Spotted: Norco's Aluminum High Pivot, Long-Travel Something?

There appears to be another long-travel Norco with a high main pivot about to be released, this one spotted on an Instagram post made by Norco Bicycles France
yesterday at the Paris Expo (zoomed version below)
It's very different from the Aurum HSP, though, with a Horst Link suspension system rather than the downhill bike's high-single pivot layout and linkage to drive a low-slung shock. It also sure looks aluminum to me, and its Fox 38 fork and coil-sprung DHX2 make it obvious that it's no trail bike. Is this Norco's less pricey alternative to the carbon prototype that we saw earlier this summer
? Or are we looking at the bike park version of the Aurum HSP?
Norco's 200mm-travel Aurum HSP downhill bike
was released back in 2018 and uses a, you guessed it, high-single pivot suspension layout with a chain idler. Other brands have used similar designs previously, of course, and we've seen even more since, including yet another long-travel prototype that Norco definitely wasn't trying to hide.
When asked about the bike, Norco replied with the following: "Augment Legend: October 2020."
