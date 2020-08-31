Spotted: New Trek Slash

Aug 31, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  


Despite the driving rain, pounding hail and blanket of snow sending cameras into meltdown, our videographer in Zermatt was able to get some clips of what appears to be a new Trek Slash under the Trek Factory Racing team out on the EWS stages this weekend.




The videos (above), show the Trek riders on a bike with a similar livery to last year but some subtle differences that point towards a new frame. The Slash was last updated in 2017 so it feels like it's about time for a refresh and, although this new bike does very much fit the standard Trek silhouette, we're expecting a number of changes that bring it up to date with modern enduro standards.




It looks like the seat post is chunkier than the previous version. There have also been some tweaks to the head tube area with a curve in the downtube meaning the 'Straight Shot' downtube of the previous is no longer a feature on this new bike. The lack of the fork crown bumpers from the current generation is the big clue that something has changed there; will this mean that Knock Block has also been removed from the design?

Given that enduro race bike geometry has moved on a fair way since 2017, we're expecting some changes there with the >65° head angle and 73° effective seat tube angle seeming like likely places Trek will start.


Trek Slash review
The current generation Slash came out in 2017.



Editor's note for the "review tomorrow" crowd:

Yes, one of the Pinkbike tech editors does have a new Trek enduro bike in for testing and it is launching soon. Information the assigned editor gets about a new bike is siloed off from the rest of the team so that when brands decide to race unannounced bikes like this, we can report on it while still respecting embargoes. The rest of us have no privileged information on the bike. If you'd like to learn more about how we test bikes and work with embargoes, we recorded a podcast about it.


51 Comments

  • 56 0
 Just one time PB, photoshop a blurry sasquatch into the background of these spy shots and see if anyone notices.
  • 33 0
 How do you know we haven't?
  • 17 0
 kinda like this? www.pinkbike.com/photo/3148095

hit me up PB Wink
  • 5 0
 @NorCalNomad: Ooh subtle.

I spotted it in like under 1min.
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: wait, that was photoshopped?
  • 2 0
 @NorCalNomad: Lol. Very subtle. Can barely make it out
  • 1 0
 @mobiller: 1 min? It took me 15...
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: [Cue the X Files music]
  • 1 0
 @NorCalNomad: Dude don't use pictures of my wife on the internet please
  • 25 0
 "and, although this new bike does very much fit the standard Trek silhouette"

So basically according to the article it looks like a session.
  • 19 0
 "We at Trek have designed an all new frame. Our designers and engineers have had many sleepless nights bringing something new and fresh to fruition. Our core philosophy has always been one thing, and it's something that our staff, athletes and consumers embody: that shit better look like a Session."
  • 22 0
 Well... youtu.be/-C1j2XSThKk
  • 7 1
 Yeaahhh...that guy is going to get in some trouble with Trek lol Assuming he either works for or owns a shop
  • 2 0
 oof that looks sick dig the paint scheme. wish the slash was 27.5
  • 1 0
 I bet those racers don't feel nearly as special anymore.
  • 1 0
 @Jaystey: he should get in some trouble for the choice of soundtrack
  • 23 3
 Love the mic drop on the "review coming tomorrow" crowd!
  • 10 0
 The loss of the knockback is unacceptable. Now the front triangle will be .5% less stiff and that is a huge issue the knockback solved.

Joking aside love it when manufacturers walk back on their BS.
  • 7 0
 looking at the video that @Seinar posted here in the comments, it still has a Knock Block
  • 2 0
 Knockblock is supposedly not gone just redesigned.
  • 5 0
 I’ll take my review now please, I hate waiting until tomorrow.
  • 5 0
 How is this a secret? Trek has sold hundreds of these things already!
  • 3 1
 That is how the dealer wholesale model works for the vast majority of brands...
  • 3 0
 It still has knockblock but with a bigger radius, full downtube guard, weedbox on both alu and carbon frames and can actually fit a dropper with more than 75mm drop...
  • 4 0
 TREK CREATES WORLD'S BEST MOUNTAIN BIKE EVER.
15% LIGHTER
35% STIFFER
IT'S BLACK/BLUE!
  • 2 0
 Ahh... the embargo silliness. There is definitely NOT a Youtube link to an up-close video of a new slash 9.9 in the forum right now. Definitely not!
  • 3 1
 I always wanted to ride a Trek bike, but they're always about a half decade behind on geometry.
  • 3 0
 I don't really know much about geo, what's obsolete about Treks offerings?
  • 1 0
 @anchoricex: Short reach. Steep headtubes. Slack effective STA.
  • 3 1
 So, is the review dropping tomorrow or not?
  • 1 0
 New Slash with more standover and no cock block-might be time to trade mine up!!
  • 2 0
 look like a session!!
  • 1 0
 Tell me about the Garmin mount!
  • 1 0
 Just got rid of the cock block and said it's new
  • 1 0
 Your analysis based on the what exactly?
  • 2 0
 @CircusMaximus: the hearsay.
  • 1 0
 Looks like a...Slash! Can I have one now?
  • 1 0
 Another website has photos of the new bikes already in Bike Shops.
  • 1 1
 The knock block was such a poor thought out design feature. I sure hope it goes away along with propitiatory parts.
  • 1 0
 Let me guess... longer,...., ....... .
  • 1 0
 I too spotted this new trek slash
  • 1 0
 A new version of the Scratch?
  • 1 0
 i cant tell the difference.
  • 1 0
 Looks like a session
  • 1 0
 Looks like a Session.
  • 1 3
 its a bike. why the secret EMBARGO. haha another reason the bike industry is phucked.
  • 1 3
 Looks like 27.5 in front and 29 on back wheel.
  • 1 0
 Reverse mullet is the latest next biggest thing.
  • 3 5
 Full review tomorrow.
  • 3 0
 no 3. Sept Wink

Post a Comment



