Spotted: New Trek XC Bike? - Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2019

May 23, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  

There wasn't too much exciting tech at last weekend's World Cup in Albstadt but Nove Mesto seems to be off to a strong start with this spy shot we just received.

This bike is ridden by Jolanda Neff and our observer said that there are other team riders on it as well but Trek currently seem to be keeping any details under a tight wrap (literally). It's hard to tell much at all from the photo but it's clear that this is a full-suspension bike and that there's a lot going on in the upper part of the front triangle, although there could also be data equipment packaged in there as well. One way or another, this looks as if it would be a fairly large deviation from any other bikes in Trek's full-suspension line that we've seen. It also appears that there is a pivot at the rear axle but it's hard to tell exactly what's going on with the blurriness there. Also on the bike are Bontrager's new 1290g Kovee Triple X wheels, released earlier this week.

We have our photographers on the hunt for better images which will surely surface and we will provide an update when we get them. There has also been a social media tease from the team on Instagram that shows the rear third of what seems to be the same bike:



7 Comments

  • + 2
 This won't be a Top Fuel replacement (that's coming soon too). It'll more likely be a slightly squishier softail-esque Procaliber type bike. Supercaliber?
  • + 2
 The last thing the competition wants for Neff is a faster bike. She is an absolute beast!
  • + 3
 looks like a session
  • + 1
 It's about time, the Top Fuel was never a competitive XC race bike.
  • + 1
 Wait a few hours, you’ll see some interesting stuff coming from Trek...
  • + 1
 That 120/115 top fuel looks super down country????
  • + 1
 ????????????

