Spotted: Nukeproof's New Enduro Bike Finally Has Room for a Water Bottle - EWS Zermatt 2020

Sam Hill's Mega 290 from last year(left) and Heap's new bike (right).

Even at a race with closed off pits and limited access for fans there will always be eyes keen to discover anything new, like Elliott Heap's race bike, spotted hanging out in the Nukeproof pits.The rear of the bike bears a strong resemblance to the current Mega, but the front triangle is completely redesigned. The shock position has been moved higher up in the frame and sports a new link. Frame tubing shapes are straighter, with the seatpost and top-tube junction being smoothly joined together. The top tube has a mount on the underside to hold a tube or tools, and best of all, there's room for a water bottle inside the front triangle. Yes, there are surely other important design notes about the kinematics, travel amount, etc... but we'll need to wait a little longer for those details.We've reached out to Nukeproof for more information and will have our eyes out on the track this weekend to see if the bike makes an appearance under Elliott Heap.