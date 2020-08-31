Spotted: New Trek Slash

The current generation Slash came out in 2017.

Editor's note for the "review tomorrow" crowd:



Yes, one of the Pinkbike tech editors does have a new Trek enduro bike in for testing and it is launching soon. Information the assigned editor gets about a new bike is siloed off from the rest of the team so that when brands decide to race unannounced bikes like this, we can report on it while still respecting embargoes. The rest of us have no privileged information on the bike. If you'd like to learn more about how we test bikes and work with embargoes, Yes, one of the Pinkbike tech editors does have a new Trek enduro bike in for testing and it is launching soon. Information the assigned editor gets about a new bike is siloed off from the rest of the team so that when brands decide to race unannounced bikes like this, we can report on it while still respecting embargoes. The rest of us have no privileged information on the bike. If you'd like to learn more about how we test bikes and work with embargoes, we recorded a podcast about it

Despite the driving rain, pounding hail and blanket of snow sending cameras into meltdown, our videographer in Zermatt was able to get some clips of what appears to be a new Trek Slash under the Trek Factory Racing team out on the EWS stages this weekend.The videos (above), show the Trek riders on a bike with a similar livery to last year but some subtle differences that point towards a new frame. The Slash was last updated in 2017 so it feels like it's about time for a refresh and, although this new bike does very much fit the standard Trek silhouette, we're expecting a number of changes that bring it up to date with modern enduro standards.It looks like the seat post is chunkier than the previous version. There have also been some tweaks to the head tube area with a curve in the downtube meaning the 'Straight Shot' downtube of the previous is no longer a feature on this new bike. The lack of the fork crown bumpers from the current generation is the big clue that something has changed there; will this mean that Knock Block has also been removed from the design?Given that enduro race bike geometry has moved on a fair way since 2017, we're expecting some changes there with the >65° head angle and 73° effective seat tube angle seeming like likely places Trek will start.