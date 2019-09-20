Spotted: New Fox 36 (38?) - EWS Zermatt 2019

Sep 20, 2019
by Mike Kazimer  
Fox 38

Rumors have been swirling about a new Fox fork, one that will sit in between the 36 and the dual-crown 40, and it looks like that's exactly what Richie Rude has installed on his race bike for the final Enduro World Series race of the season. When we asked Craig Richey, Director of Brand & Product Marketing at Fox about a potential new fork at Eurobike he said, ''A 38 would fit nicely into the FOX naming convention so let the rumours swirl. We’re always working on new suspension products to help riders go faster and push their limits.''

My eyeball calipers aren't calibrated enough to detect a two millimeter difference, but I wouldn't be surprised if those black stanchions measure 38mm. Two millimeters may not seem like much, but it's typically enough to noticeably increase fork stiffness.


Fox 38
Air bleed buttons on the lowers.

The lowers are different than the current 36, with an air bleed port on each side similar to what's found on the Fox 40. That feature is used to release any air that gets trapped in the lowers, which can affect the fork's small bump sensitivity. Along with the bleed ports, the lowers also have a pinch single bolt on the drive side to further secure the thru axle.


There's no word on the internals, but by all indications the fork still uses the proven Grip2 damper, and has the same externally adjustable high- and low- speed compression and rebound adjustments as the current 36.



Fox Racing Richie Rude


23 Comments

  • 40 5
 great, finally a fork stanchion diameter that matches the average yeti owner's waist size.
  • 15 4
 for my pal's across the pond, that's a mm to inches joke.
  • 3 0
 Is this a diss or a compliment...?
  • 23 0
 Those are not air bleed ports. Those are post mounts for cantilever brakes. Sheesh Pinkbike keep up with the trends!
  • 10 1
 As long as they call it the 38 special. That's right "Hold On Loosely"!!!
  • 1 0
 Wow I can’t wait to get one!
Can anyone make out the code on the sticker?
It could be entered into the “find my fork” tool on the fox website... which I think may confirm it’s a 38
  • 1 0
 Looks like DXFH and the Fox site returns "The code you entered isn't in our database, please make sure you entered it correctly"
  • 1 0
 I tried, but it’s not active yet.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: ah well. Worth a try. Hopefully there will be a bike check video this weekend.
I already found out about the carbon mega 290 today from the ews video.
  • 1 0
 My one beef with Fox forks (other than the 40) is the air pressure build up. 38 is cool but the lowers with a bleed port like the 40 would be amazing!
  • 1 0
 Wonder if if fox will scrap the 36 platform for the 38 and then bump down the 36 platform For Marzocchi.
  • 1 0
 At what point does it make more sense to have a shorter travel, lighter, dual crown, with smaller stanchions?
  • 1 0
 Prob at 160 mm
170/180 for 38 mm
  • 1 0
 Well only Richie can run these big things my ass would be great on a 34 hahahahaha
  • 2 0
 Maes had one on aswell
  • 2 1
 I love new Fork forks : )
  • 1 0
 I'd like to see a Fox 38 Talas 180mm-150mm or possibly 180mm-160mm-140mm
  • 1 0
 Isn't every year's Fox fork new? They update the thing every damn year.
  • 1 0
 Wait, 36 stickers on 38 stanchions? Lies, lies, lies!
  • 1 0
 No thanks, I'll wait for a 38.99 version instead of this...
  • 2 4
 Funny it's written "Factory 36" on the lowers...
  • 4 0
 You can put Factory 32 stickers on a 40 too
  • 1 0
 @gnarnaimo: wait what?!?!?!?!!?

Post a Comment



