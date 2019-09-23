Spotted: New Ibis Enduro Bike at EWS Zermatt

We were going back through our EWS coverage from the weekend and some of our eagle-eyed commenters spotted what appears to be a new Ibis enduro bike, perhaps a Mojo, ridden by Bex Baraona, in Zermatt.
This new bike seems to be very similar to the Mojo HD4 that Baraona has been riding all year with the swoopy frame and distinctive bridge between the top tube and down tube, however, there are a few differences that jump out. The first we can spot is the cable routing, which now has two inlets and no plastic caps on the headtube, and there's also the lower link. This compact link looks very similar to the one that was born on the Ripmo and later carried over to the Ripley. With those bikes, the link was designed to add stiffness and subtract weight.
The Mojo was last updated in May 2017 so is approaching two and a half years since its last serious overhaul so it wouldn't be unexpected to see an update. The bike pictured here doesn't look like a total revision though, rather more of a refinement. When the Ripley was updated in April this year
, it got a new lower linkage, new cable routing, a metric shock update, and some geometry tweaks, so we could likely expect some of the same here. With the Ripmo and Ripley both taking care of the 29" side of things we expect this bike to remain as a 27.5" bike but with current trends, a 29" front/ 27.5" inch rear staggered-wheel-size bike also isn't beyond the realm of possibility. There's also the chance that this is simply a test mule and it may never see production.
We have reached out to Ibis for more information and we'll relay that and any other details if and when we get them.
