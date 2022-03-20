First Look: NS Bikes' eMTB Prototype - Core Bike 2022

Hidden in plain sight at this year's Core Bike show was a new eMTB from one of the last big brands missing an electrified bike in its lineup
, NS Bikes.
The bike which we were told in Sam Reynold's own prototype, is running 170mm of front travel paired with 160mm out back and uses Shimano's EP8 motor. The design builds off NS Bike's Define enduro bike
with a very similar frame design and suspension layout.
The bike we spotted is running Sam's own components but it does look like the production bike will be called the 'efine'.
The bike uses a bar-mounted control system instead of some of the built-in offerings we have started to see more of.
There is no release date just yet, but we were told that more information should be available very soon.
