Spotted: Norco's Aluminum High Pivot, Long-Travel Something?

Sep 22, 2020
by Mike Levy  
There appears to be another long-travel Norco with a high main pivot about to be released, this one spotted on an Instagram post made by Norco Bicycles France yesterday at the Paris Expo (zoomed version below)

It's very different from the Aurum HSP, though, with a Horst Link suspension system rather than the downhill bike's high-single pivot layout and linkage to drive a low-slung shock. It also sure looks aluminum to me, and its Fox 38 fork and coil-sprung DHX2 make it obvious that it's no trail bike. Is this Norco's less pricey alternative to the carbon prototype that we saw earlier this summer? Or are we looking at the bike park version of the Aurum HSP?

Norco's 200mm-travel Aurum HSP downhill bike was released back in 2018 and uses a, you guessed it, high-single pivot suspension layout with a chain idler. Other brands have used similar designs previously, of course, and we've seen even more since, including yet another long-travel prototype that Norco definitely wasn't trying to hide.

When asked about the bike, Norco replied with the following: "Augment Legend: October 2020."



Editor's note for the "review tomorrow" crowd:

Information the assigned editor gets about a new bike is siloed off from the rest of the team so that when unannounced bikes show up like this, we can report on it while still respecting embargoes. The rest of us have no privileged information on the bike. If you'd like to learn more about how we test bikes and work with embargoes, we recorded a podcast about it.


62 Comments

  • 33 0
 It's so obvious they wanted to show off the new bike so why even try to "accidentally" take pictures with it in the background just show us a clean picture of it front row center...
  • 2 0
 "WINK WINK"
  • 3 0
 Straight for the goods eh @skierdud89 ... Where's the romance in that?
  • 1 0
 " Just gotta make sure I can get that high pivot in the view of the camera! "
  • 1 0
 Little foreplay from Norco.
  • 26 3
 Ok, so this looks like its in a retail shop. So why can't you just walk up to it and take a proper picture? Why all the "mystery"?
  • 17 1
 hype is a helluva drug.
  • 8 0
 @SlodownU because it's at a bike show (article), and Norco posted the picture.
  • 14 0
 So eh, how were these camera angles chosen?

This bike looks like the start of something (or the mainstreaming of it).
  • 1 0
 I'm seriously liking this!!!!!
  • 1 0
 p.vitalmtb.com/photos/forums/2020/07/22/9757/s1600_IMG_0386.jpg

Context from way back in July:

www.vitalmtb.com/forums/The-Hub,2/2020-MTB-Tech-rumors-and-innovation,10797?exclusive_forum_user=false&page=34&utm_campaign=ForumTopicReply&utm_medium=email&utm_source=notification
  • 1 0
 @hamncheez: thanks. Looks like Norco are about to launch the GT Fury with a 38. Very clever, no-one will notice.
  • 1 0
 I bet it's called the "Shore"....
  • 14 0
 It shore looks like a cool rig!
  • 14 1
 cough, "Shore", cough
  • 1 0
 I would put money that. Smart man
  • 1 0
 Or maybe truax?
  • 1 0
 Kavenz-norco-gt fury enduro melting pot
  • 1 3
 New range, shore isnt a high pivot
  • 1 0
 @mattmtns: Guess again!
  • 1 0
 Those who know, know.
  • 24 17
 Long term review coming tomorrow.
  • 14 7
 Review coming tomorrow
  • 5 0
 New Norco high pivot and that dude in the back is over there looking at shoes...
  • 1 1
 New Norco high pivot and they can't even get the brake lines sorted
  • 1 0
 @kramerica5000: And like where is that shifter cable headed?
  • 4 0
 It's the norco shore it's what Matt Mcduff will be riding No more aurum anymore. range is going to be a hsp design
  • 4 0
 I would think this is a 2021 Range or a hsp sight as a new bike is going to be released in decemberSmile xD
  • 2 0
 Almost certain this is a Shore. 27.5, 180/180, coil only. I'm guessing the Range is what the boys at CWX were riding, albeit with a dual crown.
  • 1 0
 Curious to see what they do with the geo, as the Sight is pretty aggressive/modern for an "All Mountain" bike. Wondering how much farther they'll push it for this "Enduro race/Freeride" vibe that we're getting from this one.

Please make an AL Frame only option Smile .
  • 6 2
 Sometimes I wish my dh bike had a water bottle mount.
  • 22 1
 I'm hoping my new water bottle mount arrives with a DH bike attached...
  • 4 1
 I see so many lost bottle from those bad mount along the trails at my bike park from the enduro/all mountain that I dont wish I had one on my dh I hydrate at the bottom of the hill.
  • 1 1
 I would genuinely be happy with a decent bottle mounting point on a long travel bike. I don't have the luxury of riding in a park with water available at the lifts. I also hate carrying water on my hip or back. It's too uncomfortable in the heat for me.
  • 1 0
 @Afterschoolsports: leave a bottle at the bottom by the chairlift, each time you do a lap you have water at the bottom waiting for you.
  • 4 0
 looks like high pivot w/ horst link on the chainstay. best of both worlds.
  • 3 3
 A bit like a gt fury.
  • 3 0
 @Afterschoolsports: that super small outfit in germany also doing this design. Kavenz i believe is the name.
  • 2 0
 @cuban-b: I'd not heard of them until you mentioned them. They look pretty sweet.
  • 3 0
 Finally the freeride comeback i have been waiting for ^^ but this time with good suspension and pedalable
  • 1 0
 October for the nukeproof's version of a FR bike as well(or so I've heard)
  • 4 1
 Looks like......a dog's dinner
  • 2 0
 well whatever it is, thats my next ride !
  • 2 0
 Some sort of enduro-fr bike like Slayer?
  • 1 0
 So that dual crown hsp 'spotted' a couple of months ago is another different Norco?
  • 1 0
 İ wanted a range for a long time but geometry kept me away, if the price is good i will smash my wallet to this bike
  • 1 0
 Have seen this rig being tested on the north shore, looking forward to release to see the final numbers.
  • 1 1
 So... it's a competitor with the Deviate Highlander. Sounds good to me...the Highlander is more sexy though, but this Norco will certainly be less expensive and heavier.
  • 1 0
 PB, take a poll:

What technology do you want to demo most?

I want to try a high pivot bike.
  • 1 0
 the current Aurum HSP is the best bike I've ever owned. It's like it has the "GoPro Effect" built in, the steeper the trail the better it feels. it eats every rock and root but its still super playful and poppy so you can just double over them if you want too.
  • 1 0
 I’ve never wanted a bike I know nothing about more, you had my at high pivot
  • 1 0
 Really awesome to see more trail/enduro bikes with high pivots
  • 1 0
 Why not buy it and write all the articles you want?
  • 1 0
 It looks like it has set up for 2 bottlecages... i would buy in an instant
  • 2 1
 Sightduro !
  • 2 0
 Sight HP?
  • 1 1
 @mammal: RangeDuro
  • 1 0
 @xetal: Shoreduro
  • 1 1
 Post has been deleted...interesting
  • 1 1
 Its not really a true high pivot though is it
  • 4 0
 Looks pretty high to me... It's not an HSP, but it's definitely an HP.
  • 1 0
 feel bad for kavenz

Post a Comment



