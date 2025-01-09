Spotted: New RockShox Reverb Wireless Dropper Post

While a new RockShox Reverb has been seen in the wild before and the patent
has been explained by Seb Stott earlier this year, this one appears to have more than 170mm of drop (the maximum for the current Reverb). Ben Hildred
’s trail bike has been kitted out with RockShox Flight Attendant suspension and what can only be the second generation Reverb dropper post.
Ben is a tall lad. Previously, he was running a OneUp 210mm travel post. This new electronic post could have 210mm of drop or more, based on where the collar sits relative to the top of the seat tube of his Santa Cruz Tallboy.
Ben has been conquering his next challenge; to ride 1 million feet in 2,400 hours - an obscene amount of pedalling. A more comfortable bike would be welcomed for such a gruelling feat. Elaborating on what Seb explained in that article, it's possible that the new Reverb could link to other Flight Attendant components to offer controlled amounts of sag, depending on the post’s chosen drop height, therefore cushioning the rider in a seated position.
We’ve reached out to RockShox and will update this article if more details are provided.
That said, I want nothing to do with batteries on my bikes and would never buy this lol.
That being said. I just don't like the look of the electronic droppers nor do I want electronics in my bike either. However, the draw is that you don't have to deal with the cables which is nice.
If the intent was to remove weight from the top of the post for better long term function I can understand the placement. I just think they shapes they are using seem like an accident waiting to happen...??
But I don't want batteries on a bike anyway!!
But like you I won’t buy this, unless I become fabulously wealthy and looking to throw money away
@GrouseVibez I hate Apple... my thought is that the larger battery you can use would lessen the issue of running out of juice so not being able to quickly swap it out wouldn't be as much of an issue.
@Lousicle Not exactly what I was thinking... that post has the battery at the head of the post and it's still plenty ugly IMO.
If I come up with an even more complex way of doing things, I will report back.
Considering how picky he is about his equipment and setup (former professional motorcycle racer), I believe him.
Rechargeable integrated batteries are great until they have an issue and need replacing. And despite the 40 hrs battery life being two weeks to a month for a lot of riders for some of us it represents 1 - 2 weeks of riding.
However as BH is a pro no doubt he one or two just in case.
I will confidently guide a four day, back country tour on a Flight Attendant bike without needing to swap in my two spare batteries. The fork (master) battery is usually pretty close to needing a charge however I have never needed to swap a spare in to finish a day or a tour.
