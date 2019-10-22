Spotted: MRP's Prototype Air-Sprung Shock

MRP's been dropping hints for awhile now that a new air-sprung shock is on the way, but they've been reluctant to share any details or pictures so far. Lucky for us, a Pinkbike reader in Grand Junction, Colorado, MRP's hometown, isn't so stingy with the photos. He spotted the unlabeled shock bolted to a carbon fiber Transition (see below), and its all-black anodizing and orange switch leaves no doubt about where it came from.
MRP's Noah Sears had this to say when pressed for info: ''Your eagle-eyed reader did spot one of the air shock prototypes we currently have in field testing. This project has been in development for several years and I look forward to the day that the world at large will be able to experience it for themselves.
The current prototypes are close to production but do not yet have a firm ETA on public availability. The internals step outside of traditional shock designs in order to provide unmatched performance, so it is critically important that it be completely vetted both through extensive lab testing and the toughest real-world environments (if you’ve taken a Whole Enchilada shuttle in the past few weeks, you may have seen one). The results thus far have been fantastic, but we’ll defer on releasing any details of the project, such as specs and features until it is finalized.''
Okay, so not much info there, but Sears did include a better photo of the shock (top), and its name: The Jackson.
Internally, you're probably not going to be wrong if you assumed the Jackson employs a twin-tube damper layout. That's what you'll find inside their forks, and it'd make sense for the relatively small suspension company to follow suit at the back of the bike. There seem to be multiple adjustment dials at the upper eyelet, too, including a pedal-assist switch.
A traditional air-sprung shock uses a single valve and some variation of a self-equalizing bleed port to automatically pressurize the negative chamber, but it looks like MRP might be letting riders manually adjust the negative pressure via a second valve (the top one). More negative pressure would help push the shock into its stroke and feel more supple, while less pressure can be used to create more efficient, less active suspension. On top of that, the knurled caps hint at it being easy to add or subtract volume spacers from either chamber to further tune the spring rate.
Any more guesses as to what MRP has been working on?
