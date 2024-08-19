Spotted: New Shimano Brakes & DH Drivetrain

At long last, it looks like there's something new bubbling to the surface of the typically murky Shimano waters. While there have been recent developments in their drivetrain department - primarily around their Linkglide system - it's been some time since Shimano updated their high end brakes, and well over a decade since their DH drivetrain saw a refresh. Both appear to have new architectures and functions, and though information is sparse, wild speculation is always the name of the game in this space.
These new brakes look to be a fairly significant departure from the current XTR/XT/SLX brakes, though certain elements carry through to maintain the design language. The lever's master cylinder is now parallel to the bar, with the hose emanating from an unusually offset position. The small rubber collar on that hose indicates that maybe the attachment system we're used to would no longer be in use here, as the compression nut would not fit in that space.
The levers have a similarly sized master cylinder to the current brakes, but the blades are a bit less hooked, with the reach adjust knob now nested into the lever body as opposed to sticking out as an external knob. From this perspective, it appears as though the free stroke adjuster has been deleted or moved somewhere else on the assembly - I'm guessing it's the former option, as it really only serves a purpose during the bleed procedure and rarely gets adjusted by end consumers.
The calipers are where things get really interesting. Clearly different from the current models, the calipers now feature bore caps on the outboard side of the assembly, with differently-sized pistons front and rear. The current XTRs use two 16mm pistons, and two 18mm pistons, and though it can be hard to judge relative scale, the overall caliper of the new design does appear to have a larger footprint. That size may be more in line with the Saints
, which have been trucking for about 12 years without an update.
Where the center-line seam on the current brakes is quite apparent (with the assembly bolts to prove their 2-sided design), the new caliper doesn't appear to have a seam, and could be a one-piece forging. There are two bleed ports in view, likely meant to assure all air is purged from the system during a syringe bleed.
The backside of the caliper shows an unusual protrusion out the back of the brake, with some sort of dust cap on the top side of that area. This could be an additional bleed fitting, but it's hard to draw too many conclusions.
The drivetrain appears to be at an earlier stage of development, with a rough paint coating the derailleur to obscure any markings or finer shapes. The clutch mechanism doesn't appear to have an external on/off arm as current Saint does, and is housed in a plastic casement of some sort. That external bolt could be clutch tension adjustment, or simply a pivot point.
Clearly it's cable-actuated, and is currently shifting a 7-speed drivetrain, similar to a prototype we spotted in Maribor about 4 years ago. Most of the details on that derailleur
and the one shown here are different, but suffice to say they've been working on the update for some time.
When asked for comment, Shimano provided this statement:
|Shimano is constantly in development of new products but does not comment on rumors, innuendo, or speculation about products whether they are in development or not.
All we can say for now is that they're clearly working on their next generation of downhill components, and that we'll keep you up to date with anything we learn.
