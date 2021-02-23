Spotted: New Troy Lee A3 Helmet?

The helmets we've seen have been muted in their colourway, save for the neon-green Monster logos.

The current A2.

In another video on Fairclough's channel, we can see Peaty and Warner argue out a trials game with subtle differences to their headwear.

Well, I won’t be super vague, but we are launching an all new trail helmet in 2021. It should have globally launched by now, but global supply chain hurdles for everyone has made ‘launching’ slightly more challenging. But what I can say March 18th, an all-new evolution in bike helmets (truly, not just a new headset standard haha), that will be so comfortable you’ll never take it off. — Craig “Stikman” Glaspell

In a recent YouTube video, we believe we may have spotted what appears to be the new Troy Lee Designs A3 helmet being worn by Brendan Fairclough. The Troy Lee open-face helmets can trace their lineage back to 2013, when the A1 was the brand's first foray into the open face trail helmet. The A2 came next and seemed like a refinement to the A1 and was similar in terms of shape and venting. This new helmet looks to be a continuation of that.It looks to be smoother in terms of its overall shape and lacks the distinctive chiselled look of the A2. The venting also seems ever so slightly different, with some of them taking on a more rectangular shape. It also looks like the new helmet could do away with the shark fin styling at the back, but yet again it's hard to say.It appeared Brendan isn't the only one to be sporting the new helmet. Steve Peat, another athlete supported by Monster also appears to have the helmet in a recent vlog. A quick Instagram scour of some of TLD's top athlete's suggest others are on board too. It's hard to say for sure but Mitch Repolato looks also to be wearing one in a recent post.We've reached out to Global Bicycle Brand Director, Craig “Stikman” Glaspell, for comment.