Spotted: New Trek Slash & Scott Ransom

Trek's High Pivot Slash

Scott's Ransom with Hidden Shock

The sixth round of the Enduro World Series just concluded in Loudenvielle, France where we observed two new enduro bikes from Trek and what can only be a Scott. Trek Factory Team rider, Hattie Harnden, took a new high-pivot Slash to a 4th place in the Elite Women's race.Trek has carried the high pivot design of their Session downhill bike over to the enduro model, the Slash. The carbon frame construction includes the rear triangle, rocker link and continues on with the downtube storage compartment.High pivot designs aren’t without pitfalls though. Drivetrain efficiency is a large concern, but Trek have bolted what looks to be a 20-tooth idler wheel at the main pivot and a specific MRP lower jockey wheel to keep the chain moving freely.Trek hasn't released any details on how much travel the new Slash might have, but there does also appears to be a bolt-on lower shock mount for possibly tuning the leverage rate to work with either the enormous RockShox Vivid air shock, or a coil damper.Scott predictably brings their hidden shock frame design over from the Spark and Genius over to what can only be the Ransom model. The lighthearted lab notes on the paint scheme don’t reveal any true details except that this is the first version of the prototype, or at least what we’ve seen.Additional pivots and an extra bar that connect the rocker link to the BB link increase the complexity of the frame design, but fine tune the longer travel kinematics. A larger downtube cover should offer quick access for making shock adjustments. Furthermore, Scott has stuck to their guns on the integration, which includes the cables that are routed through the 1.5” headtube.We’ll keep our eyes peeled for any more prototype bikes that pop up at the races as the season carries on.