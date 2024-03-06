Spotted: Next Generation Zeb from RockShox - Taipei Cycle Show 2024

A red Zeb certainly draws the eye, but it turns out this one contains something we haven't seen yet. We've spotted some red Rockhox Zebs on some World Cup winners' bikes
over the past year, and it looks like that elite paint job is coming down to the layman's level. Along with the cherry looks, this Zeb was sporting a Charger 3.1 damper, indicating a next-generation damper in the RockShox nomenclature.
Obviously I couldn't hop on this and take it for a ride, so things are fairly speculative here. The external compression and rebound click counts were the same as the current Charger 3, though the markings are slightly more defined at the zero point.
This particular example has the eMTB sticker on the crown, which they refer to in their literature as a simple "endorsement decal." One marking that is new is the Charger text on the damper-side stanchion.
I reached out to RockShox for comment, and received the following breakdown of the fork's details, pricing, and availability:
|No comment.
No news on when this new tech will reach the market, but rest assured that we'll keep you up to date as soon as it does.