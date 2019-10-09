Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Spotted: New Troy Lee D4 Helmet?

Oct 9, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  

The world’s best freeriders are currently in Utah warming up for Rampage and if you’re riding that kind of terrain you probably want the most up to date protection possible. That’s why we think we’ve seen a new version of Troy Lee’s D3 full-face helmet being worn by Tom Van Steenbergen on Ethan Nell's Instagram stories.

We first suspected a new Troy Lee Helmet was on the horizon when Troy Lee’s Global Brand Director, Craig Glaspell, posted on Instagram: “Get one of these if you cherish history, they look sick, comfy as a custom made bonnet, and protect your marbles better than most-and it might just be impossible to find a d3 carbon someday, if you know you know. #curtaincall”



The D3 was first launched in 2009 and despite some minor alterations, such as the addition of MIPS, it has remained fairly unchanged since then.

The junior women s field must have let out a sigh of relief today as Vali moves on up to the elites next year. She has absolutely ravaged the junior field the last two years.
Vali Holl wearing a D3 at Snowshoe for comparison

It’s tough to see too many details on Tom’s helmet as it’s night time in the video and poorly lit. Tom's helmet appears to have two centered forehead vents that the current D3 doesn't have, as well as two larger vents moved further out on the forehead. The venting looks different on the chin-bar too, with the side vents lower and slightly further forward. Sorry for the potato quality—we’ve messed around with the levels to try and draw some more details out of the photo. It's a lot easier to see in motion on Ethan's stories.

We assume there’s plenty of new tech inside the helmet, but we don’t have any further information yet. We’re expecting riders to be wearing this helmet at Rampage so will try and get some better photos there.

We reached out to Troy Lee's Craig "Stikman" Glaspell and were given the following information.

bigquotesWe are always testing and innovating new ways to protect the heads of the worlds greatest athletes. The entire “D” series (Daytona, D2, D3…) of helmets has been doing that for almost 25 years, a leader in this category. We have a few developments we have been working on in the gravity full face and the open face trail categories, some great lab testing and great real-world testing, so exciting things on the horizon, but, we can’t comment to the specifics of them just yet.Craig 'Stikman' Glaspell

The helmet has also been spotted on several athletes in recent edits, including Brandon Semenuk's latest Raw 100 and Cam Zink's 150 ft backflip.




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Helmets Troy Lee Designs Tom Van Steenbergen


