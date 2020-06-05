Spotted: Ohlins RXF 38 Fork With 1.8" Steerer

Jun 5, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Ohlins have just released an updated version of their DH38 double crown fork but it looks like that's not the only 38mm stanchion fork they've had in the works as we've just spotted this single crown RXF 38 specced on a new limited edition eMTB.

The Thok TK01 LTD bike is limited to 35 units, painted and assembled in Italy and customized with the name of the owner. It's supposed to show off the very best of the brand and is kitted out with a very high end spec - the price is listed as €0 so we're guessing it's one of those 'if you have to ask, you can't afford it' type situations. The thing that stood out to us though, was the new fork in the spec list, one we hadn't seen before.


The RXF 38 looks very similar in design to the RXF 36, and it likely uses the same TTX18 twin-piston design damper as the RXF 36 - that's almost confirmed by seeing it also has the same ramp-up valve on the right fork leg.

On this bike, the fork houses a 29" wheel, has 180mm of travel and, interestingly, a 1.8" steerer tube. This was a standard we first spotted at Eurobike last year as SR Suntour had it on their stand fitted to a Bulls ebike. Rather than the common 1.5" tapered steerer that everyone uses, this fork had a 1.8" steerer that tapered down to 1.125" at the top where your stem clamps, and it looks like this new Ohlins fork is the same.


At the time, we spoke to RockShox and Suntour and they both said that the fork would be OE only for the time being, and while there are probably some improvements in rigidity, the 'Supertaper' standard was mainly aesthetic, allowing the bottom of the head tube to better match bulbous downtubes created by integrating batteries into ebikes.

For now, that's all the info we have on the new fork. Will it just be an OE option for eMTB manufacturers? Will there be other steerer tube options? We've put these questions and more to Ohlins and will update you when we get a response.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech eMTB First Looks Forks Ohlins Ohlins Rxf 38


32 Comments

  • 62 1
 No. Take your 1.8" steer tube BS and get TF out. I refuse.
  • 11 1
 with 17mm thru axle
  • 6 1
 @weezyb:
And 114.999998mm axle length.
  • 5 2
 Will fit every frame with 56 lower cup insert. You’ll just need a new lower race with external cup. With a bit of luck may even work with 49mm. Very cheap way out from a new standard. Try that with retarded boost or even dumber 27.5”. But it’s still a lost opportunity. Should have gone 2” directly. No point in increasing stanchions from 36 to 38 and keep 1.125-1.5 steerer only to flex and creek even more since something’s gotta give. I guess we’re all tired of Fox issues in that area. I vote for 1.125”-2” steerers.
  • 1 1
 It’s better than 38mm stanchions... watch this: youtu.be/lS-VzI2JbrI
  • 1 0
 @WAKIdesigns:

WakI: Should have gone 2” directly

Ohlins: We planned to roll that out in 2022 to make the 1.8" obsolete. #newstandardevery2years #bicycles.

LOL
  • 15 1
 Get the fuck out of here. First boost. Then dub. Now 1.8 in tapered steerer. Ive never met someone that snapped a steerer tube in half. This is not needed at all.
  • 9 1
 I don't know man, I have trashed at least one CSU per year for the last 5 years with lengthy warranty /replacement costing me tons of riding time. Not sure 1.8" is the way to go though. Maybe we should just accept double crown forks as the new standard in enduro/freeride?
  • 1 0
 youtu.be/lS-VzI2JbrI
  • 4 0
 But it’s 28.99% stiffer for those times when you’re riding a blue trail with underpressured tires, too much suspension sag, 35mm carbon bars that are vertically compliant yet horizontally stiff and you’re laying down 186 watts.
  • 6 1
 @chris6-6-6: ^^^ always the one guy that says "I trash 3 xyzs every year." LOL. Whether it be forks, tires, frames, rims, bars....You ARE the man!
  • 2 0
 @Paddock22: don't forget warranty does not apply if you wear anything other than 510s
  • 8 0
 Agreed. They should focus on producing reliable products instead of cheesing people off further. 2 out of 3 ohlins products ive owned failed.
  • 1 0
 @Richt2000 Good point. I'd also add, things that are lower-maintenance and don't require special tools.
  • 7 0
 I have a few pitchforks laying around for anyone that wants to join the angry mob but forgot theirs. ------E ------E ------F
  • 9 0
 Thok off with that 1.8"
  • 6 0
 I will buy a dual crown for my enduro, before I ever consider a 1.8" fork/frame!
  • 6 0
 It's not the size that matters, it's how you use it.
  • 6 0
 HAHA here it comes! #MakeItMetric
  • 1 0
 Just what we need... a new standard. I was really starting to worry that we might have actually found some standards that worked well enough to offer some measure of long term stability in components. Thank God we dodged that bullet.
  • 4 0
 Yeah but at the risk of sounding like a stuck record - is it lighter than a Boxxer?
Cos if not, then there's little point
  • 4 0
 Will it end up the same way as Giant's OD and OD2?
  • 1 0
 Not gonna lie, for some reason I read that as 1 1/8 and got all excited that I was going to be able to put a modern fork on the 1st gen v10 frame I have laying around....then 1.8 hit me......f***!
  • 3 2
 Hopefully no one except fhok will make a frame to fit, and ohlins will loose a sh1t load of money and shrivel up like one of the french fries you find under your car seat.
  • 4 1
 The comments on this are gonna be awesome. V excited.
  • 2 0
 Throughout the clip, you do not see the fork react to a high speed impact. What is this a fashion contest?
  • 3 1
 New pike coming out is gonna have a 1.798" steerer
  • 2 0
 Fuck off nonsense new standards
  • 2 0
 No
  • 2 1
 it's ok, it's for e-bikes,
  • 2 0
 get absolutely fucked
  • 1 0
 LOATHE ENTIRELY

Post a Comment



