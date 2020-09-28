Spotted: New SRAM AXS Paddle in Finale Ligure

While we know it isn't for everyone, we're huge fans of the SRAM AXS groupset. Mountain biking's first wireless groupset may cost as much as some bikes, but it's a great option for those who can afford it, and we now see it on every SRAM sponsored riders' bike at the EWS.
The groupset was first released in February 2019, and while we've seen some prototypes of other versions
, it looks like it might be about to get its first real update. We spotted this new paddle on the bike of Iago Garay, but it has also made its way onto plenty of other pro's bikes this weekend in Finale Ligure and it look totally revised from the current AXS version.
The old paddle was pentagon shaped and designed to be easy to reach for any hand shape. This new paddle looks to be more similar in shape to a conventional shifter with a long, thin profile. It looks like the ergonomics have been worked on too, and this narrower shape should conform around the shape of an outstretched thumb a bit better. We also notice that it has been given a more textured surface for better grip in wet conditions.
The rest of the shifter body looks to be unchanged.
We have reached out to SRAM for further details and will update you if they give us any more information.
21 Comments
And the amount of people saying “oh it’s okay you get used to it” just cuz they want to be 100% behind their purchase.
The good part about the upgrade is that it is a $1 part which takes 30 seconds to change. Please someone could 3D print one on their own if Sram tries to overcharge for it.
Cheaters everywhere man!
Post a Comment