PINKBIKE TECH

Spotted: New Santa Cruz V10?

May 27, 2018
by Daniel Sapp  
new Santa Cruz DH bike.
Enhance. Enhance!

With the Fort William World Cup only a week away, teams are starting to arrive back in Europe and are dialling in the bikes for the track. Instagram is addictive, but it's also a good place for companies to build hype and leak photos. As I was giving a good scroll through, sitting on a plane this afternoon, I noticed Luca Shaw's latest post of him riding at Fort William and the frame of his bike he was on blatantly scribbled out. I did a little more quick looking and Loris Vergier, along with the Santa Cruz Syndicate account both had more photos in their posts and stories showing blacked out bike frames.

Sydnicate riders, blacked out bikes... Something's about to drop.

I reached out to Santa Cruz Brand Manager Seb Kemp, asking what the deal with the posts and the bike was and received the following reply, "Hi Daniel, Our engineers are constantly working on new bikes and the Syndicate are a key part of that development process. The needs of the Syndicate drove the introduction of the prototype 29er V10 that they’ve been racing on since the Lourdes World Cup in 2017. That’s all there is to say for now." It's a pretty boilerplate answer. I'd bet more than a few margaritas that if I sent a message to any one of a number of other people at Santa Cruz, I'd get the same response, word for word.

These screengrabs from Loris Vergier's Instagram story show a little more detail of the bike.

Is this the new V10 that's near production ready? The link looks unfinished and it's too far away to tell if it's an alloy mule. If it's carbon, then it's likely that they've tooled up and are nearing production, but they do have some new carbon mule prototyping capabilities now. Judging from the fork, it's a 29" wheeled bike with a dramatically new front triangle and link, even from the prototype that we've already seen riders on since last season. With the obvious hype being built around this bike, I would suspect that we'll have more details to share in the following few days, especially once practice at Ft. Bill begins and our photographers are on the ground.

Must Read This Week
Spotted: New Shimano XTR
106889 views
First Look: Shimano's New XTR is More Than Just 12-Speed
100577 views
Spotted: Is This Specialized's New DH Bike?
84512 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk’s Contra - Video
57116 views
XTR 9100 is Here - How Did it Remain So Secret?
55836 views
Review: Cannondale Lefty Ocho Fork
53620 views
Opening Weekend Survey 2018: What People Are Riding at the Whistler Bike Park
45239 views
3 Bike Checks From Round 1 of the Raon L'Etape Enduro Series
42897 views

24 Comments

  • + 10
 We called Horatio Caine to see if he can help enhance the potato. Stay tuned.
  • + 1
 YYYYYYYYEEEEEEEEAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHH!
  • + 8
 @gonecoastal:

(•_•) / ( •_•)>⌐■-■ / (⌐■_■),
  • + 2
 First bike to cost 20 grand
  • + 6
 Ok, new V10, but I want a scribble frame.
  • + 1
 First one looks like it came out of the bat cave. Second one looks like large, fuzzy dice that still hang proudly like testicles from rear view mirrors. Ft. Bill is the land of race bike ya-yas.
  • + 2
 YT could afford to wrap theirs in spare tubes or whatever when they were trying to hide it. Syndicate had to use Lucas iPhone lol. How does that make sense when my V10 cost like $8k but I could get a decked out tues for $5k?!
  • + 1
 The yt mob edition is 5k!? Last i checked it was $8400
  • + 2
 What we all really want to know is when the Nomad 29 will be out! For the love all that is sacred!! Find us spy shots of that!
  • + 3
 Vital has a clearer shot Wink
  • + 3
 100 bucks says it rides like a nomad Wink
  • + 4
 29er specific frame?
  • + 1
 So is Steve Peat hanging about/putting runs in at Ft. bill to act as a distraction?
  • + 2
 V10C29 for public consumption
  • + 2
 Does it actually matter what bike Greg is riding at Ft Bill?
  • + 2
 Made a nice bike look like dogshit
  • + 0
 Hey dad, grandpa's over here! He's mumbling about "damn kids" and "something about downhill both ways"
  • + 1
 There's more than just the V10 with some sassy new frame designs from SCB this year... you'll poop a little more later.
  • + 3
 I just pooped a little.
  • + 2
 Now why on earth would you go and do that? Irritable bowel syndrome? Dodgy curry for dinner? lol
  • + 0
 aw shit
  • + 0
 GOAT gave the engineers the best input when he snapped his V10 into pieces Wink

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.033441
Mobile Version of Website