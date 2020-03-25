Spotted: New YT Industries Trail Bike in #LiveCaged Video

Mar 25, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

YT Industries have teased a new trail bike in their video that encourages riders to make sensible choices during the coronavirus pandemic. It's a worthy message and one we wholeheartedly support, but it wasn't the only thing that sprung out from the video.

The first thing we noticed was Chris Hilton mentioning a "new Capra" but we also spotted that YT used the video to tease a new bike that we haven't seen before. It looks to be a new frame and along with it, a suspension design that we haven't seen from YT before. While YT have always used a Horst Link, which they call Virtual 4 Link, we're used to seeing shocks mounted horizontally on their bikes, this time however the shock is mounted vertically.


What else can we tell? Well, if we were to take a guess at the purpose of this bike, we'd put some money on it being a short travel trail/downcountry bike. YT have travel brackets of 150mm and upwards pretty well covered with the Jeffsy, Capra and Tues, so it makes sense for them to have something a bit more sprightly in their line up. If we were to look even closer, we can see that the bike is specced with a Maxxis Forekaster rear tyre - an aggressive XC tread that isn't the kind of rubber you'd put on an enduro-focussed bike.


We reached out to YT to see if they could tell us anything else and all we they would tell us was:

bigquotesAt YT we a constantly developing new bikes and technologies, that’s why it’s not unlikely that you will eventually see an unfamiliar bike being ridden or tested by YT staff.

Watch this space for more information as and when we get it but for the meantime follow YT's advice and that of your local health authorities.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Videos YT Industries


