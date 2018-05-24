INDUSTRY INSIDER

Spotted: Is This the New Shimano XTR?

May 24, 2018
by Paul Aston  
New XTR
Jolanda Neff was out on course today with what looks to be a new XTR drivetrain on her Kross full suspension race bike.


An eagle-eyed Pinkbike fan beamed us these images today from Nové Mesto, the Czech round of the XC World Cup taking place this weekend. It looks like Shimano may finally be giving us a new version of the XTR groupset.


New XTR


The crankset looks similar to previous XTR, but more refined and with what looks to be a direct mount single chainring. Maybe Shimano has finally given up on the 2x front chainring idea? There is also a distinct lack of a front chain guide on this particular bike, even though most narrow/wide chainrings do a good job with chain retention, most racers will now use a lightweight guide for belt and braces safety, maybe there is a new retention design that gives racers the confidence to drop the guide?

We can see the cassette has a wide range, but I can't count more than 11-sprockets on that cassette, but there could well be another small sprocket tucked behind the dropout of that Kross bike. The smaller chunk of the cassette looks like it could be made from one piece, and the larger three sprockets are pinned together.

Surely 12 speed is the only option if the big blue S wants to challenge the big red S for the huge trail and enduro bike market that SRAM has taken a stranglehold on over the last few years.

We can also see the chain has a sliding quick link to break and connect it, which is clearly a much better solution than using Shimano's previous one-use pins.


New XTR
The rider was caught mid-gear change as he tried to make a getaway from the paparazzi.


The derailleur also appears to have a clutch, but it is hard to tell whether or not there is an on/off lever that we are used to seeing on Shimano mechs.

What else can we deduce from the photo? The rear brake is blurry, but the brake hose is now connected on the inboard side of the caliper, whereas the old XTR was connected on the outside. There are no finned brake pads on these brakes, but I hope they are still an option to match the IceTec rotors.


New XTR
New XTR


And according to Nicolas Vouilloz's Instagram page, something new is ready to drop from Shimano tomorrow – 25.5.18


2 more days to wait😎 @shimanofrance #shimano @rideshimano #mtb

A post shared by Nicolas Vouilloz (@nicovouilloz_nv10) on

Ça tease...Ça tease 🤓 Je sens que ca va envoyer🤘🏻 @shimanofrance #shimano

A post shared by Nicolas Vouilloz (@nicovouilloz_nv10) on



Update: Shimano Website Screenshot

Continuing our detective work, we managed to grab this screenshot from the Shimano US website, the page has now mysteriously disappeared? 12x gears can clearly be seen, what is less clear is inside the cassette. The outside looks like a standard cassette tool fitment, but the splines at the back don't look like the regular spacing we are used to.


New XTR


66 Comments

  • + 31
 I keep seeing a subliminal message in that second, the one on the right, picture where he is riding over the rocks....
  • + 5
 Clearly foreshadowing the release of Shimano's new 12-speed Donkey groupset.
  • + 4
 Oh, you mean the maxxis tire advertisement?
  • + 2
 That's not a he.
  • + 1
 @High-Life: sorry, that first photo was not in the article originally. I was just looking at the components.
  • + 1
 Theres no need for such big dinner plate rear cassettes, the ratios are too much its like pedalling thin air in the bigger gears. Its a ll]oad of f*cking bollocks. For people with zero power in their legs. Ive got a 42 to 11 on my bike with a 36 single ring up front and thats loads for 99% of terrain.
  • + 7
 I’m sure Pinkbike is playing dumb on purpose, but there’s already been teasers in the wild for days (like on Nico’s Insta) and even leaked spec sheets sayings there’ll be a 51-tooth and a 45-tooth cassette. Release date is tomorrow.
  • + 2
 yes, 51
  • - 1
 if they release 11sp 45t XTR I'll buy it. And then 36t chainring
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: it’s 12-speed.
  • + 5
 I count 11 in the top pic and 12 in the bottom right. I think it's because he's shifting in both pics. The top one certainly makes it look like there's no possible way that could be a 12-speed cassette. Also that's a 52t big cog.
  • + 1
 The newer pic added shows it is definitely a 12sp and a massive cog. I really hoped they kept the 11 speed w/46 or 48T max.
  • + 1
 its a 51t cog
  • + 5
 "We can also see the chain has some kind of sliding quick link to break and connect it, which is clearly a much better solution than using Shimano's previous one-use pins." - Brought these out a while ago...
  • - 5
flag TheRaven Plus (15 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Yeah but not Shimano. You can use SRAM or KMC quick links on Shimano chains but Shimano does not produce nor support quick link setups. Well at least until now.
  • + 3
 @TheRaven: They've had quick links for their 11-speed chains for a while now. si.shimano.com/pdfs/si/SI-0159A-003-00-ENG.pdf
  • + 0
 @TheRaven: Unless Shimano produces KMC chains.
  • + 1
 @TheRaven: Yeah, Shimano. Shimano have been doing so for a short period now.
  • + 7
 Get ready for some sweet deals on current-gen XTR stuff on Jenson...
  • + 2
 Looks like they've gone similar to SRAM x-horizon, with the mechanism moving horizontally (or close to it). Should minimize the impact of the clutch on finger effort at the shifter. Also a big offset of the top pulley from the cage pivot, probably 1x specific for this derailleur.
  • + 0
 It's different though. SRAM's pull geometry is horizontal rearward, whereas Shimano is vertical upward. This new m9100 derailleur appears to be the same. This difference is a major factor in SRAM's comparatively heavy derailleurs and also why they tend to be less reliable than Shimano's. Another example of the Keep It Simple concept.
  • + 6
 9 Speed?
(from looking at that photo)
  • + 11
 did you pass grade 9?
  • + 2
 I clearly count 12 mate, not sure where you're getting 9 from... look at the last photo and you can see them all lined up.
  • + 5
 That cassette looks a lot lighter than the current one. Lot more space drilled out in the upper cogs.
  • + 1
 Just glad to see Shimano finally giving some thought to eh cosmetics versus the scrap metal look they’ve been peddling for years. Obviously that doesn’t really matter but when you pay a premium it’s nice to have a product that looks good and refined.
  • + 3
 Direct mount ring with the ring mounted on splines on the bb spindle, which allows 7mm of left to right movement to allow better gear alignment. They patented it last year!
  • + 1
 I wonder how that would work in muddy conditions.
  • + 1
 @IluvRIDING: it's got a boot on either side
  • + 2
 I don't see why you need 12 speed anyway. I run eleven speed 11-40 and I almost always double shift. Bigger steps would be fine by me. Also I heard there is a new driver for a 10t sprocket, and it is definitely 12 speed.
  • + 3
 its nice to have options, maybe you dont need it but someone else does
especially that shimano wont stop making 11 speed (or 10) and sram didnt stop either
  • + 1
 It's so you have range in places with 18% climbs and then steep descents. On my 11-40 with a 32, there are some climbs where I live that I struggle up, and then I spin out on the way down. Next drive train will be 11-46 with a 34. But I suspect even more range on a 12-spd helps to further alleviate this issue.
  • + 2
 @Jvhowube: yeah but you can also have 10-50 eleven speed, just with bigger jumps, but you also have a thicker chain. Let's face it, even yen speed chains are pretty weedy.
  • + 1
 @jaame: You're probably right - you can achieve that range on 11 with a thicker chain. The most likely reason is so the bike companies can sell us new parts.
  • + 1
 i remember hearing something about SRAM's 11 speed RD and the NW pulleys being an issue. looks like shimano is using NW pulleys now as well. wonder if they got the issue worked out? i THINK the issue had to do with the chain getting jammed up after skipping a tooth or something.
  • + 1
 I also think maybe half DI with use of cable too? almost like fail safe - ie what happened to Nino when some one Blue tooth was on Smile rear mech is very DI looking on the lower cage.
  • + 0
 hoping its 11 speed. As long as the #1 is a pie plate. Actually I wish we could go back to 10 speed. That was plenty of choice and not as much bother with as multiple shift changes when you actually have a change of terrain.
  • - 1
 Shimano: "you must embargo everything until 5/25"
Pinkbike; "WTF, you posted a picture on your homepage we could have leaked it and got all kinds of traffic"
Shimano: "you can leak that one set of pictures to tease things"

In any case, this stuff is a complete joke. For being experts at metal that's a janky casette.

And if XT is another year off, they are done. NX Eagle and XX1 eTap will bury them
  • + 0
 lol @ NX Eagle comparing in any way to XT.

Wrong league my friend.
  • + 3
 "some kind of sliding quick" Where have you been?
  • + 1
 The New Shimano XT R-Go f*ck yourself!
New cassette body you’ll need our new wheels!
  • + 2
 so you were expecting wider cassette 12speed on same body? 11 speed is not going away if you dont want to buy anything new it still exist
  • + 1
 11 speed has been fine for me. Never felt the need for a 50t. But if it satisfies the masses then so be it.
  • + 2
 I'm curious to see what they came up with for a free hub body.
  • + 1
 Another freehub body standard? F-off.
  • + 1
 Well done Pinkbike peeperazi
  • + 1
 Sure looks like a 50 tooth cog.
  • + 2
 According to the leak info, there are two cassette. One is a 10-51 and the other is a 10-45.
  • + 2
 I count 11
  • + 2
 I stand corrected
  • + 1
 Apparently you can sell a$$ in the Czech Republic. Oh, Europe.
  • + 1
 "An eagle-eyed Pinkbike fan"

AKA Paul Aston, PB staff member??
  • + 1
 I hope they split the difference with 11.5 speed to match my wheels.
  • + 1
 SRAM Eagle with new colors!
  • + 1
 About time!
  • + 1
 I think it's 12 speed .
  • + 1
 Do a 13 speed
  • - 1
 Long live 9-speed. Reminisce of simpler times and Simpler Times.
  • - 3
 "Surely 12 speed is the only option..." no, I just want a wide range 11 speed (or hell 10 speed), why do I need extra gears?
  • + 1
 you already have that, why not have more options for others?
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



