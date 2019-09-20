Spotted: New Fox 36 (38?) - EWS Zermatt 2019

Rumors have been swirling about a new Fox fork, one that will sit in between the 36 and the dual-crown 40, and it looks like that's exactly what Richie Rude has installed on his race bike for the final Enduro World Series race of the season. When we asked Craig Richey, Director of Brand & Product Marketing at Fox about a potential new fork at Eurobike
he said, ''A 38 would fit nicely into the FOX naming convention so let the rumours swirl. We’re always working on new suspension products to help riders go faster and push their limits.''
My eyeball calipers aren't calibrated enough to detect a two millimeter difference, but I wouldn't be surprised if those black stanchions measure 38mm. Two millimeters may not seem like much, but it's typically enough to noticeably increase fork stiffness.
The lowers are different than the current 36, with an air bleed port on each side similar to what's found on the Fox 40. That feature is used to release any air that gets trapped in the lowers, which can affect the fork's small bump sensitivity. Along with the bleed ports, the lowers also have a pinch single bolt on the drive side to further secure the thru axle.
There's no word on the internals, but by all indications the fork still uses the proven Grip2 damper, and has the same externally adjustable high- and low- speed compression and rebound adjustments as the current 36.
Can anyone make out the code on the sticker?
It could be entered into the “find my fork” tool on the fox website... which I think may confirm it’s a 38
I already found out about the carbon mega 290 today from the ews video.
170/180 for 38 mm
