeks.
The MS Mondraker Team has been testing what looks to be an ilder setup on the current Summum DH bike as they prepare for the first World Cup in Lourdes. While we have seen some brands go for the full high pivot setup with new prototype frames, a recent example is Danny Hart's Cube
, Mondraker has gone for a different approach with an idler that looks to bolt onto the current carbon frame.
From a photo on the team's Instagram profile, the idler device appears to be easily removable and it seems like it replaces the upper chain guide with an arm bolted to the lower pivot of the carbon rocker link. We aren't sure if this will be on the team's bike for race day, but the device can be seen on multiple bikes over the past few weeks. This isn't the first time we have seen a brand add an idler to a bike for testing as a few years ago Scott did the same thing with its Gambler DH bike.
We've reached out to Mondraker for more information and will update this piece if they comment.
