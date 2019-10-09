Spotted: New Troy Lee D4 Helmet?

We are always testing and innovating new ways to protect the heads of the worlds greatest athletes. The entire “D” series (Daytona, D2, D3…) of helmets has been doing that for almost 25 years, a leader in this category. We have a few developments we have been working on in the gravity full face and the open face trail categories, some great lab testing and great real-world testing, so exciting things on the horizon, but, we can’t comment to the specifics of them just yet.

— Craig 'Stikman' Glaspell