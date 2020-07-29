Spotted: New Rocky Mountain Enduro Bike - Crankworx Summer Series

Jul 29, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Pixellated podium protohype.

Crankworx is normally a hotbed for new kit. In Rotorua, you have the first big event of the season where brands are able to furtively show off what they've been working on all summer and then later in the year Whistler provides a great base for testing and tweaking new frames that are in development. Without a Whistler round of the series this year, we can't just scout around the lift queue for new bits but instead we have to see what racers are piloting between the tape in the hunt for new tech.

Andreane Lanthier Nadeau ALN

It has been teased on social media for most of the past week but we think that a new Rocky Mountain enduro race bike has now broken cover at the first Clif Crankworx Summer Series race at Silver Star, with Vaea Verbeeck piloting it to a 2nd place finish in the enduro race. There's no doubt it looks very similar to Rocky's current trail/enduro bike offerings but when we see maple leaf camo wraps on a frame it draws our attention like a moth to a wool sweater.

We haven't been able to get a clear, side-on photo of the bike yet but given that Jesse Melamed, Remi Gauvin and Andreanne Lanthier Nadeau have historically ridden the Altitude and Instinct in the EWS, we're expecting this bike to be an update to one of those models.

Jesse Melamed

We can definitely be sure of some tweaks and speculate wildly at some others. The most obvious external differences look to be at the shock mount. The bike uses the same four bar suspension layout as pretty much all of Rocky Mountain's full suspension bikes, but material has definitely been taken out of the mount and we'd be surprised if Rocky haven't taken the opportunity to tweak the kinematic while they're having a fiddle around too. The toptube is noticeably thinner, a trend we've seen across several other brands of late.

Remi Gauvin riding Rocky Mountain

It looks like some sort of flip-chip is retained in the link (possibly still their Ride-9 system), and they've kept the pregnant downtube shape for bottle access. Downtube protection looks updated, and the cable routing no longer appears to run out below the bottom bracket. Geometry-wise it doesn't look dramatically different, but we'd be shocked if it wasn't longer, lower, and slacker. We'd struggle to name a bike that hasn't undergone that treatment in the past 5 years.

We reached out to Rocky Mountain for more details and they politely declined to comment. And no, just to get it out of the way, there's no full review tomorrow.

Ainhoa Ijurco
There are actually 2 new bikes in this shot, hopefully we'll see more of that new Sender in the coming days too.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Spotted Enduro Bikes Rocky Mountain Rocky Mountain Altitude Rocky Mountain Instinct Vaea Verbeeck Crankworx Summer Series 2020


28 Comments

  • 13 0
 I don't recall seeing that bike before.
  • 2 5
 Did you read the headline bro?
  • 1 0
 @jonesy-1: did you check your head, bro?
  • 18 6
 Just remember to tighten the rear axle this time when you test it there pinky and the brain
  • 3 0
 Epic... lol. Couldn’t ask for a better comment
  • 2 2
 I like all the rockies. The only thing that has kept me from getting one is their lack of standover. Looks like theyve addressed that. Most people after short rear center bikes probably want standover too. Werent they the og sloping tt bike co? Bike looks great
  • 1 0
 Kona's predecessor, The Bicycle Group's Cascade brand, was the original sloping top tube MTB back in 1988. But you could argue some of the small boutique brands like Cook Brothers and SE were before them.
  • 2 1
 @Geochemistry: I don't know about OG, but RMB was pretty well known for their dropped toptubes back in the day.
  • 3 0
 @brianpark: I think Brodie was one of the innovators there too. I think BG actually sold Brodie’s back in the day, but not sure who sold dropped the top tubes first. Paul definitely built a dropped top tube frame as far back as 83 tho.

www.brodiebicycles.com/brodie-blog/2838
  • 2 0
 @Geochemistry: the bicycle group, thats taking it back. Forgot about that.
I think it was onre of those guys, rocky kona brodie. Didnt Paul build some rockys anyway, after Tom Ritchey did? Maybe it was Paul that deserves the credit. After that you needed to have it though and thats been a long time running so we shouldnt hVe poor SO at this point in the game. All my favorite and most playful bikes have had a lot of standover. I favor it , by a margin, over short playful CS'
  • 1 0
 @enki: More research and Rocky was the first sloped top tube. Brodie was a designer who went out on his own. Amazing what you can find with a quick search. We stocked Brodie in 89. en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brodie_Bicycles
  • 1 0
 @enki: Interesting, Jacob Heilbron started both Rocky and TBG/Cascade/Kona.
  • 4 0
 Looks like it’s a mullet?
  • 1 0
 I think its just the angle...If you look at the picture of Remy, the back wheel looks full 29er
  • 6 1
 Cracky mountain
  • 3 0
 I’d ride that in the Rocky Mountains!
  • 5 3
 Hopefully this one won't break in the hands of PB's staff.
  • 14 0
 A new Rocky enduro bike in the hand is worth two halves of a Slayer in the bush.
  • 4 2
 Well that clearly looks like a session
  • 1 0
 How did purple upstage checkerboard?
And where are my vans and Jimmy z's shorts!?
  • 1 0
 so the Slayer is chopped liver?
  • 2 0
 This looks to be a smaller, lighter bike than the Slayer. With Finn riding a Stumpjumper it looks like the course favoured smaller bikes anyway.
  • 7 1
 Slayer - Super Enduro
This bike (Altitude) - Regular Enduro
Instinct - Trail Enduro

You just need to know which slice of the Enduro pie you would like.
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: the fork travel screams im a slayer
  • 5 0
 @brianpark: to be fair, Finn also said he doesn’t know anything about enduro....
  • 1 0
 It Looks like it has the grim donut’s geometry lol
  • 1 0
 Rocky gonna rock
  • 1 1
 Remarkable redesign.

Post a Comment



