Spotted: New Tire from Maxxis

Aug 2, 2023
by Dario DiGiulio  
photo

It's been a while since we've seen a new downhill-focused tire from the biggest brand in the game, but based on some spy shots it appears they have something in the works. The tread looks similar to other short-block loose conditions tires like the Continental Argotal, Specialized Hillbilly, and visually isn't a far cry from Maxxis' own Shorty.

photo
The mysterious tire in all its glory.

We don't know much else at the moment, but this one was shot in the pits at a race, so it's safe to say we'll be seeing more of this new rubber in the near future.

