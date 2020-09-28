Spotted: New SRAM AXS Paddle in Finale Ligure

Sep 28, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

While we know it isn't for everyone, we're huge fans of the SRAM AXS groupset. Mountain biking's first wireless groupset may cost as much as some bikes, but it's a great option for those who can afford it, and we now see it on every SRAM sponsored riders' bike at the EWS.

The groupset was first released in February 2019, and while we've seen some prototypes of other versions, it looks like it might be about to get its first real update. We spotted this new paddle on the bike of Iago Garay, but it has also made its way onto plenty of other pro's bikes this weekend in Finale Ligure and it look totally revised from the current AXS version.

SRAM Eagle AXS XX1 review
The current version of the AXS paddle is pentagonal and flatter.

The old paddle was pentagon shaped and designed to be easy to reach for any hand shape. This new paddle looks to be more similar in shape to a conventional shifter with a long, thin profile. It looks like the ergonomics have been worked on too, and this narrower shape should conform around the shape of an outstretched thumb a bit better. We also notice that it has been given a more textured surface for better grip in wet conditions.

The rest of the shifter body looks to be unchanged.

We have reached out to SRAM for further details and will update you if they give us any more information.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Spotted Drivetrain SRAM Sram Axs


21 Comments

  • 6 0
 I have full axs on two bikes and friggin love them. They help keep my hands flexible for all those root canals and extractions I do. The pedals are 100% fine and didn't need tweaking. What is needed is a lower price point for wireless components.
  • 1 0
 paddle*
  • 4 1
 Good cuz the old one was a joke. How did they think anyone’s thumbs worked like that? How did any test rider give that the thumbs up? Cuz they’re just in it for the free shit?
And the amount of people saying “oh it’s okay you get used to it” just cuz they want to be 100% behind their purchase.
  • 4 3
 Why are both shifter paddles not placed UNDER the bar — so you don’t have to remove your thumb from under the bar (which greatly reduces bar grip, especially in rough terrain)? They could very easily place electronic shifters (or cable shifters) just inboard of where your thumb sits under the bar...and well forward of the bar horizontal-center.
  • 8 4
 Because who changes gear going thru a rock garden?
  • 3 6
 @zyoungson: Apparently you’re not winning races Smile
  • 3 0
 @zyoungson: Same with dropper levers. Forward and under the bar right inboard of where your thumb sits is just better in every way. Removing your thumb from under the bar is just not as preferable as leaving it under — in every situation.
  • 1 0
 You can shift axs w/ index finger (a button up front on the shifter controller or whatever their marketing decided the word for shifter should be)
  • 1 1
 If we're presuming that the photo of the AXS shifter is belonging to an EWS racer bike, any keyboard warriors opinion on setup is probably not relevant.
  • 1 1
 @wheelforge: Naw...they ride what they’re given...no option for them to create their own custom shifter, really. Remember my comment in 5 years when all shifters and dropper levers are where I’ve suggested — under and forward.
  • 2 1
 @wheelforge: Don't worry, WRCDH will be along soon to say that he's actually an ex pro
  • 1 1
 @N-60: Yup, experience and knowledge of what’s been done and what works, is important. For example, this insight comes from M952 XTR up-shifters (and even original X0) — you can hit them by flicking your thumb just a little sideways / backward while under the bar. Makes a big difference...then you can shift and power out of a rough corner or section and not have to remove your thumb from under the bar. And when you ride with people like DS national champ Bart McDaniel, Chris Kovarik, and Luke Strobel, you see that they win races by pedaling like a maniac at EVERY chance (pedaling in places where lesser riders would never think of getting 3-4 pedal strokes)...and always being in the right gear is critical...even if shifting before, or in, a gnarly section so you’re in the right gear upon exit.
  • 1 0
 The picture here doesn't even show the full shape of the new paddles. The now mirror the standard shifter setup so you can go back and forth between regular and AXS without issue. With the current design, at least for me, it got really confusing swapping bikes back and forth and remembering which shifter did what. Plus as others have said you need to unwrap your hand to shift.

The good part about the upgrade is that it is a $1 part which takes 30 seconds to change. Please someone could 3D print one on their own if Sram tries to overcharge for it.
  • 3 0
 How long before someone jams the frequency during competition?
  • 1 0
 Radio jammers are illegal. Nobody wants to get imprisoned just to win a race.
  • 1 0
 Or jams their saddle full-height into their rear =P
  • 3 2
 @MaplePanda: "Nobody wants to get imprisoned just to win a race." Have you heard of Tour de France? Or maybe Richie Rude if you're an enduroficionado?
Cheaters everywhere man!
  • 3 0
 My god, this changes everything
  • 2 0
 take it away James!
  • 1 0
 Only .0001 off and no recall
  • 2 2
 review tomorrow

Post a Comment



