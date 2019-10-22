Spotted: MRP's Prototype Air-Sprung Shock

MRP's Noah Sears had this to say when pressed for info: ''Your eagle-eyed reader did spot one of the air shock prototypes we currently have in field testing. This project has been in development for several years and I look forward to the day that the world at large will be able to experience it for themselves.



The current prototypes are close to production but do not yet have a firm ETA on public availability. The internals step outside of traditional shock designs in order to provide unmatched performance, so it is critically important that it be completely vetted both through extensive lab testing and the toughest real-world environments (if you’ve taken a Whole Enchilada shuttle in the past few weeks, you may have seen one). The results thus far have been fantastic, but we’ll defer on releasing any details of the project, such as specs and features until it is finalized.''



Okay, so not much info there, but Sears did include a better photo of the shock (top), and its name: The Jackson.



Internally, you're probably not going to be wrong if you assumed the Jackson employs a twin-tube damper layout. That's what you'll find inside their forks, and it'd make sense for the relatively small suspension company to follow suit at the back of the bike. There seem to be multiple adjustment dials at the upper eyelet, too, including a pedal-assist switch.



Two air valves and a whole lot of black. What's going on inside of MRP's upcoming shock?