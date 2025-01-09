Powered by Outside

Spotted: New RockShox Reverb Wireless Dropper Post

Jan 9, 2025
by Matt Beer  
photo

While a new RockShox Reverb has been seen in the wild before and the patent has been explained by Seb Stott earlier this year, this one appears to have more than 170mm of drop (the maximum for the current Reverb).

Ben Hildred’s trail bike has been kitted out with RockShox Flight Attendant suspension and what can only be the second generation Reverb dropper post.

Ben is a tall lad. Previously, he was running a OneUp 210mm travel post. This new electronic post could have 210mm of drop or more, based on where the collar sits relative to the top of the seat tube of his Santa Cruz Tallboy.


Ben has been conquering his next challenge; to ride 1 million feet in 2,400 hours - an obscene amount of pedalling. A more comfortable bike would be welcomed for such a gruelling feat. Elaborating on what Seb explained in that article, it's possible that the new Reverb could link to other Flight Attendant components to offer controlled amounts of sag, depending on the post’s chosen drop height, therefore cushioning the rider in a seated position.

We’ve reached out to RockShox and will update this article if more details are provided.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Spotted Seatposts RockShox Rockshox Reverb


Author Info:
mattbeer avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2001
529 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Adolf Silva Confirms Serious Spinal Injury After Rampage Finals Crash - Fundraiser Launched
171103 views
Review: Maxxis' New Dissector Tire is Fast & Versatile
47063 views
Matt Beer's 15 Tips for Mountain Biking in Wet & Cold Weather
45068 views
Rivian Spinoff Introduces ‘Transcendent Mobility’ Urban eMTB
44932 views
Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads
35162 views
SRAM Files Patent for Adjustable Air-Based Rebound Damper
32834 views
Reichmann Teases Floating Front Brake Mount To Eliminate Brake Dive
29965 views
Slack Randoms: CNC-Machined "Luxury" Gravel eBikes, 32" Specific Stems & More
27929 views

107 Comments
  • 27016
 The battery collar on both this and the Fox has to be one of worst design choices in mtb history from a looks perspective. I don't care if I sound dramatic, I'm dying on this hill.
  • 1821
 "I'm dying on this hill." was a good dramatic touch.
  • 1518
 It seems like they should put the battery in the bottom of the seatpost. It would look like a normal dropper seatpost, but bou would just have to pull the entire seatpost/seat to charge, but that is not very often.
  • 105
 @tacklingdummy: Many bikes these days have a port there so they could have the charging port there. Or connect it to one single battery of course which may also power other electronic components (like the electronic shifter).
  • 655
 @tacklingdummy: I say build the battery into the seat post and just have a USB-C port at the collar. As long as its replaceable with a service I'd call that ideal. You can probably get away with a bit larger of a batter as well. This way you don't have to use a proprietary charger either, you can pick up a 3 foot USB cable for $5.

That said, I want nothing to do with batteries on my bikes and would never buy this lol.
  • 461
 @tacklingdummy: i think they are trying to keep the depth of the dropper post at an absolute minimum, so this area would be adding length at the worst possible place.
  • 523
 One of the worst design choices in MTB history? Maybe… but have you seen that Privateer?
  • 1273
 Coincidentally.. most reverbs choose to die on hills too..
  • 42
 Because of that design choice im never buying it, i dont want that pimple looking thing halfway up my post.
  • 20
 @millsr4: Wouldn't the USB C-plug would fit too deep into the post? Unless oriented vertical or horizontal, but then you would have another portion sticking out. Perhaps if the battery was in the upper post area with wiring down to a USB C-plug on the lower portion of the post that would look like a normal dropper? However, I don't know if it can be done. Just my couch surfing brainstorming.

That being said. I just don't like the look of the electronic droppers nor do I want electronics in my bike either. However, the draw is that you don't have to deal with the cables which is nice.
  • 101
 @HeatedRotor: Maybe they can fix it with some antibiotics at the local clinic. Wink
  • 90
 @TheR: put a Trust fork on it and the B-more bikes stem and you’ve got yourself a winner
  • 10
 @tacklingdummy: That would sure fight with the amount of drop or the insertion depth though. (and at least on the last post that are And other than price one of the biggest complaints about their last dropper was lack of drop and insertion depth!! Smile

If the intent was to remove weight from the top of the post for better long term function I can understand the placement. I just think they shapes they are using seem like an accident waiting to happen...??

But I don't want batteries on a bike anyway!! Smile
  • 10
 @millsr4: this is a great idea, but that would eliminate the modular battery walled garden apple approach to their axs range. And also, eliminated the emergency battery you can chuck on your derailleur when that dies (I assume if you can afford the reverb you already have an axs group).
But like you I won’t buy this, unless I become fabulously wealthy and looking to throw money away
  • 21
 I think its pretty obvious despite the looks. when they put the battery into the seatpost, the insert length increases. when you have to charge it on the bike via usb c evebody complains about having to put out the dropper for charging. with this "design choice" they can use the same battery as for derailleurs and suspension. not saying I like having batteries on my bike but almost everybody complains about integration on modern bikes and no they do something external and again some people complain. to be fair I dont like the look either but I understand why they did it like that
  • 20
 @millsr4: Just like the Magura Vyron
  • 31
 Mountain biker dies on hill
  • 20
 @tacklingdummy: I'm not sure a battery is possible internally in the top part of the post due to the hydraulic mech but maybe... Also you could probably just run a wire to the post head internally so that could work. But what I'm envisioning is a traditional seat collar shaped feature that could accommodate the USB-C plug, not a completely clean look but a whole lot better than what they have now and only a bit more obtrusive than a traditional dropper seal collar.

@GrouseVibez I hate Apple... my thought is that the larger battery you can use would lessen the issue of running out of juice so not being able to quickly swap it out wouldn't be as much of an issue.

@Lousicle Not exactly what I was thinking... that post has the battery at the head of the post and it's still plenty ugly IMO.
  • 12
 @tacklingdummy: ever heard of these things called wires? Pretty amazing stuff... You could put the charging port literally anywhere on the post, or even off the post if such a thing struck your fancy. Perhaps somewhere logical that wouldn't interfere with the mechanical portion of the post like say, in the head under the saddle... Where the battery is on the current gen...
  • 40
 @millsr4: The Apple (or Oral B) way of doing this would probably be to install a coil inside the seattube and then another one in the seatpost. It does of course require an inverter between the battery and seattube coil. Unless the DC current is being generated at the cranks or bb of course.

If I come up with an even more complex way of doing things, I will report back.
  • 10
 @Gatoqueso1: This is the most underrated comment of the year. Nice one.
  • 963
 Dropper posts can be cheap, simple and work very well for a long time. Every time they get more complicated and expensive they're worse to use and live with.
  • 402
 My Brand X is 7 years old and still works like new. It's got 200mm of drop and cost a fraction of what current offerings do. RIP Chain Reaction Cycles.
  • 221
 @peterknightuk: no need for the RIP when Ascend Components have already brought the B-X posts back to life (under their own branding)
  • 100
 @mashrv1: This is the best news I've heard all week Smile
  • 20
 @peterknightuk: geez, my 200mm brand x only made it 6 months before crapping out. You got a good one!
  • 10
 @mashrv1: I didn't know that. Cheers for the heads up.
  • 31
 @peterknightuk: Bird Down Droppers are the same as the flight post and even cheaper again. Lots of brands sell the same post under different names.
  • 10
 @mashrv1: The Raceface Aeffect post is also a brand x rebrand if I recall.
  • 21
 Enshittification!
  • 10
 dropper posts could be one of the only products with a negative price to quality ratio
  • 502
 I think this guy just worked the math backwards so he could say he's trying for an Everest every 69 hours.
  • 110
 Nice.
  • 51
 Nice.
  • 321
 Not to be ignored... that's a pretty red Pike.
  • 30
 It looks the same candy red shade as the Judy Race fork I had in the late 90s
  • 2610
 Will this one be reliable?
  • 465
 probably not, but surely even more expensive
  • 4117
 Have you ever used an AXS Reverb? In my experience, the most reliable dropper I've ever used.
  • 2911
 @Chondog94: The haters never owned these. Hands down the most reliable post out there next to BikeYoke.
  • 210
 @Chondog94: Zero issues with my AXS dropper that I bought used two years ago. Occasionally it needs an air bleed but that is the simplest process to just pull it out, depress with the tool, and put it back in. 60 seconds and you've got a rock solid post again.
  • 84
 @sprung-mass: 100% agree on this comment.
  • 64
 @sprung-mass: yup.
  • 74
 @NomadNinja: I 100% agree with you agreeing. So easy in every aspect.
  • 81
 @Chondog94: I had one coming with a complete bike and it started sagging in the first two weeks. Sram support was great and I got a new one. Since I'm quite tall I sold it to get a post with more drop. Apart from the axs, I never had a dropper post that failed - most of them really are reliable
  • 816
flag chrismac70 FL (Jan 9, 2025 at 14:10) (Below Threshold)
 No it’s made by sram. It will break as it’s only the second test version
  • 114
 I have two of these posts going on 3 or 4 years. Never had to do a single thing to either one and they both operate like day 1.
  • 51
 I have zero interest in one, but my one friend that has one swears it works great.

Considering how picky he is about his equipment and setup (former professional motorcycle racer), I believe him.
  • 30
 @pisgahgnar: Just purchased one and hoping for the same!
  • 20
 @ryandodgeshaw: they are bomb proof. I’d still rock one if it was 200mm.
  • 30
 @Chondog94: Agreed, have had mine for +4 years. Not a single issue or fault.
  • 20
 3 years on one of mine trouble free. I took it apart once to put grease under the collar. I ride most days from April-Nov, and bit less often in winter. So lots of mileage.
  • 23
 @pisgahgnar: That's a depressing comment.
  • 20
 @Chondog94: Exactly. Trouble free for the last five years (and I still run the five year old one on my fat bike). The only dropper that comes close to it is the 9point8 which has the advantage of being able to be fully serviced at home with normal tools (and even the 9point8 'pro' tools that make the job even easier they only charge $25 or so dollars for).
Rechargeable integrated batteries are great until they have an issue and need replacing. And despite the 40 hrs battery life being two weeks to a month for a lot of riders for some of us it represents 1 - 2 weeks of riding.
  • 53
 @Chondog94: working in a bike shop, out of all bikes that comes with one about half come back with dropper problems, sure, warranty is great, but the product itself sucks, amazing when it works but, indeed, WHEN it works…
  • 61
 @Chondog94: i did. Can‘t confirm. I‘ll stick to bike yoke cable driven as long as there are cable routings in frames. I own(ed) three bike yoke seat posts from pre-ordering gen 1 on. Never had issues, never did a service. All of them still run smoothly.
  • 21
 @pisgahgnar: that ruined mine completely.
  • 20
 I have one that absolutely will not die. Its completely worn down to silver and it goes up and down laughably slow and there's so much grit in there it makes anyone who touches it shudder. I keep saying I'll just replace when it dies but it won't. One of the first ones that came out too, got it second hand from a racer that was testing it.
  • 30
 I've had two in the last 4 years on two different bikes. Never had sag issue on either. My current one is years old, bar the 50 and 200hr service I haven't touched it and it's flawless, as was the other one.
  • 30
 @sprung-mass: I most certainly agree, except not all of us can afford a 800 dollar dropper post when a 200 dollar one works 99 percent as well
  • 20
 Service centres need work too man!
  • 3117
 Oh goodie, another $800+ post that costs hundreds of dollars to service when it inevitably starts falling apart. I love reverbs.
  • 219
 How did you calculate it requiring hundreds of dollars to service? I do the 200hr service on these myself using basic tools and costs me $40 CAD. The 600hr kit is slightly more involved but not difficult. Only requiring their IFP height tool. I have 4+ across multiple bikes and they all work flawlessly, none of them required hundreds of dollars of service and none of them inevitably falling apart. Having tried Oneup, PNW, 9point8, Fox gen2, and BikeYoke, the Reverb has been the most set and forget dropper post for me.
  • 1115
flag BoyAndHisBicycle (Jan 9, 2025 at 13:46) (Below Threshold)
 @sprung-mass: Sounds like you should start offering value rebuilds if it's that easy and quick for you, but expecting everyone who owns one to DIY it seems pretty far fetched. Reverbs have consistently had both a higher initial purchase and long term service costs. That is great if it went well for you, but reverb has been a nightmare for more than a handful of good and trusted friends.
  • 180
 @BoyAndHisBicycle: We are strictly talking about the Reverb AXS posts correct? I am not defending the hydraulic actuated Reverb which were notoriously bad. Both are very different in terms of reliability and serviceably.
  • 414
flag BoyAndHisBicycle (Jan 9, 2025 at 14:21) (Below Threshold)
 @sprung-mass: Yes, whether it be hydraulic or electronic. Consistently I see them come in needing the IFP to be reset, which is $90-150 (potentially more depending on where you live) every time it needs to be done. While the AXS variant has the vent valve, on a frighteningly regular basis I have had folks come in because that same hardware at the bottom isn't functioning properly. You can get mechanically actuated cartridge posts that have the same essential functions for $200 these days. The services on those bad boys run $50 or less, and are indisputably easier than cracking into a Reverb. Bring value to the people, not the most expensive post on the market with questionable reliability and not an expectation that your customer average customer is needing to crack it open at home and try their hand at hydraulic service to make service cost make sense.
  • 52
 @sprung-mass: just purchased one myself and never any issues with the original Reverb so hoping for the same with the AXS
  • 92
 @ryandodgeshaw: If you never had any issue with the original reverb I question your mountain bike credentials.
  • 130
 Get this man a Haribo sponsor
  • 153
 My leg muscles would reverb after one of those climbs
  • 110
 10k in a day is a solid achievement. Averaging it 100 days straight is hilarious
  • 71
 Imagine the amount of spare batteries for this achievement!!
  • 60
 I want to see what all he eats while attempting this.
  • 20
 @Struggleteam: today he said he did 6 laps and ate 6 slices of pizza haha
  • 20
 @abueno: Given that they recharge in about 2 hours and he is not riding 24 hours per day potentially no spare batteries required.
However as BH is a pro no doubt he one or two just in case.
I will confidently guide a four day, back country tour on a Flight Attendant bike without needing to swap in my two spare batteries. The fork (master) battery is usually pretty close to needing a charge however I have never needed to swap a spare in to finish a day or a tour.
  • 92
 Pinkbike staff will still complain that it's too short....
  • 125
 175mm is still too short ...
  • 182
 @souknaysh: It could be 300mm and they'd still whine about it.
  • 70
 @matyk: You must learn that no amount of length will satisfy some
  • 60
 Finally! Though if it's only 210 they're a couple years too late, I've been spoiled by the 240 OneUp posts now.
  • 20
 I would say a cool summer goal would be to average 1,000 a day for 100 days. I don't think I could even commit to riding every day for 100 days straight. I only rode 103 days last year and that included commutes and trail work days.
  • 51
 Am I the only one who doesn't want to have to charge anything on my damn bike?!?
  • 22
 Then don't buy it
  • 30
 Bjorn Riley also seen w/one
  • 85
 I'll take things that are unnecessary for 1000, Alex.
  • 31
 More than 170mm, bring it on! That’s what held back the current Reverb AXS.
  • 75
 Pointless. I already barely like my Transmission because of the battery. Can't imagine wanting to add a Seatpost to that.
  • 10
 I feel like if you’re running one AXS component it’s better to have both so you can swap batteries to get a shift/drop in if one dies on trail. You already have to remember to charge your bike so popping off another battery is trivial. I still prefer mechanical setups though so I’ll go with neither.
  • 20
 Go Ben! Dropper post whatshox whatnow. What an animal. His wheels are dialled that’s for sure.
  • 21
 I love my AXS dropper. Now I wouldn't buy one but it came on a bike ...Works flawlessy, super fast. Seat clamp is pretty cleverl
  • 23
 Literary just got a Axs Reverb last weekend and been out on it twice and loving it so far. Only wish it was 175mm like my old Reverb not 170 but it's all good so far. This has pissed me off a new model is coming out though
  • 30
 Red Pike is nice though!
  • 76
 BURN IT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • 22
 I have a funny feeling the new dropper will cost four digits, instead of three…
  • 87
 Why would anyone buy a reverb dropper?
  • 10
 ok nice but with the app can I configure how much sag I want?
  • 12
 Do we have an estimate of how much time he‘ll spend recharging all the batteries? Yes I am sarcastic this morning
  • 10
 Oh wow.
  • 12
 May as well die doing what you love .
  • 40
 Oh wow.
  • 22
 Who actually wants this?
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.027384
Mobile Version of Website