Spotted: Nukeproof eMTB - Mixed Wheels & A Motor

Jun 28, 2021
by Matt Beer  

Team Chain Reaction Cycles-Nukeproof manager Nigel Page was spotted riding on an unmarked eMTB in Val di Fassa after the recent Enduro World Series double header in a in recent Instagram story. Nukeproof doesn't currently have an e-bike in their lineup, but by the looks of things that's about to change.

The bike shares some distinct characteristics with other Nukeproof family members, most notably, the rocker link. The suspension layout is the same as the their Reactor and Mega bikes; a Horst Link with a flipped rocker link. The bike is setup with a 29" front and 27.5" rear wheel, however, it doesn't look like there are any adjustments at the rear axle or forward shock mount, meaning it could be a dedicated mixed wheel setup.


It's difficult to tell from the screenshot, but at least the front triangle appears to be carbon, since no welds are visible near the downtube/toptube junction. The burly Rock Shox Zeb leads us to believe that this will be Nukeproof's eMTB version of the 160mm travel Mega.

We can also deduct that from the shiny logo, a Shimano EP8 is the motor of choice. And yes, there is room for a water bottle.

Note: We believe this is a bike that one of our editors has had the chance to ride already, and you'll be able to read all the details when the embargo lifts. If you'd like to learn more about how we treat embargoed products that get spotted before they launch, click here.

Posted In:
eMTB Reviews and Tech Spotted Enduro Bikes Nukeproof Nukeproof Prototype


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Tell a Real Pinkbike Comment from an AI Generated One?
94840 views
Results: EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 1
79670 views
Review: Cannondale's All New 2022 Jekyll 1
77163 views
First Ride: 2022 Norco Range - High Pivot Goodness
69000 views
Final Results: EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 2
60905 views
Video: Spectator Causes Massive Pileup on Stage 1 of the Tour De France
57084 views
Video: Mullet vs 29er With the Same Geometry - Which is Faster?
46360 views
Bike Check: Keegan Wright's High Pivot Devinci Prototype
41666 views

33 Comments

  • 11 0
 Finally a bike with a water bottle mount!
  • 10 0
 Mega watt
  • 3 0
 Gigawatt will be coming too I bet. lol
  • 1 0
 No battery. It has a mini nuclear reactor
  • 6 0
 Looked like Elliott Heap also had this at one point during the fairly recent edit with Adam Brayton and Danny Hart in the Lake district.
  • 6 0
 the Nukeproof Nano-pixel.
  • 3 1
 So when do the e-bikes get the new Fox auto dropper heat rate post. Then autodrive is next and then you can get an ebike Just sit on it and it will do everything for you. Taking the effort out of Mtn Biking one innovation at a time.
  • 2 2
 Destroyed LBS's, now coming for the Athletes......
  • 2 1
 I want the suspension to compress in response to gps and accelerometers so I really wouldn’t have to do anything at all!
  • 5 1
 Explains the recent results.
  • 6 5
 I would always feel like I was cheating… yes they are fun but I only get to have a few hours of week to exercise. No thanks - I’ll check back in 25 years.
  • 3 0
 Looks like an Intense
  • 2 0
 She's electric, she's got a family full of ecentrics...
  • 2 0
 She’s done things I’d never expected.
But I need more time
  • 2 0
 She's got a sister And God only knows how I've missed her And on the palm of her hand is a blister
  • 1 0
 @mattbeer the podcast url is missing a ':'
  • 1 0
 Oops, it should work now.
  • 2 1
 Embargo lifts…tomorrow. (Aka full review tomorrow)
  • 2 1
 Another ebike that will weigh over 20kg
  • 3 6
 www.vitalmtb.com/forums/The-Hub,2/2020-MTB-Tech-rumors-and-innovation,10797?page=134

in case any of you guys wanna see the "spotted" articles a day earlier than on PB... this the place
  • 6 9
 Who give a shit about this stuff??
  • 2 3
 Not me. Each to their own but they need to put a filter on so I don’t see this crap
  • 7 0
 @m4tth3w, www.pinkbike.com/news/pinkbike-update-were-testing-filters-for-emtb-content-and-racing-disciplines.html
  • 2 1
 @mikekazimer: thanks! That works. I’ve set my calendar for 25 years to un un-tick it
  • 4 0
 @m4tth3w, hopefully by then we have bikes that actually fly.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: I'm already excited for the Crankworx Ground DH race series.
  • 1 3
 Thanks for selling out.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010221
Mobile Version of Website