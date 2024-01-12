Spotted: New Rocky Mountain Enduro Bike

Jan 12, 2024
by Dario DiGiulio  
photo
Zoom and enhance.

Pardon the potato quality, but we work with what we've got.

Keen eyes spotted this on Instagram, lurking in the background of an innocuous mid-ride photo. Inquiring minds want to know, so here goes a lot of conjecture as to what's new with this two-tone rig. We're pretty certain it's a Rocky, considering the bike is being ridden by Remi Gauvin - one of Rocky's star athletes - and features a typical Shimano/Fox/RaceFace build kit that we typically see on Rockies (Rockys?).

photo

Despite the potato quality, this photo suggests a different layout than what we're used to seeing from Rocky Mountain. It's a lot more low slung than their traditional four bar setup, and it looks to me like it could be a one piece rear triangle.

You can see the shaft of a Kashima shock peeking out the front of the shock tunnel, which likely means X2, and therefore a bigger bike. Odds are high that it's an Altitude, as that model hasn't seen an update since late 2020. It would also follows that Remi would be riding the enduro bike, considering his race discipline.

2021 Rocky Mountain Altitude
The current-generation Altitude.

Regardless of the details that will no doubt be revealed in good time, it appears to be a pretty big departure from the layout that the Altitude currently uses, which can be modified to rider preference via their Ride-9 geometry adjustment and 2-position rear axle. The current Altitude sports 160mm of rear travel paired with a 170mm fork, which is still typical for the category and unlikely to change too much. The geometry is currently pretty modern, though I'd assume the seat angle will steepen quite a bit, and the head angle range (assuming adjustment carries over) will slacken a bit to revolve more around the 63°-64° mark.

The pictured bike uses a Shimano drivetrain, so no confirmation of whether UDH will be incorporated, though that's likely considering it's an option on the new Slayer.

We've reached out to Rocky Mountain, and they politely declined to comment.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Spotted Enduro Bikes Rocky Mountain Rocky Mountain Altitude


Author Info:
dariodigiulio avatar

Member since Dec 25, 2016
136 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[Updated: Hans Rey Signs with GT for Another 3 Years] Racing Rumours: A Complete Timeline of 2024 Team Moves
119578 views
[Updated with Company Statement] Orange Bikes Intends to Appoint Administrator
89737 views
18 Bikes That Could Be Updated in 2024
71970 views
Greg Minnaar Joins Norco - Full Interview
70736 views
Intense Factory Racing Teases 4 Racers - [Update: Aaron Gwin Confirms He's No Longer on Intense]
51488 views
Review: 2024 YT Jeffsy Core 4 - A Good Friend
38941 views
Velo Digest: New Hour Record, Continuous Lactate Monitors, ’90s Stumpjumper Transformed, & Matt Beers Joins Specialized
30150 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Many Days Did You Ride in 2023?
29809 views

14 Comments
  • 12 0
 Oh my god is that bigfoot??
  • 11 1
 full review tomorrow?
  • 3 0
 Unfortunately not.
  • 6 0
 I love how in a day and age of amazing, high-resolution cameras we still take spy shots on potatoes.
  • 5 0
 I thought it was illegal for Canadian brands to produce non high pivot bikes!
  • 3 0
 low slung linkage a la 2009 slayer?
  • 3 0
 “I was thinking the same thing. That John Denver's full of sh!t, man.”
  • 2 1
 Spy shots on a Friday. Official press release on a Saturday? There is a disturbance in the Force.
  • 1 1
 Spy shots on a Friday. Official press release on a Saturday? There is a disturbance in the Force.
  • 1 0
 used to be win on sunday sell on monday. now its spy shots friday, review on monday.
  • 2 0
 It looks like a ...
  • 2 1
 Slow news day?
  • 1 0
 Right on







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.033786
Mobile Version of Website