PINKBIKE TECH

Spotted: New YT Tues - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018

Apr 18, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  
New YT Downhill Bike

The first round of the 2018 DH World Cup is in full swing, and the pits are bustling with activity as mechanics assemble this year's race rigs and get prepared for the wheel smashing carnage that lies ahead. Pinkbike photographer Ross Bell spotted Neko Mullally's new YT race bike, and although it still resembles a Tues, it's clear there have been a number of changes to the design. The top tube mimics the look of the new Capra, losing the brace that extended from the seat tube to the top tube on the previous version. The chainstays look like they're carbon, a departure from the alloy stays that were used before.

The bike still uses YT's Virtual 4 Link suspension layout, which is a Horst Link at heart, but there's a new rocker link that connects the seatstays to the downtube and drives the shock. From the driveside, the rocker link is completely smooth - the mounting bolts are located on the other side of the bike. It also looks like more internal cable routing has been added - the derailleur cable disappears into the downtube just underneath the rocker link.

YT weren't ready to disclose any details, and there wasn't a 29" version to be seen, but if I had to guess I'd imagine that the reach has been increased and the head angle slackened slightly, changes that have become the norm for nearly every new bike that's released these days. Nothing's confirmed at the moment, so feel free to ogle the photos and speculate away.


New YT Downhill Bike
New YT Downhill Bike
The rocker link has been revised, and the mounting bolts are now found on the non-driveside.


New YT Downhill Bike
New YT Downhill Bike

New YT Downhill Bike
That downtube protector is going to have its work cut out for it this weekend.


New YT Downhill Bike
The toptube has a design that's similar to the new Capra that was announced earlier this year.


New YT Downhill Bike
It's all carbon at the back of the bike; the alloy chainstays have been replaced with beefy looking carbon ones.


New YT Downhill Bike
New season, new bike. Race day can't come soon enough.


Must Read This Week
2019 Specialized Stumpjumper - First Ride
96915 views
The Differences Between the 3 New Specialized Stumpjumpers
64658 views
Garbaruk 10 x 50 Wide-Range 11-Speed Cassette for SRAM XD Drivers - Review
56852 views
What the Heck is a Down-Country Bike? - Opinion
52931 views
Cane Creek's Titanium Enduro Crankset - First Look
51125 views
The Complete Guide to the 2018 UCI World Cup Downhill Tracks
47347 views
Finding Flow on the North Shore - Video
44569 views
RockShox Boxxer World Cup - First Ride
44048 views

44 Comments

  • + 29
 That looks fast as hell while sitting still in the stand with the wheels off!!
  • + 24
 You can remove that chain and that back tire because Gwin and Mulally give zeros about that stuff
  • + 25
 No water bottle cage. All im gonna say.
  • + 8
 New YT Tues news on a Tues-day!
  • + 13
 except it's Wednesday.
  • + 6
 it's wednesday though
  • + 24
 It's Thursday you slow pokes!
  • + 3
 its Tuesnesday
  • + 1
 We're all too young and have no talent for puns on a Wednesday
  • + 8
 27.5 or 29 who cares? It's world cup season.
  • + 3
 Gwin raced a few of the Fontana Winter Series, so no 29er should not be any news to anyone. However, he had a cover over his front triangle the whole time. It's still not clear what he was hiding from this.
  • + 3
 nah just super aero
  • + 8
 Water bottle cage
  • + 1
 @scary1: haha. That would have been awesome since it would have meant Gwin couldn't use it!
  • + 1
 Doughnuts, obviously Wink
  • + 5
 The first news in a while no one can complain about
  • + 3
 But Israelis might ride it, and it might be ridden on tracks that aren't WC worthy, and WAKI might comment on it, and can it hold a water bottle?!
  • + 3
 @Jvhowube: do you have a slightest clue what I was referring to when I wrote this? I couldn’t give a tiniest fart about politics in Israel or US or Kekistan. It was a friendly poke at a dude who gives and kind of saying: huh we can finally focus on bikes, not dumb politics. Now to the bikes, this is a rather unexciting bike, I’m more into watching it’s pilot fly it
  • + 1
 I can 100% complain... I wanted the same bike as Gwin and can’t now! Ha. Will have to get a low spec TUES for the year. Fml.
  • + 4
 Oh look! Its a properly designed bicycle! Surfacing, graphics and cross sections all talking to each other.
  • + 2
 YT is really showing us how its done! Rad looks, affordable pricing, and class-leading performance.
  • + 1
 the top bridge of the 40 looks also a bit different. the clamps for the stanchions go a bit down and do not stay in one line with the steerer tune clamp.
  • + 1
 ....you don't care if the bike has a good leverage ratio curve, stiffness, weight, wheelbase, HA......most of you out there just look at colors, and overall shape Smile
  • + 5
 Same with my women, except any color is fine..
  • + 1
 The tues has like the lowest ratio of all right? But they toned that down on the Capra (much to my disappointment)...wonder if it’s the same story here? I doubt it if Gwin has anything to do with it and he definitely did.
  • + 3
 Wheres the bottle cage mounts...
  • + 3
 This is one sexy bike!
  • + 2
 I mean, we all knew it was coming...
  • + 0
 Could quite see the shifter but the rear mech looks like a regular SRAM mech.
  • + 1
 definitely a sram shifter judging by the profile shape and barrel adjuster
  • + 1
 @ctbiker888: Gwin's could be different?
  • + 1
 It’s always been that
  • + 1
 www.pinkbike.com/news/aaron-gwin-box-shifter-and-derailleur.html

Good to have some confirmation after Sherlock got a bit overzealous in the off-season.
  • + 1
 Great attention to detail and a nice looking rig!
  • + 1
 Looks amazing! I’m in love Big Grin
  • + 1
 No 29+ minions? Harsh toke core-haas!
  • + 2
 Looks like.... a Tues
  • + 1
 looks FAST
  • + 1
 That simple badge on the headtube tho! Damn.
  • + 1
 Silver spokes FTW!
  • + 0
 Oh it wasn't a water bottle holder...
  • + 1
 NICE!!!!
  • + 1
 Looks Awesome
  • - 1
 Oh dang it looks exactly like the old Tues. i guess if “it aint broke dont fix it.”

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.032687
Mobile Version of Website