Spotted: Nukeproof's New Enduro Bike Finally Has Room for a Water Bottle - EWS Zermatt 2020

Aug 27, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  
Nukeproof

Even at a race with closed off pits and limited access for fans there will always be eyes keen to discover anything new, like Elliott Heap's race bike, spotted hanging out in the Nukeproof pits.

Nukeproof
Nukeproof

The rear of the bike bears a strong resemblance to the current Mega, but the front triangle is completely redesigned. The shock position has been moved higher up in the frame and sports a new link. Frame tubing shapes are straighter, with the seatpost and top-tube junction being smoothly joined together. The top tube has a mount on the underside to hold a tube or tools, and best of all, there's room for a water bottle inside the front triangle. Yes, there are surely other important design notes about the kinematics, travel amount, etc... but we'll need to wait a little longer for those details.

We've reached out to Nukeproof for more information and will have our eyes out on the track this weekend to see if the bike makes an appearance under Elliott Heap.

Nukeproof
Nukeproof
Sam Hill's Mega 290 from last year(left) and Heap's new bike (right).


5 Comments

  • 2 0
 I like it a lot i know its minor, but i cant stand the triangle between the seat tube and top tube on a lot of modern bikes
  • 1 0
 But they make great portage handles.
  • 1 0
 Agreed--the only thing I never liked about the v3 Commencals!
  • 2 0
 better make it a bottle of hand sanitiser then. gotta keep those hands clean.
  • 1 0
 Agreed. Looks a lot better than the current Mega. Finally a straight top tube! Actually the looks remind me more of their current trail bike.

