Spotted: New Rocky Mountain Enduro Bike

Pardon the potato quality, but we work with what we've got.
Keen eyes spotted this on Instagram, lurking in the background of an innocuous mid-ride photo. Inquiring minds want to know, so here goes a lot of conjecture as to what's new with this two-tone rig. We're pretty certain it's a Rocky, considering the bike is being ridden by Remi Gauvin - one of Rocky's star athletes - and features a typical Shimano/Fox/RaceFace build kit that we typically see on Rockies (Rockys?).
Despite the potato quality, this photo suggests a different layout than what we're used to seeing from Rocky Mountain. It's a lot more low slung than their traditional four bar setup, and it looks
to me like it could be a one piece rear triangle.
You can see the shaft of a Kashima shock peeking out the front of the shock tunnel, which likely means X2
, and therefore a bigger bike. Odds are high that it's an Altitude
, as that model hasn't seen an update since late 2020. It would also follows that Remi would be riding the enduro bike, considering his race discipline.
Regardless of the details that will no doubt be revealed in good time, it appears to be a pretty big departure from the layout that the Altitude currently uses, which can be modified to rider preference via their Ride-9 geometry adjustment and 2-position rear axle. The current Altitude sports 160mm of rear travel paired with a 170mm fork, which is still typical for the category and unlikely to change too much. The geometry is currently pretty modern, though I'd assume the seat angle will steepen quite a bit, and the head angle range (assuming adjustment carries over) will slacken a bit to revolve more around the 63°-64° mark.
The pictured bike uses a Shimano drivetrain, so no confirmation of whether UDH will be incorporated, though that's likely considering it's an option on the new Slayer
.
We've reached out to Rocky Mountain, and they politely declined to comment.
