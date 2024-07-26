Spotted: Prototype Norco Flex-Pivot XC Bike

It’s coming up on five years since Norco last updated their XC bike, the Revolver FS. That iteration delivered its rear wheel travel via a Horst-link suspension platform, but it looks as though that could be set to change.Leaning against this Norco trailer in Whistler village is an unbranded flex-pivot XC bike that is likely a prototype. There's a lot more space available inside this front triangle, as compared to Norco's current offering, thanks to the shock's close positioning parallel to the top tube.Flex-pivot suspension platforms are super popular for XC now, and very few XC bikes on the World Cup circuit still run an actual bearing-housed pivot for their four-bar linkage. Designers choose instead to make use of a little flex in the chainstays. Why? Put simply, it’s lighter. While gram counting isn’t quite as important as it once was given the increasing technicality of some race tracks, weight is still high on the list of priorities in designing any new frame.Other details of import: no thru-headset cable routing (applause), and the obligatory switch to a UDH dropout for T-Type compatibility, though this bike has a cable-actuated derailleur from SRAM.Given Norco’s roots in gravity-oriented mountain biking, we fully expect any new iteration of the Revolver to have geometry that sits on the more aggressive end of the XC spectrum. Perhaps it’ll even attempt to creep into the shade of the downcountry umbrella.And, there’s plenty of scope for that. The current model has a head tube angle of 67.4 degrees; I’d eat my hat if it didn’t go at least 1-degree slacker than that, but it could go as slack as 65 point something. The effective seat tube angle is 74.9 degrees just now, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see it go a smidgen steeper. I am clearly just writing a wish list here, and obviously have no real evidence to suggest any of the above.We reached out to Norco for comment. They said, "We are constantly developing new things".