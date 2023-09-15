Spotted: New Enduro Bike from Lapierre

Sep 15, 2023
by Dario DiGiulio  
photo

As we head into another EDR round in Morzine-Avoriaz, it looks like some bike testing is taking place in tandem with all the racing. We last saw an update to the Spicy in 2019, developed in tandem with Nico Vouilloz, so it's high time we saw an update to that platform. Though the layout looks quite different, both the current model and the bike pictured here appear to use a 4-bar layout. (The current bike definitely uses one, no conjecture needed there.)

photo

Seen with Lapierre-Zipp Collective rider Adrien Dailly, the zebra bike is appropriately kitted out with all the SRAM-RockShox parts you'd expect to see on that team's rides. This at least confirms the move to a UDH rear end, as that would allow them to run the T-type drivetrain you see here.

It also looks like there's a flip chip on the lower shock mount, which could be for geometry, wheel size, or travel adjustment.

photo

No review coming anytime soon, but please feel free to wildly speculate in the comments.

42 Comments
  • 51 1
 Perfect timing! Enduro racing being at its peak, and all…
  • 2 0
 right, so the commy supreme V3 lol
  • 2 2
 I appreciate the topical joke, but if that's the way it worked wouldn't more people have DH bikes and less enduro bikes?
  • 7 0
 @everythingsucks: just because people watch NASCAR doesn’t mean they’re buying nascar for commuters.

So, no. Viewership doesn’t mean purchase.
  • 1 0
 @everythingsucks: now, if we all lived by Whistler or some other amazing DH spots, then you might see more purchases influenced by the racing.
Unfortunately, most of us live in areas where it’s flatter and requires more pedaling.
  • 1 0
 @nickfranko: Yeah, that's what I said. Sorry the inflection was lost via text.
  • 29 0
 negative seatpost insertion depth? looks like i could get about 75mm of drop in that bad boy
  • 2 0
 Nicely spotted!
  • 9 0
 Park bike? Looks like a DH frame with that seatpost. I don't think it even has a dropper unless the collar is high up.
  • 8 0
 Droppers have had their time in the sun and for filthy casuals, rigid seatposts are the only option for serious riders. How else would you KOM?
  • 1 0
 @pisgahgnar: thats what I was thinking before reading comments, tubing looks more like a DH or park bike.
  • 1 0
 it's 3.5 km elevation down, and "only" 800 m up - maybe he's planning on hike a bike for the climbs?
  • 7 1
 Looks like a demo. In other things, thats one of the sickest paint jobs ive seen in awhile.
  • 1 0
 Pretty sure its a wrap.
  • 1 0
 @BigMulaCeazy: Right, it's like all the new unveiled cars and trucks they test drive around Colorado.
  • 8 0
 She Thicc..
  • 2 0
 Looks like it will fit a Fazua Ride60
  • 1 0
 @schlayer: And a bottle
snack storage
a lot of mud
  • 6 0
 It might be a DH bike instead, I would assume an enduro bike has a straight seat tube for dropper's sake.
  • 5 0
 That's more like zebra striped not spotted.
  • 3 0
 So the shock gets compressed by both the chainstays and, via a link, the seatstays?
  • 4 0
 Yep - not dissimilar to the historic "full floater" version of Trek's suspension, but without the concentric rear-axle pivot (this Lapierre employs a more traditional horst link style).
  • 1 0
 @KJP1230: except the full floater setup actually moved the lower eyelet in the direction to decrease compression of the shock.

There are a number of other designs like this one, though, that compress the shock from both ends.
  • 2 0
 Propain is one popular design currently compressing the shock from both ends
  • 1 0
 still think they should cover it with profanities it might limit the posts a picture or they need the artists that do 3d chalk art that makes it look like your peering into the abyss.
  • 3 0
 Looks like a part bike not an enduro.
  • 2 0
 Spicy pics.. cant look away.. ahh so hot!
  • 2 0
 is this a zoo or something? i'll walk myself out.
  • 1 0
 The Ibis in the orther article was more of a zebra. A good few years ago, my fivetens were zebra-striped too. I suppose there must be some zebra-lobby in mountainbiking.
  • 1 0
 Me thinks that's a captive nut, not a flip chip. Then again, I've been very wrong before.
  • 1 0
 Well, it's the lower link mount I was looking at. I assume I'm wrong again then with regards to the shock mount.
  • 1 0
 With the orientation of the chip (in circumferential direction with respect to the pivot of that lower link) it seems to me like it is supposed to allow you to raise or lower the rear wheel without affecting the amount of suspension travel or the progressiveness of the linkage. Obviously I could be wrong too.
  • 2 0
 A downtube to fit a sixpack in for the afterride beers!
  • 2 0
 Fits a downhill seatpost too, sick
  • 1 0
 Haven't they heard, the UCI has cancelled enduro....well according to the PB boffins.
  • 2 0
 It's not spotted, it's striped
  • 1 0
 Cool, now all they have to do is find a rider to race it next season. Good luck with that!
  • 1 0
 Maybe just the pic…but wow seems a REALLY wide frame!
  • 4 4
 It's a bicycle, not a top secret weapons system. Get a grip.
  • 1 0
 yawwwwwnnnnn
  • 1 1
 what a beauty
  • 1 2
 Missing a motor...





