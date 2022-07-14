NS Shows Off Prototype Fuzz With 6-Bar Suspension - Vallnord DH World Cup 2022

Jul 14, 2022
by Matt Beer  

Halfway through the World Cup season marks a tipping point where teams start to pull out all the stops to play catch up or stay on top. The NS Bikes UR Team has brought along their new secret weapon: a prototype Fuzz with a six-bar suspension design, similar to what Commencal is using on their Supreme V5. NS Bikes is calling this linkage system a "floating high pivot design" and it provides 203mm of travel and is built around a dedicated mixed wheel setup. Team members Kye A'Hearn and George Brannigan will be unleashing the bike on the blazingly fast Andorra World Cup track this weekend since they feel it's a beneficial place to test the bike to its full capacity.

The prototype bike appears similar to their current Fuzz, in its stealthy black veil, until you take a closer look and what's going on behind the seat tube. Deviating from their classic four-bar suspension system, they've added a short link between the main triangle and the chainstay, while keeping the pivot near the rear axle. A bridge connects from that short link near the bottom bracket to the middle pivot of the upper rocker arm. Interrupting the upper chainline between the cassette and the front ring is an idler that hangs from that rate controlling bridge. On that bridge, there are slots to move the idler vertically to tune the influence of the chain on the suspension. You might also notice that they are still opting to use the O-Chain device to reduce the pedal kickback, a component that is now widely used in both downhill and enduro racing.

An idler goes hand in hand with any high pivot bike to control the amount of chain growth.

The angle of the dangle.

A better look at that rate controlling bridge that connects the two links.

The current NS Bikes UR Team Fuzz race bike.

bigquotesWe are stoked to work with such a passionate and dedicated team. The people from UR not only inspire us to find performance gains in our race bikes and give us first-hand feedback from the tracks but are also enthusiastic about sharing their opinions on the whole product range. Thanks to this, we are not only able to find ways to cut seconds at World Cup races, but we also make better bikes for real world riders.NS BIKES



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Spotted NS Bikes Vallnord World Cup Dh 2022


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022
126433 views
Qualifying Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022
84747 views
Review: Trek's 2023 Fuel EX-e Is Light & Nearly Completely Silent
72313 views
Nino Schurter Receives Penalty Fine at the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2022
71417 views
Riders Respond to Crash at the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2022
63522 views
Spotted: Specialized Demo Prototype - Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022
54760 views
Nicolai First to Reveal a Production-Ready Bike With Lal Bikes' Supre Drivetrain
53356 views
Shimano's New XT Di2 Drivetrain Can Shift Automatically & While Coasting, But Only For eBikes
50564 views

19 Comments

  • 12 0
 6 bar. So hot right now.
  • 10 0
 Now that I'm over 50, it's almost impossible for me to make it to 6 bars in a night. A young person's game.
  • 4 0
 I mean, I can only put my hands on one pair of bars at a time. Seems a little redundant.
  • 4 2
 WTF?
No motor
No ABS
No auto shifting
No handlebar display
No dropper post.....

its like the ones they used to ride in the olden days......even some of the cables are on the outside!
  • 4 1
 If it requires an o chain, it's shit
  • 2 0
 If the idler isn’t good enough and it needs an O Chain, something really isn’t working well on the bike.
  • 2 0
 FK I was expecting like 50 down votes......
  • 2 0
 Dunno about you guys, but I'm waiting for the 12 bar
  • 1 0
 Is the pic with Kye what Amaury sees as he passes everyone this year?
  • 1 0
 NS: Rising the bar ( count ) above competition.
  • 1 0
 yet another itrack lawsuit inbound!
  • 2 1
 Awesome
  • 1 0
 high pivvv
  • 1 0
 Looks like a Sender
  • 1 1
 Co-development by Dick Pound
Below threshold threads are hidden





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010187
Mobile Version of Website