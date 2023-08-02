Spotted: New Tire from Maxxis

Specialized Hillbilly Continental Argotal

The mysterious tire in all its glory.

It's been a while since we've seen a new downhill-focused tire from the biggest brand in the game, but based on some spy shots it appears they have something in the works. The tread looks similar to other short-block loose conditions tires like the Continental Argotal, Specialized Hillbilly, and visually isn't a far cry from Maxxis' own Shorty.We don't know much else at the moment, but this one was shot in the pits at a race, so it's safe to say we'll be seeing more of this new rubber in the near future.