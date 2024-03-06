Spotted: Next Generation Zeb from RockShox - Taipei Cycle Show 2024

Mar 6, 2024
by Dario DiGiulio  
photo

A red Zeb certainly draws the eye, but it turns out this one contains something we haven't seen yet. We've spotted some red Rockhox Zebs on some World Cup winners' bikes over the past year, and it looks like that elite paint job is coming down to the layman's level. Along with the cherry looks, this Zeb was sporting a Charger 3.1 damper, indicating a next-generation damper in the RockShox nomenclature.

photo
0.1 newer.

photo
photo

Obviously I couldn't hop on this and take it for a ride, so things are fairly speculative here. The external compression and rebound click counts were the same as the current Charger 3, though the markings are slightly more defined at the zero point.

photo
Current Charger 3, for reference.

This particular example has the eMTB sticker on the crown, which they refer to in their literature as a simple "endorsement decal." One marking that is new is the Charger text on the damper-side stanchion.

photo
Zeb's red, baby. (s/o Kaz for the Pulp Fiction reference)

photo
photo
Yes, this eMTB comes with a Zeb and Level brakes.

I reached out to RockShox for comment, and received the following breakdown of the fork's details, pricing, and availability:
bigquotesNo comment.

No news on when this new tech will reach the market, but rest assured that we'll keep you up to date as soon as it does.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech RockShox Taipei Cycle Show 2024


7 Comments
  • 1 0
 I swear the 3 came out like a month ago, time flies when you're having fun apparentlySmile
  • 1 0
 As I scrolled down for the comments, also no comments.
  • 1 1
 Bro the Zeb is only 2 years old at most and has gotten a damper update ready, what could they possibly be changing?
  • 1 0
 It's actually almost 4 years old, but who's counting?
  • 1 0
 Everything is faster in red.
  • 1 0
 Hell Yes Red!
  • 1 0
 Red, the color of fast.







