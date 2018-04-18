Spotted: New YT Tues - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018



The first round of the 2018 DH World Cup is in full swing, and the pits are bustling with activity as mechanics assemble this year's race rigs and get prepared for the wheel smashing carnage that lies ahead. Pinkbike photographer Ross Bell spotted Neko Mullally's new YT race bike, and although it still resembles a Tues, it's clear there have been a number of changes to the design. The top tube mimics the look of the new Capra, losing the brace that extended from the seat tube to the top tube on the previous version. The chainstays look like they're carbon, a departure from the alloy stays that were used before.



The bike still uses YT's Virtual 4 Link suspension layout, which is a Horst Link at heart, but there's a new rocker link that connects the seatstays to the downtube and drives the shock. From the driveside, the rocker link is completely smooth - the mounting bolts are located on the other side of the bike. It also looks like more internal cable routing has been added - the derailleur cable disappears into the downtube just underneath the rocker link.



YT weren't ready to disclose any details, and there wasn't a 29" version to be seen, but if I had to guess I'd imagine that the reach has been increased and the head angle slackened slightly, changes that have become the norm for nearly every new bike that's released these days. Nothing's confirmed at the moment, so feel free to ogle the photos and speculate away.







The rocker link has been revised, and the mounting bolts are now found on the non-driveside. The rocker link has been revised, and the mounting bolts are now found on the non-driveside.









That downtube protector is going to have its work cut out for it this weekend. That downtube protector is going to have its work cut out for it this weekend.







The toptube has a design that's similar to the new Capra that was announced earlier this year. The toptube has a design that's similar to the new Capra that was announced earlier this year.







It's all carbon at the back of the bike; the alloy chainstays have been replaced with beefy looking carbon ones. It's all carbon at the back of the bike; the alloy chainstays have been replaced with beefy looking carbon ones.







New season, new bike. Race day can't come soon enough. New season, new bike. Race day can't come soon enough.





