Spotted: Nukeproof eMTB - Mixed Wheels & A Motor

Team Chain Reaction Cycles-Nukeproof manager Nigel Page was spotted riding on an unmarked eMTB in Val di Fassa after the recent Enduro World Series double header in a in recent Instagram story
. Nukeproof doesn't currently have an e-bike in their lineup, but by the looks of things that's about to change.
The bike shares some distinct characteristics with other Nukeproof family members, most notably, the rocker link. The suspension layout is the same as the their Reactor and Mega bikes; a Horst Link with a flipped rocker link. The bike is setup with a 29" front and 27.5" rear wheel, however, it doesn't look like there are any adjustments at the rear axle or forward shock mount, meaning it could be a dedicated mixed wheel setup.
It's difficult to tell from the screenshot, but at least the front triangle appears to be carbon, since no welds are visible near the downtube/toptube junction. The burly Rock Shox Zeb leads us to believe that this will be Nukeproof's eMTB version of the 160mm travel Mega.
We can also deduct that from the shiny logo, a Shimano EP8 is the motor of choice. And yes, there is room for a water bottle.Note: We believe this is a bike that one of our editors has had the chance to ride already, and you'll be able to read all the details when the embargo lifts. If you'd like to learn more about how we treat embargoed products that get spotted before they launch, click here.
