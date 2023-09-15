Spotted: New Enduro Bike from Lapierre

As we head into another EDR round in Morzine-Avoriaz, it looks like some bike testing is taking place in tandem with all the racing. We last saw an update to the Spicy in 2019, developed in tandem with Nico Vouilloz, so it's high time we saw an update to that platform. Though the layout looks quite different, both the current model and the bike pictured here appear to use a 4-bar layout. (The current bike definitely uses one, no conjecture needed there.)Seen with Lapierre-Zipp Collective rider Adrien Dailly, the zebra bike is appropriately kitted out with all the SRAM-RockShox parts you'd expect to see on that team's rides. This at least confirms the move to a UDH rear end, as that would allow them to run the T-type drivetrain you see here.It also looks like there's a flip chip on the lower shock mount, which could be for geometry, wheel size, or travel adjustment.No review coming anytime soon, but please feel free to wildly speculate in the comments.