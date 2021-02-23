Spotted: New Troy Lee A3 Helmet?

Feb 23, 2021
by Henry Quinney  
In a recent YouTube video, we believe we may have spotted what appears to be the new Troy Lee Designs A3 helmet being worn by Brendan Fairclough. The Troy Lee open-face helmets can trace their lineage back to 2013, when the A1 was the brand's first foray into the open face trail helmet. The A2 came next and seemed like a refinement to the A1 and was similar in terms of shape and venting. This new helmet looks to be a continuation of that.

The helmets we've seen have been muted in their colourway, save for the neon-green Monster logos.

It looks to be smoother in terms of its overall shape and lacks the distinctive chiselled look of the A2. The venting also seems ever so slightly different, with some of them taking on a more rectangular shape. It also looks like the new helmet could do away with the shark fin styling at the back, but yet again it's hard to say.

Troy Lee Designs A2
The current A2.

It appeared Brendan isn't the only one to be sporting the new helmet. Steve Peat, another athlete supported by Monster also appears to have the helmet in a recent vlog. A quick Instagram scour of some of TLD's top athlete's suggest others are on board too. It's hard to say for sure but Mitch Repolato looks also to be wearing one in a recent post.

In another video on Fairclough's channel, we can see Peaty and Warner argue out a trials game with subtle differences to their headwear.

We've reached out to Global Bicycle Brand Director, Craig “Stikman” Glaspell, for comment.

bigquotesWell, I won’t be super vague, but we are launching an all new trail helmet in 2021. It should have globally launched by now, but global supply chain hurdles for everyone has made ‘launching’ slightly more challenging. But what I can say March 18th, an all-new evolution in bike helmets (truly, not just a new headset standard haha), that will be so comfortable you’ll never take it off.Craig “Stikman” Glaspell


25 Comments

  • 16 4
 “Spotted” - standing right next to and filming the person wearing it
  • 5 0
 It's more of an interrogation of the helmet
  • 6 0
 @Waldon83, I don't think that's how screenshots work.
  • 8 0
 Now we're hyping spy shots of.. Helmets?
  • 5 0
 How did Tonkatruck fly to the UK so fast?
  • 1 0
 Comes on up Google if you search for it (some stores must have it leaked by accident and Google indexed it), so yes, apparently they made a new helmet! www.summitcycles.bike/product/troy-lee-designs-a3-mips-helmet-2021
  • 1 0
 $318 USD?!?!?! Did I read something incorrectly or did my maths wrong?!
  • 2 0
 @longstrangetrail: The new fin design adds at least 5 watts. Sounds cheap to me.
  • 5 0
 TLDr
  • 1 0
 Now they have deliberate "spy" shots of MTB equipment. Lol.

I do have to say, the helmet looks slacker, longer reach, and more enduro-bro.
  • 1 0
 nzo ride central in rotorua new zealand posted a video on instagram with that helmet in the box and a3 on the side of the box
  • 3 0
 Looks like a session
  • 1 0
 For that kinda money, the best way to "spot" these in the wild will be on Dentist-Only rides.
  • 1 0
 @tonkatruck how are you so good at this
  • 1 0
 I have a troy lee finger painted Mona Lisa
  • 1 0
 I think we possibly have these in stock now....
  • 1 0
 Haha that you do for $460 NZD! Might have to wait until next pay day
  • 1 0
 Eye heart Google..... www.evocycles.co.nz/rp?b=149
  • 1 0
 I don't see any spots on it.
  • 1 0
 Looks like a Kali
  • 1 0
 Troy lee desiggins
  • 1 2
 enough with the spotted crap!
  • 4 6
 Full review coming tomorrow

Post a Comment



