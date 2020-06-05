Ohlins have just released an updated version of their DH38 double crown fork
but it looks like that's not the only 38mm stanchion fork they've had in the works as we've just spotted this single crown RXF 38 specced on a new limited edition eMTB.
The Thok TK01 LTD bike is limited to 35 units, painted and assembled in Italy and customized with the name of the owner. It's supposed to show off the very best of the brand and is kitted out with a very high end spec - the price is listed as €0 so we're guessing it's one of those 'if you have to ask, you can't afford it' type situations. The thing that stood out to us though, was the new fork in the spec list, one we hadn't seen before.
The RXF 38 looks very similar in design to the RXF 36, and it likely uses the same TTX18 twin-piston design damper as the RXF 36 - that's almost confirmed by seeing it also has the same ramp-up valve on the right fork leg.
On this bike, the fork houses a 29" wheel, has 180mm of travel and, interestingly, a 1.8" steerer tube. This was a standard we first spotted at Eurobike last year
as SR Suntour had it on their stand fitted to a Bulls ebike. Rather than the common 1.5" tapered steerer that everyone uses, this fork had a 1.8" steerer that tapered down to 1.125" at the top where your stem clamps, and it looks like this new Ohlins fork is the same.
At the time, we spoke to RockShox and Suntour and they both said that the fork would be OE only for the time being, and while there are probably some improvements in rigidity, the 'Supertaper' standard was mainly aesthetic, allowing the bottom of the head tube to better match bulbous downtubes created by integrating batteries into ebikes.
For now, that's all the info we have on the new fork. Will it just be an OE option for eMTB manufacturers? Will there be other steerer tube options? We've put these questions and more to Ohlins and will update you when we get a response.
32 Comments
And 114.999998mm axle length.
WakI: Should have gone 2” directly
Ohlins: We planned to roll that out in 2022 to make the 1.8" obsolete. #newstandardevery2years #bicycles.
LOL
Cos if not, then there's little point
Post a Comment