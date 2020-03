Spotted: New YT Industries Trail Bike in #LiveCaged Video

At YT we a constantly developing new bikes and technologies, that’s why it’s not unlikely that you will eventually see an unfamiliar bike being ridden or tested by YT staff.

YT Industries have teased a new trail bike in their video that encourages riders to make sensible choices during the coronavirus pandemic. It's a worthy message and one we wholeheartedly support , but it wasn't the only thing that sprung out from the video.The first thing we noticed was Chris Hilton mentioning a "new Capra" but we also spotted that YT used the video to tease a new bike that we haven't seen before. It looks to be a new frame and along with it, a suspension design that we haven't seen from YT before. While YT have always used a Horst Link, which they call Virtual 4 Link, we're used to seeing shocks mounted horizontally on their bikes, this time however the shock is mounted vertically.What else can we tell? Well, if we were to take a guess at the purpose of this bike, we'd put some money on it being a short travel trail/downcountry bike. YT have travel brackets of 150mm and upwards pretty well covered with the Jeffsy, Capra and Tues, so it makes sense for them to have something a bit more sprightly in their line up. If we were to look even closer, we can see that the bike is specced with a Maxxis Forekaster rear tyre - an aggressive XC tread that isn't the kind of rubber you'd put on an enduro-focussed bike.We reached out to YT to see if they could tell us anything else and all we they would tell us was:Watch this space for more information as and when we get it but for the meantime follow YT's advice and that of your local health authorities.