Spotted: New Bell Downhill Full Face Helmet

Feb 22, 2022
by Matt Beer  
Amaury Pierron Commencal Muc-Off Team

After almost nine years since the debut of Bell's premier Full 9 full-face helmet, it looks like there is a new lid ready to drop soon. Our eagle-eyed reader, racecase, picked up on the bold appearance of the helmet in DHaRCO's press release while being piloted by Commencal Muc-Off rider Armaury Pierron.

Similar to Bell's Moto 10, which is DOT approved for off-road motorcycle use, we would expect the redesigned downhill mountain bike race helmet to use the MIPS Spherical safety feature as well. The large volume shell shares familiar lines to the rest of the Bell helmets with sharp angles, but the length of the chin bar appears to be increased from the Full 9. Additionally, the venting along the chin bar and brow looks to have improved.

Danny Hart has also been rocking this unnamed helmet for a few weeks now and slipped some photos into his Instagram story today. We've reached out to Bell for an expected launch date and more details on the new helmet.



